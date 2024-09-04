Royal Enfield Classic 350 Price: Royal Enfield Classic 350 is priced between Rs. 2 - 2.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected. How many variants are there for Royal Enfield Classic 350? The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is available in 5 variants - Heritage, Heritage Premium, Signals, Dark, Chrome. What are the Royal Enfield Classic 350 colour options? Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes in seven colour options: Stealth Black, Medallion Bronze, Madras Red, Jodhpur Blue, Gun Grey, Emerald, Commando Sand. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Royal Enfield Classic 350? Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes with 349 cc engine, and features a Cruiser body type. Which are the major rivals of Royal Enfield Classic 350? Royal Enfield Classic 350 rivals are Triumph Speed 400, Triumph Speed T4, Royal Enfield Shotgun 350, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 , Jawa 42 Bobber, Honda Hness CB350. What is the mileage of Royal Enfield Classic 350? Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes with a mileage of 35 kmpl (Company claimed).