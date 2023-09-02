ROYAL ENFIELD Bullet 350 Colours

Bullet 350 is available in 7 colours in India - standard maroon, military red, military silver black, black gold, standard black, military black and military silver red. You can view your favourite Bullet 350 colour image.
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