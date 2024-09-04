HT Auto
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Front Left Side
1/19
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Front Right Side
2/19
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Right Side View
3/19
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Front View
4/19
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Handle Bar View
5/19
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Headlight
6/19

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Specifications

Royal Enfield Classic 350 starting price is Rs. 1,99,500 in India. Royal Enfield Classic 350 is available in 5 variant and Powered by a 349 cc engine. Royal Enfield Classic 350 mileage is 35 kmpl.
2 - 2.3 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Specs

Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes with 349 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Classic 350 starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Royal Enfield Classic 350 sits

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Specifications and Features

Chrome
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
13 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
2145 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm
Kerb Weight
195 kg
Height
1090 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm
Width
785 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90 - 19, Rear :-120/80 - 18
Rear Brake Diameter
270 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
455 km
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
349 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder , 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi-plates
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
72 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Chassis
Twin Downtube Spine Frame
Rear Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Front Suspension
Twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Tripmeter
Analogue
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
12V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Halogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Alternatives

Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

2.4 Lakhs
Speed 400 Specs
Triumph Speed T4

Triumph Speed T4

2.17 Lakhs
Speed T4 Specs
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 350

Royal Enfield Shotgun 350

2.2 Lakhs Onwards
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
Bullet 350 Specs
Jawa 42 Bobber

Jawa 42 Bobber

2.12 - 2.32 Lakhs
42 Bobber Specs
Honda Hness CB350

Honda Hness CB350

2.1 - 2.16 Lakhs
Hness CB350 Specs

Royal Enfield Classic 350 News

With the back to back launch of Jawa 42 FJ and Royal Enfield Classic 350 models in short span, India's retro motorcycle segment has been rejuvenated with a refreshing touch.
Jawa 42 FJ vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Retro motorcycling gets refreshing touch
4 Sept 2024
Royal Enfield Classic 350 has received a revamped avatar with new colours and fresh features, revising its competition against rivals like Jawa 350 and Honda CB350.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda CB350: Which one should you choose
3 Sept 2024
The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes with a revised colour pallet and feature list, while mechanically it remains same. The motorcycle competes with Jawa 350 and Honda CB350.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa 350: Which retro motorcycle to choose
2 Sept 2024
Here is a quick summary of all the vital things that happened in the Indian automotive industry on September 2.
Auto recap, September 1: Car sales slump for second straight month, new Royal Enfield Classic 350 bookings begin
2 Sept 2024
The updated version of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes sporting new colour themes and features, but mechanically it remains same as the predecessor.
New Royal Enfield Classic 350 booking and test rides begin today
1 Sept 2024
 Royal Enfield Classic 350 News

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Variants & Price List

Royal Enfield Classic 350 price starts at ₹ 2 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes in 5 variants. Royal Enfield Classic 350's top variant is Chrome.

Heritage
2 Lakhs*
349 cc
20.2 bhp
Heritage Premium
2.04 Lakhs*
349 cc
20.2 bhp
Signals
2.16 Lakhs*
349 cc
20.2 bhp
Dark
2.25 Lakhs*
349 cc
20.2 bhp
Chrome
2.3 Lakhs*
349 cc
20.2 bhp
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

