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Honda SP160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2026 Honda SP160 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SP160 engine makes power and torque 13.1 PS PS & 14.8 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. The SP160 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
SP160 vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sp160 Apache rtr 160 4v
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Mileage50 kmpl41 kmpl
Engine Capacity162.71 cc159.7 cc
Power13.1 PS PS17.55 PS PS

Filters
SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc (OBD-2B)
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
RM Disc (Black Edition)
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda SP160 Visual Comparison

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Front View
Engine View
Front Left View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Ground Clearance
177 mm180 mm
Length
2061 mm2035 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm1357 mm
Kerb Weight
138 kg143 kg
Height
1100 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
796 mm800 mm
Width
786 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-130/70-18Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
110 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
63.09 mm52.9 mm
Max Torque
14.8 Nm @ 5250 rpm14.73 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
162.71 cc159.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Storke, SI EngineSI, 4 Stroke, Oil-Cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, Multi Plate Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
57.30 mm62 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMono Shock
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Honda RoadSync-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.2 Iinch, TFT DisplayYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,8031,38,871
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,1581,18,690
RTO
9,0529,495
Insurance
10,59310,686
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8542,984

SP160 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
SP160 vs SP 125
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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP160 vs Pulsar N160
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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP160 vs Apache RTR 160

Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar 150
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Apache RTR 180
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Raider
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar N160
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Xtreme 160R

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Honda SP160 retains the same styling but the feature list has received an upgrade
2025 Honda SP160 with OBD2B compliance launched, prices start at 1.22 lakh
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