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HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS160 vs Apache RTR 160 4V

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Pulsar NS160 vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns160 Apache rtr 160 4v
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Mileage40.36 kmpl41 kmpl
Engine Capacity160.3 cc159.7 cc
Power17.2 PS PS17.55 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
RM Disc (Black Edition)
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Length
2017 mm2035 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1372 mm1357 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg143 kg
Height
1060 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm800 mm
Width
803.5 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80 -17 Rear :-130/70 -17Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
504 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm52.9 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm14.73 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
160 cc159.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, Multi Plate Clutch
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm62 mm
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with CanisterMono Shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti-friction Bush-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
No-
Battery Capacity
12V,8Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Halogen Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen Bulb-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,40,4951,38,871
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,1711,18,690
RTO
9,6139,495
Insurance
10,71110,686
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0192,984

Pulsar NS160 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar NS200
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar NS 125
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar N160

Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar 150
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Apache RTR 180
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Raider
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar N160
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Xtreme 160R

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Latest Car & Bike News

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2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 starts arriving at dealerships. Here's what's new
1 Apr 2025
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2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh
30 Mar 2026
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Ethanol-powered Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex-Fuel showcased in India
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TVS Motor updated the Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle with added features and new technology. The sports commuter is now priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom)
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