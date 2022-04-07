Popular Bikes Price List (2023) in India Model Name Price Yamaha MT-15 ₹ 1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs Yamaha R15 V4 ₹ 1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs Hero Splendor Plus ₹ 60,310 - 69,760 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 ₹ 1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs Royal Enfield Classic 350 ₹ 1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs

...Read More

Read Less

The most popular Bikes models that are in high demand include Yamaha MT-15, Yamaha R15 V4, Hero Splendor Plus, Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Royal Enfield Classic 350. You can check the latest prices, images, specifications, and offers on these popular models below.