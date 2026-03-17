Ampere Magnus Neo Key Specs
- Speed65 kmph
- Range90 km
- Charging5 hrs
- Battery Capacity2.3 kWh
- Motor Power1.5 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|110 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel Metal
|85 km
|5 Hours
|1.5 kW
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Rs. 80,799Onwards
|-
|30 Nm
|Scooters
|76 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|111-151 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|Magnus NeoVSEpluto 7G
|Okaya EV Faast F2B
|Rs. 89,999Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel Wheels
|80 Km
|3-4 Hours
|2500 W
|Magnus NeoVSFaast F2B
|Okaya EV Faast F2T
|Rs. 89,999Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel Wheels
|80-85 Km
|3-4 Hours
|1200 W
|Magnus NeoVSFaast F2T
|Zelio Xmen 2.0
|Rs. 69,499Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|90 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|100 km
|-
|-
|Magnus NeoVSXmen 2.0
|Enigma GT 450 Pro
|Rs. 86,902Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|120 km
|5-7 Hours
|-
|Magnus NeoVSGT 450 Pro
Ampere Magnus Neo is available in the 5 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|1.5 kW
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|2.3 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|85-95 km
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
|Max Speed
|65 kmph
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