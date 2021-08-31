|Max Power
|17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm
|11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Stroke
|52.9 mm
|55.5 mm
|Max Torque
|14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm
|11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|Mapped ignition system
|Electronic Control Unit
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|10.0:1
|10.3:1
|Displacement
|159.7 cc
|124.8 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi Plate Clutch
|Wet-Multi plate type
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Air & Oil Cooled
|Engine Type
|SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, fuel injection, air-oil cooled, spark ignition engine
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|3
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|62 mm
|53.5 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹1,24,743
|₹1,03,457
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,07,315
|₹89,089
|RTO
|₹8,585
|₹8,627
|Insurance
|₹8,843
|₹5,741
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,681
|₹2,223