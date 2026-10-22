Benelli TRK 552 Key Specs
- Engine554 cc
- Power53.36 ps
- Speed168 kmph
- Max Torque49.32 Nm
- Kerb Weight235 kg
Benelli TRK 552 is priced between Rs. 7.22 - 7.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Benelli TRK 552 is available in 3 variants - STD, X, X Limited Edition.
Benelli TRK 552 comes in two colour options: Black, White.
Benelli TRK 552 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 554 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.
Benelli TRK 552 rivals are Benelli TRK 502, Honda NX500, Kawasaki Versys 650, Moto Morini X-Cape.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Benelli TRK 552
|Rs. 7.22 LakhsOnwards
|-
|554 cc
|53.36 PS
|49.32 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|235 kg
|2200 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Benelli TRK 502
|Rs. 6.62 LakhsOnwards
|500 cc
|47.5 PS
|46 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|-
|2220 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|TRK 552VSTRK 502
|Honda NX500
|Rs. 7.44 LakhsOnwards
|471 cc
|47.5 PS
|43 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|196 kg
|2165 mm
|Dual Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|TRK 552VSNX500
|Kawasaki Versys 650
|Rs. 8.63 LakhsOnwards
|649 cc
|67 PS
|61 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
|218 kg
|2165 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|TRK 552VSVersys 650
|Moto Morini X-Cape
|Rs. 6.4 LakhsOnwards
|649 cc
|60.83 PS
|54 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|235 kg
|2200 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|TRK 552VSX-Cape
Benelli TRK 552 is available in the 2 Colours in India.
View all Popular Adventure Tourer Bikes
|Max Power
|53.36 PS
|Body Type
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|Max Torque
|49.32 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|554 cc
|Max Speed
|168 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price