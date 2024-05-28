HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Front Right View
1/11
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Front View
2/11
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Left View
3/11
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Rear Left View
4/11
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Rear Right View
5/11
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Rear View
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z starting price is Rs. 1,85,000 in India. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is available in 1 variant and 4 colours. Powered by a 373 cc engine. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z mileage is 35 kmpl.
177 reviews
1.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Available Colours
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Key Specs
Engine373 cc
Mileage35 kmpl
Max Speed154 kmph
View all Pulsar NS400Z specs and features
Available Colours

About Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Latest Update

  • 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: 5 things to know
  • 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Top 5 highlights

    • The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z from Bajaj Auto was launched on 3rd May. The motorcycle is the biggest Pulsar ever to be built by the manufacturer.

    The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is the brand’s new flagship offering which arrived as a ‘naked sport’ in a new streetfighter avatar.

    The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z gets a newly developed 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that could be shared with the Triumph Speed 400. The new motor packs about 40 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets an assist and slipper clutch.

    Mechanically, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z comes with more sophisticated components including USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. The bike also comes with a ride-by-wire throttle, LED headlamp and possibly full LED lighting. The Pulsar NS400Z gets 17-inch alloy wheels and radial tyres, a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity that brings features like vehicle telematics, call and SMS alerts, and more.

    The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z gets streetfighter styling, which is in-line with other Pulsar models in the company’s range. The naked motorcycle will sit above the Pulsar 250, which remains the bike maker’s biggest Pulsar so far. The Pulsar range currently starts from the Pulsar 125, going up to the Pulsar N250.

    The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z starts from Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), which puts the  motorcycle against a host of bikes in the 150-400 cc space including the Yamaha MT-15, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Triumph Speed 400, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Royal Enfield Meteor 350, and more. The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is completely made in India and is likely to be exported to markets overseas as well.

    Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Alternatives

    Yamaha MT-15 V2

    Yamaha MT-15 V2

    1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs
    Pulsar NS400ZvsMT-15 V2
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Pulsar NS400ZvsR15 V4
    UPCOMING
    CFMoto 250NK

    CFMoto 250NK

    1.75 Lakhs Onwards
    View similar Bikes
    Bajaj Pulsar NS200

    Bajaj Pulsar NS200

    1.57 Lakhs
    Pulsar NS400ZvsPulsar NS200
    KTM 200 Duke

    KTM 200 Duke

    1.97 Lakhs
    Pulsar NS400Zvs200 Duke
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200

    Bajaj Pulsar RS200

    1.72 Lakhs
    Pulsar NS400ZvsPulsar RS200

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Variants & Price

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z price starts at ₹ 1.85 Lakhs .

    STD
    1.85 Lakhs*
    373 cc
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Specifications and Features

    Max Power40 PS
    Body TypeSports Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Mileage35 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    Traction ControlYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine373 cc
    Max Speed154 kmph
    View all Pulsar NS400Z specs and features

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
    		Yamaha MT-15 V2Yamaha R15 V4Bajaj Pulsar NS200KTM 200 DukeBajaj Pulsar RS200
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹1.85 Lakhs
    ₹1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs
    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    ₹1.57 Lakhs
    ₹1.97 Lakhs
    ₹1.72 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    4 out of 5
    -
    4.2 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    Engine
    373 cc
    155 cc
    155 cc
    199.5 cc
    200 cc
    199 cc
    Mileage
    35 kmpl
    56.9 kmpl
    55.2 kmpl
    40.4 kmpl
    33 kmpl
    35 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    ABS
    -
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual

    Popular Bajaj Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z User Reviews & Ratings

    4.5
    177 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & aboverating star
    1
    2 & aboverating star
    0
    3 & aboverating star
    9
    4 & aboverating star
    75
    5 ratingrating star
    92
    Write a Review
    It's a budget friendly speed bike
    Very great bike has the potential and at this price range it is a beast. It's great looks and no problem while riding it
    By: Kushal (May 28, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow
    Very beautiful and excellent motorcycle
    It makes an excellent driving and very sporty bikes ever in Bajaj Pulsar series.it makes an amazing driving feel..very handy and high performance in every type of terrain
    By: Christine (May 28, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow
    Perfect bike for speed show
    Looks are amazing, mileage is pretty much good , speed upto 180 kmph totally very satisfying bike ever tried.
    By: Darshan range gowda (May 28, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow
    Devils pull
    Stylish and comfortable performance is like king in the streets and tracks And in this section milage is also interesting overall game changer
    By: Mut (May 27, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow
    It's perfect for riders
    Bajaj Pulsar na400z is so cool and darsing And the look is so beautiful and lovely It's okay for the rider
    By: Eric Dsouza (May 21, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow
    Perfect for youth
    Perfect for youth.it is value for money the people who are wanted to buy ns400 can buy it blindly. Comfort is very perfect
    By: Naveen (May 16, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow
    Perfect for rider
    The bajaj pulsar ns400 look is very. good. This bike uses 373cc engine.it produced 39.4bhp at 8.800rpm
    By: Ithape pranav Mohan (May 13, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow
    Sporty bike with good power and affordability.
    Very impressive design and features with the quality of fit and finish. It has the famous 2nd gen KTM engine and gremica brakes are actually better than the bibre brakes used in Dominar.
    By: Pruthvi Simha (May 10, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow
    How the pulsar ns 400z excles in milege, style,
    Milage of a palsur ns 400z is know for it's decent fule efficiency in it's class offering around 35/40 km on average, depending on riding conditions and maintenance Look-ns 400z boasts a sleek and Morden style cues and have a aggressive degin with sharp line and it's also muscle tank edgy head lemp give a sporty experience that stands out of the road Performence-- equipped with the powerfull 400cc engine it's offer quickly acceleration smooth power delivery spirited riders on highway Serviceing - bajaj the manufacturing of the pulsar ns 400z delivery impressive performance ensured easy too access maintaines and serviceing regular serviceing interval every 3000/5000 kilometers help keep top bike in condition
    By: Rohit kushwah (May 6, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow
    Perfect for local ride as well as highway
    Perfect way to launch a 400 cc bike in this price segment also great mileage and looks are very much new and upgraded from the old 200 cc model. Very stylish and sporty also budget friendly must try vehicle for teenagers no risk of getting scammed like other brands apart for Bajaj for low quality in this price
    By: Shashank (Apr 29, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow
    Read all Reviews
    Read Arrow
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Expert Review
    By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
    By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor

    The Bajaj Pulsar brand holds a lot of weightage in the entry-performance motorcycle segment. Over a decade ago, the Pulsar and by extension, the Hero Karizma, were the right of passage for many youths, discovering their passion for motorcycles. No-holds-barred performance at an accessible price point has always been the mantra for the Pulsar. However, the last few years saw Bajaj shift focus to other offerings and the Pulsar brand suffered the most during this transition. Nevertheless, Bajaj promises to be back with a bang with the Pulsar NS400Z, its newest flagship, which promises to make many uncomfortable in the 400 cc segment, especially at that price of 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Is the Pulsar NS400Z a bargain or a steal at that price? We spent a day with it and here’s what we found out.

    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: How is it priced so aggressively?

    The new Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is the most expensive Pulsar to go on sale. It still undercuts nearly everything in the 400 cc segment by a hefty margin. Bajaj says that despite the 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom) sticker price, the bike remains profitable for the company. But exactly how is that? Well, the bike maker has been clever about using its resources at hand to put together a performance offering.

    Diving into its expansive parts bin, the new Pulsar NS400Z uses several components borrowed from the Bajaj Dominar 400. The perimeter frame remains the same and so does the 373 cc engine, which means the frame has already been reinforced in the right places to handle the extra power. The rearview mirrors and radiator are also shared with the Dominar. The other parts are shared with the Pulsar range including the fuel tank, adjustable levers, tail tidy, tyre hugger, LED indicators and more. The 17-inch alloys have also been borrowed from the Pulsar NS200 with a wide 140-section rear tyre. Fewer new components lead to less R&D time, lowering the overall costs.

    (Also read: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched in India, priced at 1.85 lakh)

    The
    The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z looks identical to the Pulsar NS200 but it gets evolutionary changes like the headlamp cluster, curled panels on the side and a new tail section
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Styling

    The Pulsar NS400Z makes do with a lesser radical design than we would’ve liked. Bajaj could’ve opted for a clean slate for its biggest Pulsar yet but a tight control on costs meant the motorcycle had to make do with little changes. The design is an evolution of the Pulsar NS200. The fuel tank is the same but you get the new floating panel design on the extensions, while the tail section has been revised to follow the curl on the fuel tank extension more seamlessly. The split taillights remain, giving it a distinct Pulsar identity. The most radical change is the front with the new headlamp cluster. The thunderbolt LED DRLs with the cloudy effect look over the top but will appeal to the masses. The projector lens adds a premium touch and so do the thick 43 mm champagne gold-finished USD front forks.

    The fit and finish across the bike comes off decent and there’s little to complain about in this regard. There are uneven bits between the fuel tank and the front suspension as well as the exhaust, which gives away its budget build. Paint quality and graphics are finished rather well and the bike is available in four colours - Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, Glossy Red and Pewter Grey.

    The
    The new LCD console is simple, easy to read and packed with information. It also get Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and a lap timer
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Features

    The new Pulsar 400 gets an LCD console, which is a result of the budget constraints against a fancier TFT screen. It is, however, much better than the one we saw on the Pulsar N250 recently. The screen angle coupled with the bonded glass makes it easy to read no matter the time of the day. It is well laid out with most of the information available at a quick glance. The blue screen on the right gives away important details including the trip meters, average speed, and more, but could’ve had better adjustability. Information like distance to empty and average fuel efficiency remains hidden. On the bright side, you get a lap timer with the unit.

    The switchgear quality feels nice and the switches on the left stalk provide access to the four riding modes but more on that later. There’s also Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation.

    (Also read: New Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z to be christened Dominar NS400Z in Brazil)

    The
    The riding posture is slightly aggressive but comfortable with firm cushioning for the seat. The Pulsar NS400Z will keep you comfortable over long distances
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Ergonomics

    The riding posture is on point on the biggest Pulsar. It is substantially larger than the NS200 but you do find it accommodating for most riders. The seat height at 805 mm is accessible to most rider heights while the fuel tank has been contoured well for a comfortable seating posture. The thighs grip the fuel tank well and the rear-set foot pegs add a sporty touch without getting tiring. The upper body remains comfortable with the nice and upright stance, especially with that wide handlebar. The seat cushioning is slightly firm with plenty of space to move around and will keep you comfortable over long rides.

    The Pulsar NS400Z feels like a big motorcycle from the rider’s point of view. The fuel tank adds visual heft while the wide handlebar sits closer to the rider and makes for a comfortable stance. It’s reminiscent of the first-generation KTM 390 Duke, which I mean as a compliment. Incidentally, that’s not the only similarity between this Pulsar and the 390 Duke.

    The
    The 373 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor is a hoot and loves to be revved. There are very few dull moments on the Pulsar NS400Z
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Performance

    Power comes from the 373 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that produces 39.4 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. This is an engine that served a purpose on two generations of the KTM 390 Duke, the Husqvarna Svarpilen and Vitpilen 401 (available internationally) and the Dominar 400. It’s an absolutely delectable motor that continues to run so well no matter where you plonk it.

    Dare I say, this engine feels right at home on the NS400Z more than it does on the Dominar. It revs right up to 10,000 rpm and there’s never a dearth of power throughout the rev range. Compared to the Dominar, Bajaj has added an extra tooth to the rear sprocket for a higher top speed, which makes way for shorter gearing. Compared to the Dominar the Pulsar NS400Z is about 18 kg lighter and that makes for a world of a difference in performance.

    Vibrations
    Vibrations are well contained on the Pulsar NS400Z but slight buzz creeps in after 7,000 rpm. Nothing that makes you uncomfortable though

    The Pulsar feels peppier and more eager to push. Power delivery is quick but linear with little to complain on that front. This motor likes to be revved and show it an open stretch and the bike won’t disappoint you. We managed to hit close to 150 kmph on Bajaj’s test track and while the company claims a top speed of 154 kmph, they are just being conservative. Most of the power is concentrated in the mid and top-end, which is where you would like to be for the most part. The tractability is nearly the same as the Dominar. However, drop under 20 kmph and you will need to shift to the first gear to avoid stalling the bike. Vibrations are well contained with slightly buzzing around 4,000 and 7,000 but nothing that feels uncomfortable.

    The Pulsar NS400Z is also the first Bajaj bike to get ride-by-wire which makes for the four riding modes. Sport and Road is where you want to spend most of your time. The throttle response is quick and there’s a strong surge. It dulls down quite a bit in the Rain mode with the intervention of the ABS module at its highest. There’s also the new Off-Road that brings in power more cautiously over the Road mode, while also limiting ABS intervention. You also get the option to switch off traction control here, which should help in a tricky situation when dealing with broken patches.

    (Also read: More bikes planned under the ‘Z’ brand starting with the Pulsar NS400Z: Bajaj)

    The
    The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is a taut handler with a shorter wheelbase and a shorter rake angle over the Dominar 400, which gives it a significant performance edge
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Ride & Handling

    The Pulsar NS400Z gets a 110 mm shorter wheelbase than the Dominar 400, while the rake angle is shorter by one degree. The result is a much sharper motorcycle and that’s a lot more agile. The NS400Z likes to go around a corner and shift from one side to the other seamlessly. The compact proportions help maximise the bike’s potential making it extremely fun, only limited by the cornering clearance. The ground clearance is decent but you will have to be careful on the larger speed breakers given the underbelly exhaust.

    The suspension setup is all-new and works well to ensure a comfortable ride. The front is nice and pliant and keeps the bike stable at high speeds. The monoshock at the rear comes with 6-step preload adjustability and can come across as slightly stiff in the stock setting. Increasing the preload should resolve the issue. For the most part, the big Pulsar will keep you happy in the city and the highway.

    Braking performance comes from the new Grimeca setup. There's a 320 mm front and 230 mm rear disc in place with dual-channel ABS. While the brakes do their job effectively, the bite at the lever could be better.

    The
    The Pulsar NS400Z makes for a decent package that does everything and more for a steal
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Verdict

    The new Pulsar NS400Z is a hoot to ride and what makes this a steal deal is its price tag. The price-to-performance ratio remains unmatched, which we reckon will get many to check out the NS400Z in the flesh. The Pulsar NS400Z could take away some customers from NS200 given the fact that you get nearly double the displacement for a premium of just 35,000. What works the most in favour of the Pulsar NS400Z though is its ability to stay raw, which was missing from the Pulsar 250 series. This feels truer to the Pulsar range and rightfully the flagship.

    READ MORE

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z News

    The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z uses the same engine as the previous generation KTM 390 Duke.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: 5 things to know
    8 Jun 2024
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z uses a familiar design language.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Top 5 highlights
    24 May 2024
    The design of the Mavrick 440 and Pulsar NS400Z is very different.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Hero Mavrick 440: Price, specs and features compared
    14 May 2024
    The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z feels like a steal for its price-to-performance ratio and despite a few hiccups, this arrives a highly likeable motorcycle
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z First Ride Review: Delectable performance at a steal
    11 May 2024
    Both motorcycles use the same 373 cc, liquid-cooled engine.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Bajaj Dominar 400. What all is different?
    9 May 2024
     Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z News

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z related Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
    Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
    16 Dec 2022
    Explore Other Options

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z FAQs

    The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z offers a mileage of 35 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Sports Bikes.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z boasts a 373 cc engine, generating a max power of 40 PS.
    The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

