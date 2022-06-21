Home > New Bikes > Bajaj > Pulsar Ns200
Bajaj Pulsar Ns200 starting price is Rs. 125,350 in India. Bajaj Pulsar Ns200 is available in 1 variant and 2 colours. Powered by a 199 cc engine. Bajaj Pulsar Ns200 mileage is 40.84 kmpl.

Bajaj Pulsar Ns200

₹ 1.25 to 1.41 Lakhs

Bajaj Pulsar Ns200 Key Specs

Bajaj Pulsar Ns200
Mileage 40.84 kmpl
Engine 199 cc
Transmission Manual
Available colours

About Bajaj Pulsar Ns200

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 is a powerful, attractive motorbike. Due to the dual-paint colour schemes and elegant graphics, the bike takes o

Bajaj Pulsar Ns200 Price List, Specifications and Features

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS6

199.5 cc | 24.5 PS | 156 kg |

Specifications Features
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm
Length
2017 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm
Kerb Weight
156 kg
Height
1075 mm
Width
804 mm
Clutch
Wet, Multi Disc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 4-Valve, Liquid Cooled, Triple Spark, BSVI Compliant FI DTS-i Engine
No of Cylinders
1
Max Torque
18.5 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Self Start Only
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Displacement
199.5 cc
Emission Type
bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Chassis
Perimeter Frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with Canister
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti-friction Bush
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
11.68s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
21.41 mm
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
7.07s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
4.21s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
3.57s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
4.21s
Highway Mileage
40.36 kmpl
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
56.16 mm
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
36.12 mm
City Mileage
40.84 kmpl
Dewan Bajaj - Palam, Palam

mapicon
F 1/1, Mahavir Enclave, 9,palam Dabri Road,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110045
phoneicon
+91 - 9313382333 , 9999216141
   

Swadeshi Bajaj, Raja Garden

mapicon
14, Raja Garden,near Ring Road Crossing,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110015
phoneicon
+91 - 9210600907
   

Bagga Link Bajaj - Karol Bagh, Karol Bagh

mapicon
Link Road, Delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110005
phoneicon
+91 - 9910399106
   

Tcs Bajaj, Okhla Industrial Area Phase

mapicon
S-8, Okhla Industrial Area, 9,phase Ii,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110020
phoneicon
+91 - 8285119020

