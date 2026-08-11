Vespa Elettrica Key Specs
- Speed70 kmph
- Range100 km
- Charging3.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity4.2 kWh
- Motor Power3.6 kW
|Max Power
|3600 W
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|4.2 kWh
|Max Torque
|200 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|Yes
|Range
|100 km
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|Max Speed
|70 kmph
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