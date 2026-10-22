Benelli TRK 552 Price:

Benelli TRK 552 is priced between Rs. 7.22 - 7.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Benelli TRK 552?

The Benelli TRK 552 is available in 3 variants - STD, X, X Limited Edition.

What are the Benelli TRK 552 colour options?

Benelli TRK 552 comes in two colour options: Black, White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Benelli TRK 552?

Benelli TRK 552 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 554 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Benelli TRK 552?

Benelli TRK 552 rivals are Benelli TRK 502, Honda NX500, Kawasaki Versys 650, Moto Morini X-Cape.