|Engine
|199.5 cc
The Pulsar NS200 Dual Channel USD, is listed at ₹1.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Pulsar NS200 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Pulsar NS200 Dual Channel USD is available in 4 colour options: Ebony Black, Cocktail Wine Red, Pewter Grey Blue, Metallic Pearl White.
The Pulsar NS200 Dual Channel USD is powered by a 199.5 cc engine.
In the Pulsar NS200's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 priced ₹1.71 Lakhs or the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V priced between ₹1.42 Lakhs - 1.5 Lakhs.
The Pulsar NS200 Dual Channel USD has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Engine Temperature Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Service Due Indicator and Pillion Seat.