Honda teases exhaust note of new scooter, could be Dio 125

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India recently released a new teaser of what seems like a scooter. As of now, the manufacturer has not released any official information out yet. But from the teasers, it seems like a sporty scooter with striking visual graphics. It looks similar to the design elements of the Dio so it could be the Dio 125.

The teaser says “level up your style quotient" and the exhaust note does sound quite sporty. It is expected that the scooter will be launched this month. In terms of styling, it is expected that Honda won't be making any major changes. There will be different colour schemes and 125 cc badging to identify the Dio 125 and the Dio 110.

Powering the Dio 125 will be the same engine that is currently doing duty on the Activa 125 and Grazia 125. It is a 123.9 cc, air-cooled engine that produces a max power output of 8.18 bhp and a peak torque output of 10.3 Nm. It is mated to a CVT automatic transmission that drives the rear wheel. The engine also features ACG silent starter system and an engine auto start/stop functionality.

There will also be Honda's new H-Smart system which comes with a smart key. Moreover, the scooter will be equipped with LED lighting, a side-stand cut-off, a pass switch and much more.

Apart from the new scooter, Honda is also working on a new 350 cc motorcycle. The motorcycle will be based on the same platform as the H'ness CB350 and the CB350RS which are currently on sale in the Indian market. As of now, it is not clear what the new 350 cc motorcycle will be. It could be a proper cruiser like the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. If this is the case then the new motorcycle will also be going against the Yezdi Roadster.

Because the new motorcycle will be based on the same platform as the H'ness and CB350RS, the engine will be shared. It will be a 350 cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 21 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox with relatively tall gearing. There is a slight possibility that Honda might retune the engine for the new motorcycle.

