Bajaj Pulsar Ns200 starting price is Rs. 125,350 in India. Bajaj Pulsar Ns200 is available in 1 variant and 2 colours. Powered by a 199 cc engine. Bajaj Pulsar Ns200 mileage is 40.84 kmpl.Change City
Bajaj Pulsar Ns200
₹ 1.25 to 1.41 Lakhs
Bajaj Pulsar Ns200 Key Specs
Bajaj Pulsar Ns200
Mileage 40.84 kmpl
Engine 199 cc
Transmission Manual
Available colours
About Bajaj Pulsar Ns200
The Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 is a powerful, attractive motorbike. Due to the dual-paint colour schemes and elegant graphics, the bike takes o
Bajaj Pulsar Ns200 Price List, Specifications and Features
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS6
199.5 cc | 24.5 PS | 156 kg |
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm
Length
2017 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm
Kerb Weight
156 kg
Height
1075 mm
Width
804 mm
Clutch
Wet, Multi Disc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 4-Valve, Liquid Cooled, Triple Spark, BSVI Compliant FI DTS-i Engine
No of Cylinders
1
Max Torque
18.5 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Self Start Only
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Displacement
199.5 cc
Emission Type
bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Chassis
Perimeter Frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with Canister
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti-friction Bush
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
11.68s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
21.41 mm
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
7.07s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
4.21s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
3.57s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
4.21s
Highway Mileage
40.36 kmpl
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
56.16 mm
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
36.12 mm
City Mileage
40.84 kmpl
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tachometer
Analogue
ABS
Single Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Stepup Seat
Yes
Clock
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Full DC MF
