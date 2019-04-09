In India, there are 6 Vespa Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Vespa ZX 125, Vespa S 125, Vespa VXL 125, Vespa 150, Vespa SXL 150. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 1.07 Lakhs.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Vespa Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Vespa ZX 125
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|Vespa S 125
|₹ 1.36 - 1.96 Lakhs
|Vespa VXL 125
|₹ 1.31 - 1.33 Lakhs
|Vespa 150
|₹ 1.4 - 1.99 Lakhs
|Vespa SXL 150
|₹ 1.49 - 1.54 Lakhs