Thinking of Yamaha MT-15 alternatives? Here are 3 bikes that you can consider
- Yamaha MT-15 shares its underpinnings with the R15. Both motorcycles are powered by a 155 cc liquid-cooled engine.
Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 in Cyan Blue colour.
Yamaha Motor India updated its MT-15 back in April 2024. The MT-15 is a naked streetfighter that shares its underpinnings with the YZF-R15. Yamaha added a new colour option called ‘Cyber Green’ to the MT-15. The Cyan Storm colour scheme has some enhancements in the form of new graphics. However, that is not it, Yamaha has also added hazard lights. Yamaha MT-15 is priced at ₹1.44 lakh ex-showroom. However, if you are not into the Yamaha MT-15 then here are three alternate motorcycles that you can consider.