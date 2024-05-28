The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z from Bajaj Auto was launched on 3rd May. The motorcycle is the biggest Pulsar ever to be built by the manufacturer.
The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is the brand’s new flagship offering which arrived as a ‘naked sport’ in a new streetfighter avatar.
The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z gets a newly developed 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that could be shared with the Triumph Speed 400. The new motor packs about 40 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets an assist and slipper clutch.
Mechanically, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z comes with more sophisticated components including USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. The bike also comes with a ride-by-wire throttle, LED headlamp and possibly full LED lighting. The Pulsar NS400Z gets 17-inch alloy wheels and radial tyres, a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity that brings features like vehicle telematics, call and SMS alerts, and more.
The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z gets streetfighter styling, which is in-line with other Pulsar models in the company’s range. The naked motorcycle will sit above the Pulsar 250, which remains the bike maker’s biggest Pulsar so far. The Pulsar range currently starts from the Pulsar 125, going up to the Pulsar N250.
The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z starts from Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), which puts the motorcycle against a host of bikes in the 150-400 cc space including the Yamaha MT-15, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Triumph Speed 400, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Royal Enfield Meteor 350, and more. The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is completely made in India and is likely to be exported to markets overseas as well.