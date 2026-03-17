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AMPERE Magnus Neo

₹86,999*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1764
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Specs
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Variants

Ampere Magnus Neo Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    65 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    90 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2.3 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    1.5 kW
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Ampere Magnus Neo Variants

Ampere Magnus Neo price starts at ₹ 86,999 .
1 Variant Available
Magnus Neo STD
₹86,999*
2.4 kW
65 kmph
85 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Ampere Magnus Neo Visual Comparison

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Ampere Magnus Neo comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Ampere Magnus Neo
Ampere Magnus Neo image
Rs. 86,999Onwards-110 NmScooters108 kgDrumDrumSteel Metal85 km5 Hours1.5 kW
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWMagnus NeoVSEpluto 7G
Okaya EV Faast F2BOkaya EV Faast F2B imageRs. 89,999Onwards--Scooters-DrumDrumSteel Wheels80 Km3-4 Hours2500 WMagnus NeoVSFaast F2B
Okaya EV Faast F2TOkaya EV Faast F2T imageRs. 89,999Onwards--Scooters-DrumDrumSteel Wheels80-85 Km3-4 Hours1200 WMagnus NeoVSFaast F2T
Zelio Xmen 2.0Zelio Xmen 2.0 imageRs. 69,499Onwards--Scooters90 kgDiscDiscAlloy100 km--Magnus NeoVSXmen 2.0
Enigma GT 450 ProEnigma GT 450 Pro imageRs. 86,902Onwards--Scooters-DiscDiscAlloy120 km5-7 Hours-Magnus NeoVSGT 450 Pro

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Ampere Magnus Neo Images

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Ampere Magnus Neo Colours

Ampere Magnus Neo is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Glossy Black
Metallic Red
Ocean Blue
Galactic Grey
Glacial White
Glossy black

Ampere Magnus Neo Alternatives

PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
Check OffersCheck Offers
Magnus NeovsEpluto 7G
Okaya EV Faast F2B

Okaya EV Faast F2B

89,999
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Magnus NeovsFaast F2B
Okaya EV Faast F2T

Okaya EV Faast F2T

89,999
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Magnus NeovsFaast F2T
Zelio Xmen 2.0

Zelio Xmen 2.0

69,499 - 91,500
Check OffersCheck Offers
Magnus NeovsXmen 2.0
Enigma GT 450 Pro

Enigma GT 450 Pro

86,902
Check OffersCheck Offers
Magnus NeovsGT 450 Pro
UPCOMING
Ather Energy EL01

Ather Energy EL01

99,000 Onwards
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
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 Ampere Magnus Neo Related News
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Ampere Magnus Neo Brochure

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Ampere Magnus Neo Specifications and Features

Max Power1.5 kW
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity2.3 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range85-95 km
Charging Time5 Hours
Max Speed65 kmph
View all Magnus Neo specs and features

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