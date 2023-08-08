Saved Articles

Honda SP160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2023 Honda SP160 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Drum
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
63.09 mm52.9 mm
Max Torque
14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160 cc159.7 cc
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, Multi Plate Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
14
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
57.3 mm62 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,8771,24,743
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,5001,07,315
RTO
10,9008,585
Insurance
10,4778,843
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9852,681

