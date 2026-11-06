2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 review: More tech, but is it enough to stay relevant?

The Bajaj Pulsar NS20 0 has been one of the most recognisable performance motorcycles in the Indian two-wheeler market. Introduced in 2012, the streetfighter has managed to retain its appeal through several updates, largely on the back of its aggressive styling, capable chassis and high-revving engine. However, with competition evolving and buyers expecting more technology from their motorcycles, the NS200 was beginning to show its age.

For 2026, Bajaj Auto has addressed some of these shortcomings with a substantial equipment upgrade. The motorcycle now gets an electronic throttle body, five riding modes, traction control, a bi-directional quickshifter and a new TFT instrument console. There are also some mechanical changes, including thicker USD front forks and a radial rear tyre. But do these additions make the NS200 a better motorcycle to ride, or is it a case of adding technology to an ageing package? We rode the updated motorcycle to find out.

Design: Familiar streetfighter appeal

There is very little to distinguish the updated Pulsar NS200 from its predecessor when it comes to design. Bajaj has retained the familiar muscular fuel tank, sharp tank extensions, exposed perimeter frame and aggressive streetfighter stance. The overall silhouette remains largely unchanged, although the new colour schemes and graphics offer some variation.

The NS200 looks quite aggressive and muscular.

While the NS200's design has aged reasonably well, the 2026 update would have been a good opportunity for Bajaj to introduce more substantial cosmetic changes. After all, the motorcycle has been around for 14 years, and a few visual changes could have helped make this version feel like a more significant upgrade.

That said, the NS200 still has an imposing road presence, particularly for riders who prefer muscular naked motorcycles.

Features: A much-needed technology upgrade

This is where the 2026 Pulsar NS200 makes the biggest departure from its predecessor. The old LCD instrument console has been replaced by a 5-inch colour TFT display. It supports Bluetooth connectivity, call and SMS alerts, and Google Maps navigation mirroring. The display gets Day, Night and Auto modes, while the new switchgear allows riders to navigate through the different functions.

Other additions include a USB Type-C charging port, adjustable brake and clutch levers, a hazard light switch and Panic Brake Alert. The cover of the Type-C charging port will damage the cable, though.

The new instrument cluster shows all the vital information but is quite laggy.

However, the TFT is not entirely free of shortcomings. During our ride, the display felt slightly laggy, particularly when navigating through its menus and especially the tachometer. The interface could have been more responsive, considering that it is one of the most prominent upgrades on the motorcycle.

The electronic throttle body is another important addition. It enables four riding modes: Sport, Road, Rain and Off-road. These modes alter throttle response and the intervention levels of the electronic riding aids, including traction control and ABS. There is also a Tour mode that changes the display layout of the cluster.

The motorcycle also gets traction control and a bi-directional quickshifter, marketed as the Sports Shifter. While these features considerably improve the equipment list, their real-world execution is not equally convincing, as we discovered during the ride.

Engine and performance: Still needs to be worked hard

The power of the engine has gone up by 1 PS. But you can't really tell the difference. What you do feel is the amount of vibration in the top end which will be bothersome for some riders.

The Pulsar NS200 continues to use the familiar 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve engine, paired with a six-speed gearbox. However, the motor now produces 25.5 PS at 10,250 rpm and 18.7 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. This is an increase of 1 PS over the previous version, while the torque output remains largely unchanged.

On paper, the increase in power is modest, and it is not something that translates into a dramatic difference in everyday riding. The engine retains its high-revving character, but the power delivery feels rather linear for a motorcycle that carries the NS badge.

The acceleration builds progressively, without the immediate sense of urgency that one might expect from a performance-oriented 200cc streetfighter. The engine becomes more engaging as the revs climb, but accessing its stronger performance requires keeping it in the higher rev range. This also means frequent downshifts when attempting quick overtakes, particularly in city traffic.

The engine is reasonably capable on open roads, but it does not feel particularly exciting when ridden casually. Riders looking for a more immediate and aggressive response might find the power delivery a little too predictable.

The 6-speed gearbox is refined for the most part. But the quickshifter could have performed better.

Another concern is refinement. Vibrations are noticeable through the motorcycle, particularly as the engine is worked harder. These vibrations take away from the overall riding experience and become more apparent during spirited riding. I was quite surprised by how many vibrations there were and honestly, it kinda ruined my experience.

The clutch action is another area that needs attention. The lever feels springy, and operating it repeatedly could become tiring in bumper-to-bumper traffic. This takes away from the motorcycle's everyday usability, especially for riders who spend a considerable amount of time navigating congested urban roads.

Sports Shifter: Good idea, average execution

The bi-directional Sports Shifter is arguably one of the most interesting additions to the updated NS200. It allows clutchless upshifts and downshifts, reducing the need to operate the clutch lever while riding.

However, its operation is not as seamless as one would expect. While upshifts can be reasonably convenient, downshifts do not feel particularly smooth. The gear changes can feel abrupt, and the system could benefit from better calibration.

The fatter USD forks in the front ensure that the motorcycle stays composed in the corners.

This is disappointing because a quickshifter should ideally make the riding experience more engaging and convenient. Instead, its inconsistent operation makes it difficult to fully appreciate the technology. Also, one thing to note is that the Sport Shifter is available only in the Sport riding mode.

The six-speed gearbox itself is familiar, but the combination of the gearbox and the new shifter does not feel as polished as it should. Riders might find themselves relying on the conventional clutch operation in situations where the quickshifter does not deliver the expected smoothness.

Ride and handling: The NS200's strongest attribute

If there is one area where the Pulsar NS200 continues to impress, it is its handling. The motorcycle retains its perimeter frame, which has been one of its defining characteristics since its introduction.

For 2026, Bajaj has upgraded the front suspension to thicker 37mm upside-down forks, replacing the earlier 33mm units. It also gets a 130/70-R17 radial rear tyre. The kerb weight remains unchanged at 158kg.

At the rear, there are a few wires that are exposed.

Out on the road, the NS200 continues to feel nimble and predictable. It changes direction quickly, feels easy to manoeuvre and remains stable when pushed through corners. The chassis inspires confidence, particularly on winding roads where the motorcycle feels more at home.

The suspension setup is slightly on the firmer side, but it manages to deal with uneven road surfaces and potholes reasonably well. The motorcycle does not feel excessively harsh over most broken stretches, making it usable for everyday riding as well. The rider will be able to adjust to the suspension setup, considering how well the chassis responds to the rider's inputs.

Braking performance is adequate for the performance on offer. The front brake provides a reassuring initial bite, while dual-channel ABS offers an additional safety net. However, the rear brake could offer better feedback and progression.

The addition of thicker front forks and a radial rear tyre is welcome, although the fundamental riding characteristics remain largely unchanged.

Verdict: A more modern NS200, but not necessarily a better one in every way

The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is a significant upgrade in terms of equipment. The TFT console, ride-by-wire technology, riding modes, traction control and bi-directional quickshifter bring it closer to what buyers expect from a modern performance motorcycle.

However, the experience is not entirely convincing. The engine's linear power delivery, noticeable vibrations, springy clutch action and inconsistent downshifts on the Sports Shifter leave room for improvement. The TFT display also needs better responsiveness.

Even after all these years, the NS200 continues to be one handsome looking motorcycle.

Thankfully, the motorcycle retains its biggest strengths. The capable perimeter frame, agile handling and high-revving engine continue to make it an enjoyable motorcycle on twisty roads.

Priced at ₹1.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the updated Pulsar NS200 is considerably better equipped than before. But the additional technology cannot completely disguise the age of its underlying mechanical package.

For existing NS200 owners, the update brings plenty of new equipment but may not offer a compelling reason to upgrade. For first-time buyers looking for a feature-loaded 200cc streetfighter with capable handling, it remains a relevant option. However, those who prioritise engine refinement, effortless city riding and a well-calibrated quickshifter may find the package less convincing.

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