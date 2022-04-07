The most popular Bikes models that are in high demand include Yamaha MT-15, Yamaha R15 V4, Hero Splendor Plus, Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Royal Enfield Classic 350. You can check the latest prices, images, specifications, and offers on these popular models below.
Popular Bikes Price List (2023) in India
|Model Name
|Price
|Yamaha MT-15
|₹ 1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
|Yamaha R15 V4
|₹ 1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
|Hero Splendor Plus
|₹ 60,310 - 69,760
|Royal Enfield Hunter 350
|₹ 1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
|Royal Enfield Classic 350
|₹ 1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs