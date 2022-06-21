About Bajaj Pulsar Ns200

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 is a powerful, attractive motorbike. Due to the dual-paint colour schemes and elegant graphics, the bike takes o

...

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 is a powerful, attractive motorbike. Due to the dual-paint colour schemes and elegant graphics, the bike takes on a new and stylish appearance. The NS200 is a streetfighter-style motorbike that is known for its wolf-like appearance. It's a head-turner, and it's the first bike from the Bajaj KTM partnership. Satin-Blue, Metallic Pearl White, Pewter Grey and Burnt Red are the four colours available for the NS200.



Looks and built



With dual-tone appearance and updated body artwork, the Pulsar NS200 looks more athletic. It has an Alloy wheel and a Perimeter Frame. It comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster and a halogen headlamp with pilot lighting. On the belly, it has a two-piece fairing. The weight of this Pulsar NS 200 is 156 kg, which is higher than the previous model. The bike is approximately 2017 mm long, 804 mm wide, and 1075 mm tall. The vehicle has a 168 mm ground clearance and a 12-litre gasoline capacity.



Riding ergonomics



The bike features elevated clip-on handlebars and split seats for a comfortable yet sporty riding stance. The Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 has a perimeter frame with a telescopic front fork and a Nitrox monoshock in the back. It features a digital instrument cluster and an upright seating position with an 805 mm seat height, making it suitable for both short and long riders. It can easily handle poor roads and speed breakers because of its 168-169 mm ground clearance.



Engine and Power



A 199.5cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected DTS-i FI engine powers the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200. It produces 24.5 horsepower at 9750 rpm and 18.5 torque at 8000 rpm. The BS6 200 NS produces 1PS and 0.2Nm more than the BS4 bike. It has a 6-speed transmission with its engine. As claimed by the company, the average mileage of the motorbike is 35 kmpl.



Safety Features



Tubeless tyres with 100-section front and 130-section rear sections are fitted to the 17-inch alloy wheels. Single-channel ABS is standard on the brakes, which utilise 300mm front and 230mm rear petal discs.





Read More