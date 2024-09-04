HT Auto
ROYAL ENFIELD Classic 350

Launched in Sept 2024
5.0
1 Review
About Royal Enfield Classic 350

Latest Update

  • Jawa 42 FJ vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Retro motorcycling gets refreshing touch
  • 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda CB350: Which one should you choose

    Royal Enfield Classic 350 Price: Royal Enfield Classic 350 is priced between Rs. 2 - 2.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected. How many variants are there for Royal Enfield Classic 350? The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is available in 5 variants - Heritage, Heritage Premium, Signals, Dark, Chrome. What are the Royal Enfield Classic 350 colour options? Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes in seven colour options: Stealth Black, Medallion Bronze, Madras Red, Jodhpur Blue, Gun Grey, Emerald, Commando Sand. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Royal Enfield Classic 350? Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes with 349 cc engine, and features a Cruiser body type. Which are the major rivals of Royal Enfield Classic 350? Royal Enfield Classic 350 rivals are Triumph Speed 400, Triumph Speed T4, Royal Enfield Shotgun 350, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 , Jawa 42 Bobber, Honda Hness CB350. What is the mileage of Royal Enfield Classic 350? Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes with a mileage of 35 kmpl (Company claimed).

    Royal Enfield Classic 350 Alternatives

    Triumph Speed 400

    Triumph Speed 400

    2.4 Lakhs
    Classic 350vsSpeed 400
    Triumph Speed T4

    Triumph Speed T4

    2.17 Lakhs
    Classic 350vsSpeed T4
    UPCOMING
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 350

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 350

    2.2 Lakhs Onwards
    View upcoming Bikes
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350

    1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
    Classic 350vsBullet 350
    Jawa 42 Bobber

    Jawa 42 Bobber

    2.12 - 2.32 Lakhs
    Classic 350vs42 Bobber
    Honda Hness CB350

    Honda Hness CB350

    2.1 - 2.16 Lakhs
    Classic 350vsHness CB350
    Royal Enfield Classic 350 Variants

    Royal Enfield Classic 350 price starts at ₹ 2 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes in 5 variants. Royal Enfield Classic 350's top variant is Chrome.

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Royal Enfield Classic 350 Specifications and Features

    Max Power20.2 bhp
    Body TypeCruiser
    Charging PointYes
    Mileage35 kmpl
    HeadlightLED
    Engine349 cc
    Max Speed115-130 kmph
    Royal Enfield Classic 350 comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    		Triumph Speed 400Triumph Speed T4Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Jawa 42 BobberHonda Hness CB350Royal Enfield Meteor 350Jawa 42Jawa PerakHonda CB350RS
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹2 - 2.3 Lakhs
    ₹2.4 Lakhs
    ₹2.17 Lakhs
    ₹1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
    ₹2.12 - 2.32 Lakhs
    ₹2.1 - 2.16 Lakhs
    ₹2.06 - 2.3 Lakhs
    ₹1.73 - 1.98 Lakhs
    ₹2.13 Lakhs
    ₹1.9 - 2.19 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    3.8 out of 5
    -
    3.5 out of 5
    -
    -
    Engine
    349 cc
    398.15 cc
    398.15 cc
    349-38 cc
    334 cc
    348 cc
    349 cc
    294.72 cc
    334 cc
    348 cc
    Mileage
    35 kmpl
    34 kmpl
    -
    37 kmpl
    30.6 kmpl
    45.8 kmpl
    41.9 kmpl
    35 kmpl
    34 kmpl
    36 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    ABS
    -
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Dual Channel
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual

    Royal Enfield Classic 350 User Reviews & Ratings

    5
    1 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & aboverating star
    0
    2 & aboverating star
    0
    3 & aboverating star
    0
    4 & aboverating star
    0
    5 ratingrating star
    1
    Classic 350 the bast rider bike in highway
    Royal Enfield 350 classic this bike looking good.colour combination is so perfect.indian most popular bike.be choice
    By: Debabrata Mandal (Sept 7, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow

    Royal Enfield Classic 350 News

    With the back to back launch of Jawa 42 FJ and Royal Enfield Classic 350 models in short span, India's retro motorcycle segment has been rejuvenated with a refreshing touch.
    Jawa 42 FJ vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Retro motorcycling gets refreshing touch
    4 Sept 2024
    Royal Enfield Classic 350 has received a revamped avatar with new colours and fresh features, revising its competition against rivals like Jawa 350 and Honda CB350.
    2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda CB350: Which one should you choose
    3 Sept 2024
    The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes with a revised colour pallet and feature list, while mechanically it remains same. The motorcycle competes with Jawa 350 and Honda CB350.
    2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa 350: Which retro motorcycle to choose
    2 Sept 2024
    Here is a quick summary of all the vital things that happened in the Indian automotive industry on September 2.
    Auto recap, September 1: Car sales slump for second straight month, new Royal Enfield Classic 350 bookings begin
    2 Sept 2024
    The updated version of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes sporting new colour themes and features, but mechanically it remains same as the predecessor.
    New Royal Enfield Classic 350 booking and test rides begin today
    1 Sept 2024
    Royal Enfield Classic 350 related Videos

    Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
    2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed
    13 Aug 2024
    The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
    2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
    8 Aug 2024
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 might share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650 but it is quite different. It will go on sale soon in the Indian market and we are expecting it to be positioned below the Super Meteor 650 in the lineup.
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 first impressions: Better than Super Meteor?
    15 Jan 2024
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
    10 Nov 2023
    Royal Enfield Classic 350 FAQs

    The Royal Enfield Classic 350 offers a mileage of 35 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Cruiser.
    The top variant of Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the Chrome.
    The Royal Enfield Classic 350 boasts a 349 cc engine, generating a max power of 20.2 bhp.
    The Royal Enfield Classic 350 offers 5 variants. The lowest variant, Heritage is priced at Rs. 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Chrome is priced at Rs. 2.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

