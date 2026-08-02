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HONDA SP160

₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
102
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Introduction

The Indian motorcycle market continues to expand rapidly, with brands striving to provide models that blend performance, comfort, and style. In this context, the 2024 Honda SP160 emerges as a significant contender for both commuter and sport-oriented riders. With a captivating design and robust specifications, this motorcycle is designed to cater to the aspirations of the modern rider.

Honda SP160 Price:

The 2024 Honda SP160 is available at a competitive price range, starting from 1.22 Lakhs to 1.28 Lakhs. The pricing is structured around its two variants: the Dual Disc variant priced at 1,27,956, and the Single Disc variant available for 1,21,951, both figures reflecting ex-showroom costs.

When was the Honda SP160 launched?

The Honda SP160 made its debut in the Indian market in August 2023, marking a strategic expansion of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India's lineup. The introduction of this model adds to Honda's reputation for delivering quality motorcycles that suit a variety of purposes ranging from daily commutes to recreational rides.

How many variants and colour options of the Honda SP160 are available?

The 2024 Honda SP160 is offered in two main variants: Dual Disc and Single Disc. These variants cater to differing rider preferences, primarily concerning braking performance. The motorcycle also comes in an array of attractive colour options, including Radiant Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, and Athletic Blue Metallic, allowing buyers to select a style that best suits their personality.

What features are available in the Honda SP160?

The 2024 Honda SP160 is equipped with a number of modern features designed to enhance rider comfort, safety, and convenience. Notable features include:- LED Headlamp: Provides excellent visibility during night rides.- Digital Instrument Cluster: Displays essential information such as speedometer, odometer, fuel gauge, and trip meters.- Single-Channel ABS: Ensures enhanced braking performance and improved safety.- Alloy Wheels: Lighter and more durable than traditional spokes.- Hazard Lights: Increases visibility in emergency situations.These features are thoughtfully integrated into the design of the motorcycle, contributing to an overall superior riding experience.

What are the engine and specifications of the Honda SP160?

The 2024 Honda SP160 is powered by a single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine with a displacement of 162.71 cc. This engine achieves a maximum power output of 13.27 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 14.58 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The powertrain is paired with a 5-speed gearbox, delivering smooth and efficient gear transitions. The frame employs a diamond-type construction and is complemented by telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear, ensuring a stable and comfortable ride even on varied terrain. Braking is managed by a 276 mm disc at the front and either a 220 mm disc or 130 mm drum brake at the rear, depending on the variant selected.

What is the Honda SP160's mileage?

In terms of fuel efficiency, the 2024 Honda SP160 is designed to be economical, offering a mileage of approximately 45 to 50 kmpl under standard riding conditions. This impressive mileage makes it an ideal choice for daily commutes as well as longer rides, combining performance with fuel economy to meet the needs of budget-conscious riders.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Honda SP160?

The Honda SP160 is designed with rider comfort and practicality in mind. The motorcycle’s ground clearance measures at around 165 mm, providing ample clearance over obstacles typical in Indian roads. The kerb weight is approximately 140 kg, contributing to a nimble and responsive riding experience. The seat height stands at about 790 mm, making it accessible for riders of varying heights, ensuring easy handling and comfort during long rides.

What does the Honda SP160 rival in its segment?

In the competitive realm of motorcycles, the 2024 Honda SP160 faces stiff competition from several models within its segment. Key rivals include the Bajaj Pulsar N160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, and Hero Xtreme 160R. 

Honda SP160 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    162.71 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    50 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    13.1 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    110 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    14.8 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    140 kg
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Honda SP160 Videos

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Honda SP160 Variants

Honda SP160 price starts at ₹ 1.13 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.19 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda SP160 comes in 2 variants. Honda SP160's top variant is Double Disc (OBD-2B).
2 Variants Available
SP160 Single Disc (OBD-2B)
₹1.13 Lakhs*
162.71 cc
110 kmph
SP160 Double Disc (OBD-2B)
₹1.19 Lakhs*
162.71 cc
110 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Honda SP160 Latest Updates

Calendar icon2 Aug 2026
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reported a 5% sales increase in July 2026, driven by strong domestic and export growth.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Jul 2026
Honda is prioritizing ethanol-blended flex-fuel two-wheelers over EVs in India, citing practicality and infrastructure challenges.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Jul 2026
Honda is optimistic about India's two-wheeler market, planning new models and expanding EV offerings by FY27.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Jul 2026
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sees 17% growth in Q1 FY27 sales, driven by strong domestic and export performance.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 May 2026
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has achieved 10 million two-wheeler sales in North India, emphasizing regional growth.Read Full Story

Honda SP160 Visual Comparison

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Honda SP160 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Honda SP160
Honda SP160 image
Rs. 1.13 LakhsOnwards
4.5102
162.71 cc13.18 PS14.8 NmCommuter Bikes140 kg2061 mmDiscDisc-
Honda SP 125Honda SP 125 imageRs. 89,748Onwards
4.51046
123.94 cc10.87 PS10.9 NmCommuter Bikes117 kg2027 mmDrumDrumAlloySP160VSSP 125
Hero Glamour XTECHero Glamour XTEC imageRs. 90,498Onwards
4.5106
124.7 cc10.84 PS10.6 NmCommuter Bikes123 kg2051 mmDiscDrumAlloySP160VSGlamour XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTECHero Splendor Plus XTEC imageRs. 91,952Onwards
4.683
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg2000 mmDiscDrumAlloySP160VSSplendor Plus XTEC
PURE EV EcoDryftPURE EV EcoDryft imageRs. 1.19 LakhsOnwards--3.0 kW40 NmCommuter Bikes101 kg1870 mmDiscDrumAlloySP160VSEcoDryft
Honda UnicornHonda Unicorn imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
4.517
162.71 cc13.18 PS14.58 NmCommuter Bikes139 kg2081 mmDiscDiscAlloySP160VSUnicorn

Honda SP160 Images

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Honda SP160 Colours

Honda SP160 is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Matte Axis Gray Metallic
Matte Dark Blue Metallic
Matter Marvel Blue Metallic
Pearl Igneous Black
Pearl Spartan Red
Matte axis gray metallic

Honda SP160 Alternatives

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
SP160vsSP 125
Hero Glamour XTEC

Hero Glamour XTEC

90,498 - 95,098
SP160vsGlamour XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

91,952 - 95,315
SP160vsSplendor Plus XTEC
PURE EV EcoDryft

PURE EV EcoDryft

1.19 - 1.28 Lakhs
SP160vsEcoDryft
Honda Unicorn

Honda Unicorn

1.2 Lakhs
SP160vsUnicorn
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs
SP160vsPulsar 150

Honda SP160 User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
4.2Features
4.3Safety
4.6Design
4.6Value For Money
4.6Comfort
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Honda SP160 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users love the Honda SP160 for its comfort, smooth ride, and stylish design. Enhanced braking and digital features add to its appeal, though some mention build quality issues.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconComfortable and wide seat
  • check circle iconSmooth and silent engine
  • check circle iconGreat fuel efficiency
  • check circle iconStylish and sporty design
  • check circle iconEffective brakes with ABS

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconInconsistent build quality
  • warning iconWeak rear drum brake
  • warning iconVibrations at high speeds
  • warning iconPlastic quality feels cheap
  • warning iconOccasional gearbox issues

User Reviews

stylish bike with great mileage .value for money
I have been using the Honda SP160 for some time now, and my overall experience has been very good. The bike looks sporty and stylish, especially with its sharp design and attractive fuel tank, which grabs a lot of attention on the road.
By: Anand Raj (May 30, 2026)
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Traditional Reliability
Trusted brand and trusted engine. Very smooth ride. Not for racing but perfect for daily life. Very satisfied with my choice.
By: Balaji (Apr 20, 2026)
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Earth Friendly
Very low emissions and great mileage. Comfortable for family. Long seat is a blessing. Honda service is very efficient.
By: Subramanian (Apr 20, 2026)
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Bold and Brave
Strong presence on road. Brakes are very effective. Suspension handles everything easily. Very happy with the overall feel.
By: Raghunath (Apr 20, 2026)
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Smart Choice
Digital features are very smart. Real time mileage indicator helps to save petrol. Design is modern and very appealing.
By: Srinivas (Apr 20, 2026)
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Honda SP160 Related News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Dec 24: 2024 Audi Q7 review, new Honda SP160 launched, Honda-Nissan merger's India impact
25 Dec 2024
The 2025 Honda SP160 retains the same styling but the feature list has received an upgrade
2025 Honda SP160 with OBD2B compliance launched, prices start at 1.22 lakh
24 Dec 2024
Honda SP160 uses the same engine as the X-Blade but it is now BS6 Stage 2 compliant.
Honda SP160 launched: 5 things to know
10 Aug 2023
Honda SP160 uses the same engine as the X-Blade but it is now BS6 Stage 2 compliant.
Honda SP160 launched at 1.18 lakh, will rival Bajaj Pulsar N160
8 Aug 2023
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
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The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
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 Honda SP160 Related News

Honda SP160 Specifications and Features

Max Power13.1 PS
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque14.8 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage50 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine162.71 cc
Max Speed110 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all SP160 specs and features

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