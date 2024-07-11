Thinking of Yamaha MT-15 alternatives? Here are 3 bikes that you can consider

Yamaha Motor India updated its MT-15 back in April 2024. The MT-15 is a naked streetfighter that shares its underpinnings with the YZF-R15. Yamaha added a new colour option called ‘Cyber Green’ to the MT-15. The Cyan Storm colour scheme has some enhancements in the form of new graphics. However, that is not it, Yamaha has also added hazard lights. Yamaha MT-15 is priced at ₹1.44 lakh ex-showroom. However, if you are not into the Yamaha MT-15 then here are three alternate motorcycles that you can consider.