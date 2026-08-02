Introduction

The Indian motorcycle market continues to expand rapidly, with brands striving to provide models that blend performance, comfort, and style. In this context, the 2024 Honda SP160 emerges as a significant contender for both commuter and sport-oriented riders. With a captivating design and robust specifications, this motorcycle is designed to cater to the aspirations of the modern rider.

Honda SP160 Price:

The 2024 Honda SP160 is available at a competitive price range, starting from ₹1.22 Lakhs to ₹1.28 Lakhs. The pricing is structured around its two variants: the Dual Disc variant priced at ₹1,27,956, and the Single Disc variant available for ₹1,21,951, both figures reflecting ex-showroom costs.

When was the Honda SP160 launched?

The Honda SP160 made its debut in the Indian market in August 2023, marking a strategic expansion of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India's lineup. The introduction of this model adds to Honda's reputation for delivering quality motorcycles that suit a variety of purposes ranging from daily commutes to recreational rides.

How many variants and colour options of the Honda SP160 are available?

The 2024 Honda SP160 is offered in two main variants: Dual Disc and Single Disc. These variants cater to differing rider preferences, primarily concerning braking performance. The motorcycle also comes in an array of attractive colour options, including Radiant Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, and Athletic Blue Metallic, allowing buyers to select a style that best suits their personality.

What features are available in the Honda SP160?

The 2024 Honda SP160 is equipped with a number of modern features designed to enhance rider comfort, safety, and convenience. Notable features include:- LED Headlamp: Provides excellent visibility during night rides.- Digital Instrument Cluster: Displays essential information such as speedometer, odometer, fuel gauge, and trip meters.- Single-Channel ABS: Ensures enhanced braking performance and improved safety.- Alloy Wheels: Lighter and more durable than traditional spokes.- Hazard Lights: Increases visibility in emergency situations.These features are thoughtfully integrated into the design of the motorcycle, contributing to an overall superior riding experience.

What are the engine and specifications of the Honda SP160?

The 2024 Honda SP160 is powered by a single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine with a displacement of 162.71 cc. This engine achieves a maximum power output of 13.27 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 14.58 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The powertrain is paired with a 5-speed gearbox, delivering smooth and efficient gear transitions. The frame employs a diamond-type construction and is complemented by telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear, ensuring a stable and comfortable ride even on varied terrain. Braking is managed by a 276 mm disc at the front and either a 220 mm disc or 130 mm drum brake at the rear, depending on the variant selected.

What is the Honda SP160's mileage?

In terms of fuel efficiency, the 2024 Honda SP160 is designed to be economical, offering a mileage of approximately 45 to 50 kmpl under standard riding conditions. This impressive mileage makes it an ideal choice for daily commutes as well as longer rides, combining performance with fuel economy to meet the needs of budget-conscious riders.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Honda SP160?

The Honda SP160 is designed with rider comfort and practicality in mind. The motorcycle’s ground clearance measures at around 165 mm, providing ample clearance over obstacles typical in Indian roads. The kerb weight is approximately 140 kg, contributing to a nimble and responsive riding experience. The seat height stands at about 790 mm, making it accessible for riders of varying heights, ensuring easy handling and comfort during long rides.

What does the Honda SP160 rival in its segment?

In the competitive realm of motorcycles, the 2024 Honda SP160 faces stiff competition from several models within its segment. Key rivals include the Bajaj Pulsar N160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, and Hero Xtreme 160R.