Classic 350 falls under Cruiser category and has 5 variants. The price of Classic 350 Dark in Delhi is Rs. 2.55 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Dark is 13 L litres. It offers many features like Pass Switch, Clock, USB Charging Port, Display, Low Battery Indicator and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 13 L
Length: 2145 mm
Max Power: 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Engine Type: Single Cylinder , 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled