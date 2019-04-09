Best Vespa Bikes

In India, there are 6 Vespa Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Vespa ZX 125, Vespa S 125, Vespa VXL 125, Vespa 150, Vespa SXL 150. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Vespa Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Vespa ZX 125 ₹ 1.07 Lakhs
Vespa S 125 ₹ 1.36 - 1.96 Lakhs
Vespa VXL 125 ₹ 1.31 - 1.33 Lakhs
Vespa 150 ₹ 1.4 - 1.99 Lakhs
Vespa SXL 150 ₹ 1.49 - 1.54 Lakhs

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6 New Vespa Bikes found

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Vespa ZX 125 Front Left View
1/12

Vespa ZX 125

3.8
15
₹1.07 Lakhs
Engine
124.45 cc
Speed
90 kmph
Mileage
45 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Vespa S 125 Right View
1/14

Vespa S 125

₹1.36 - 1.96 Lakhs
Engine
124.45 cc
Speed
86 kmph
Mileage
45 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Vespa VXL 125 Front Left View
1/13

Vespa VXL 125

₹1.31 - 1.33 Lakhs
Engine
124.0 cc
Speed
90 kmph
Mileage
45 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Vespa 150 Front Right View
1/19

Vespa 150

₹1.4 - 1.99 Lakhs
Engine
149.5 cc
Speed
93 kmph
Mileage
40 kmpl
6 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Vespa SXL 150 Front Left View
1/10

Vespa SXL 150

₹1.49 - 1.54 Lakhs
Engine
149.5 cc
Speed
90 kmph
Mileage
45 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Vespa 125 Front Right View
1/11

Vespa 125

₹1.26 - 1.81 Lakhs
Engine
124.45 cc
Speed
86 kmph
Mileage
55 kmpl
6 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

1 Upcoming Vespa Bike

Vespa Elettrica Front Right View
1/16
UPCOMING

Vespa Elettrica

4.4
5
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹90,000 Onwards
Expected price
Battery Capacity
4.2 kWh
Speed
70 kmph
Range
100 km
Check Details

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