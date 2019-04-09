Best Vespa Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Vespa ZX 125 ₹ 1.07 Lakhs Vespa S 125 ₹ 1.36 - 1.96 Lakhs Vespa VXL 125 ₹ 1.31 - 1.33 Lakhs Vespa 150 ₹ 1.4 - 1.99 Lakhs Vespa SXL 150 ₹ 1.49 - 1.54 Lakhs

In India, there are 6 Vespa Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Vespa ZX 125, Vespa S 125, Vespa VXL 125, Vespa 150, Vespa SXL 150. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.