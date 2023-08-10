Honda SP160 launched: 5 things to know

The segment of commuter motorcycles is evolving. People no longer want just a standard commuter motorcycle. Instead, they want something that fulfils their daily needs but does not look like a typical commuter motorcycle. Because of this, the 160 cc motorcycles are getting quite popular in the Indian market. The latest entrant to the segment is the SP160 from Honda. It is the brand's third 160 cc motorcycle after the Unicorn and X-Blade. Here are five things that one should know about the Honda SP160.

Honda SP160: Shares engine with X-Blade

Honda used the engine from X-Blade for the SP160. The only change that the manufacturer has made is that the engine is now BS6 Stage 2 compliant. The engine has a displacement of 162.71 cc, single-cylinder engine gets fuel injection and produces 13.27 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.58 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Honda SP160: Features

The feature set of the SP160 includes a LED headlamp, a hazard switch and an engine kill switch. Apart from this, there is a digital instrument cluster that shows various information such as a clock, side stand indicator, gear position indicator, fuel gauge, speedometer, tachometer, trip meters, odometer and fuel-related information as well.

Honda SP160: Looks sporty

Despite being a commuter, Honda has given special attention to the way the SP160 looks. The overall design of the SP160 is still of a commuter but it does come with a few touches of sportiness. For instance, there is an aggressive cowl for the headlamp, a muscular fuel tank along with tank shrouds and there is a cowl for the underbelly as well.

Watch: 2023 Honda SP160: First Look

Honda SP160: Hardware

Honda is using a diamond-type frame for the SP160. It is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking hardware consists of a 276 mm disc in the front whereas at the rear, there is a 220 mm disc or a 130 mm drum brake.

Honda SP160: Price and variants

Honda is selling the SP160 in two variants. There is dual-disc and single-disc. They are priced at ₹1.22 lakh and ₹1.18 lakh respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom.

