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BENELLI TRK 552

₹7.22 - 7.9 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Benelli TRK 552 Price:

Benelli TRK 552 is priced between Rs. 7.22 - 7.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Benelli TRK 552?

The Benelli TRK 552 is available in 3 variants - STD, X, X Limited Edition.

What are the Benelli TRK 552 colour options?

Benelli TRK 552 comes in two colour options: Black, White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Benelli TRK 552?

Benelli TRK 552 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 554 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Benelli TRK 552?

Benelli TRK 552 rivals are Benelli TRK 502, Honda NX500, Kawasaki Versys 650, Moto Morini X-Cape.

Benelli TRK 552 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    554 cc
  • Power iconPower
    53.36 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    168 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    49.32 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    235 kg
View All TRK 552 SpecsView specs icon

Benelli TRK 552 Variants

Benelli TRK 552 price starts at ₹ 7.22 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 7.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Benelli TRK 552 comes in 3 variants. Benelli TRK 552's top variant is X Limited Edition.
3 Variants Available
TRK 552 STD
₹7.22 Lakhs*
554 cc
168 kmph
TRK 552 X
₹7.74 Lakhs*
554 cc
168 kmph
TRK 552 X Limited Edition
₹7.9 Lakhs*
554 cc
168 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Benelli TRK 552 Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with TRK 552.
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Benelli TRK 552 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Benelli TRK 552
Benelli TRK 552 image
Rs. 7.22 LakhsOnwards-554 cc53.36 PS49.32 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes235 kg2200 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Benelli TRK 502Benelli TRK 502 imageRs. 6.62 LakhsOnwards
4.5101
500 cc47.5 PS46 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes-2220 mmDouble DiscDiscSpokeTRK 552VSTRK 502
Honda NX500Honda NX500 imageRs. 7.44 LakhsOnwards
4.31
471 cc47.5 PS43 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes196 kg2165 mmDual DiscDiscAlloyTRK 552VSNX500
Kawasaki Versys 650Kawasaki Versys 650 imageRs. 8.63 LakhsOnwards
4.5100
649 cc67 PS61 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes218 kg2165 mmDiscDiscAlloyTRK 552VSVersys 650
Moto Morini X-CapeMoto Morini X-Cape imageRs. 6.4 LakhsOnwards
4.5195
649 cc60.83 PS54 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes235 kg2200 mmDouble DiscDiscSpokeTRK 552VSX-Cape

Benelli TRK 552 Images

Benelli TRK 552 Image 1

Benelli TRK 552 Colours

Benelli TRK 552 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Black
White
Black

Benelli TRK 552 Alternatives

Benelli TRK 502

Benelli TRK 502

6.62 - 7.14 Lakhs
TRK 552vsTRK 502
Honda NX500

Honda NX500

7.44 Lakhs
TRK 552vsNX500
Kawasaki Versys 650

Kawasaki Versys 650

8.63 Lakhs Onwards
TRK 552vsVersys 650
Moto Morini X-Cape

Moto Morini X-Cape

6.4 - 6.7 Lakhs
TRK 552vsX-Cape

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Benelli TRK 552 Related News

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Benelli TRK 552 Specifications and Features

Max Power53.36 PS
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
Max Torque49.32 Nm
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
HeadlightLED
Engine554 cc
Max Speed168 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all TRK 552 specs and features

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