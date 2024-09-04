What is the mileage of Royal Enfield Classic 350? The Royal Enfield Classic 350 offers a mileage of 35 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Cruiser.

Which is the top variant of Royal Enfield Classic 350? The top variant of Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the Chrome.

What are the key specifications of the Royal Enfield Classic 350? The Royal Enfield Classic 350 boasts a 349 cc engine, generating a max power of 20.2 bhp.