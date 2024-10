Royal Enfield Classic 350 is priced between Rs. 2 - 2.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is available in 5 variants - Heritage, Heritage Premium, Signals, Dark, Chrome.Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes in seven colour options: Stealth Black, Medallion Bronze, Madras Red, Jodhpur Blue, Gun Grey, Emerald, Commando Sand.Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes with 349 cc engine, and features a Cruiser body type.Royal Enfield Classic 350 rivals are Triumph Speed 400 Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes with a mileage of 35 kmpl (Company claimed).