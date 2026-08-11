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UPCOMING

VESPA Elettrica

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced
₹90,000* Onwards
4.6
5
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Vespa Elettrica Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    70 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    100 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    4.2 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    3.6 kW
View All Elettrica SpecsView specs icon

Vespa Elettrica Variants

Vespa Elettrica price is expected to start at ₹ 90,000 .
1 Variant Available
UPCOMING
Elettrica STD
₹90,000*
100 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.
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Vespa Elettrica Latest Updates

Calendar icon4 Aug 2026
MoRTH proposes phased V2V communication implementation in India to enhance road safety using the 5.9 GHz band.Read Full Story

Vespa Elettrica Visual Comparison

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Vespa Elettrica Images

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Vespa Elettrica User Opinions & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.6Safety
4.8Design
4.6Value For Money
4.8Comfort
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User Reviews

Perfect ride
Good service and riding performance, the colour is also beautiful. Worth the money and easy to buy..
By: Wow amazing scooter (Aug 17, 2025)
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Expecting electrica
Actually Vespa is too good to handle.very stylish and classy.i eagerly waiting to buy Vespa elettrica.
By: Saghana (Sept 17, 2024)
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" best scooter in electri segment"
Actually vespa is renounced band, In other vespa petrol scooters are very comfort and hardy. I am waiting for new vespa electrica scooter,
By: Bibhash Paul (May 24, 2024)
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Awesome look.
Style and design looks good, but max speed looks little low, it should be minimum 100,charging time should be little less. No information regarding bluetooth connectivity
By: Pradeep Gupta (Apr 26, 2024)
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Perfect highway cruiser with best look
Styling and awesome looks and colour performance good servicing very good mileage long distance I am happy 😉😍
By: M L Desai (Apr 16, 2024)
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News

Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi completed an Aprilia 1-2-3 at the Silverstone MotoGP round.
Aprilia riders sweep Silverstone podium; Raul Fernandez takes MotoGP victory
11 Aug 2026
Hero MotoCorp's focus is shifting to rural demand, market-share gains in premium motorcycles and scooters, and its EV strategy.
Premium motorcycles, electric scooters fuel Hero MotoCorp's Q1 FY27 performance
11 Aug 2026
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
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  News

Vespa Elettrica Specifications and Features

Max Power3600 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity4.2 kWh
Max Torque200 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightYes
Range100 km
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes
Max Speed70 kmph
View all Elettrica specs and features

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