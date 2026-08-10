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VESPA ZX 125

₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.4
15
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Vespa ZX 125 Price:

Vespa ZX 125 is priced at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Vespa ZX 125?

The Vespa ZX 125 is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Vespa ZX 125 colour options?

Vespa ZX 125 comes in four colour options: Azure Blue, Glossy Red, Matte Black, Pearl White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Vespa ZX 125?

Vespa ZX 125 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 124.45 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.

Which are the major rivals of Vespa ZX 125?

Vespa ZX 125 rivals are Bajaj Chetak, Ampere Magnus Neo, Aprilia SR 125, Aprilia SR Storm, Hero Destini 125, Yamaha Fascino 125.

What is the mileage of Vespa ZX 125?

Vespa ZX 125 comes with a mileage of 45 kmpl (Company claimed).

Vespa ZX 125 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    124.45 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    45 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    9.78 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    90 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    10.11 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    115 kg
View All ZX 125 SpecsView specs icon

Vespa ZX 125 Variants

Vespa ZX 125 price starts at ₹ 1.07 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
ZX 125 STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
124.45 cc
90 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Vespa ZX 125 Latest Updates

Calendar icon1 Jul 2026
Nayara Energy cuts fuel prices amid lower global oil rates, prompting speculation on state-run OMCs' next move.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 May 2026
Zero depreciation car insurance offers limited coverage, leaving some repair costs still payable by the owner. Understanding policy details is crucial.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Mar 2026
FIA emphasizes safety as tensions in the Middle East threaten upcoming Formula One events, particularly Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.Read Full Story

Vespa ZX 125 Visual Comparison

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Vespa ZX 125 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Vespa ZX 125
Vespa ZX 125 image
Rs. 1.07 LakhsOnwards
4.415
124.45 cc9.77 PS10.11 NmScooters115 kg1770 mmDiscDrumSteel Wheel
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
---Scooters----AlloyZX 125VSChetak
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.615
-2.4 kW-Scooters103 kg---SteelZX 125VSMagnus Neo
Aprilia SR 125Aprilia SR 125 imageRs. 1.16 LakhsOnwards
4.5100
124.45 cc10.60 PS10.4 NmScooters118 kg1985 mmDiscDrumAlloyZX 125VSSR 125
Aprilia SR StormAprilia SR Storm imageRs. 1.07 LakhsOnwards-124.49 cc9.92 PS9.7 NmScooters118 kg1985 mmDiscDrumAlloyZX 125VSSR Storm
Hero Destini 125Hero Destini 125 imageRs. 80,450Onwards
4.54
124.6 cc9.12 PS10.4 NmScooters115 kg1862 mmDiscDrumAlloyZX 125VSDestini 125
Honda Activa 125Honda Activa 125 imageRs. 88,339Onwards
4.531
123.92 cc8.42 PS10.5 NmScooters109 kg162 mmDiscDrumAlloyZX 125VSActiva 125

Vespa ZX 125 Images

Vespa ZX 125 Image 1
Vespa ZX 125 Image 2
Vespa ZX 125 Image 3
Vespa ZX 125 Image 4
Vespa ZX 125 Image 5
Vespa ZX 125 Image 6

Vespa ZX 125 Colours

Vespa ZX 125 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Azure Blue
Blossy Red
Matte Black
Pearl White
Azure blue

Vespa ZX 125 Alternatives

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
ZX 125vsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
ZX 125vsMagnus Neo
Aprilia SR 125

Aprilia SR 125

1.16 - 1.19 Lakhs
ZX 125vsSR 125
Aprilia SR Storm

Aprilia SR Storm

1.07 Lakhs
ZX 125vsSR Storm
Hero Destini 125

Hero Destini 125

80,450 - 91,700
ZX 125vsDestini 125
Yamaha Fascino 125

Yamaha Fascino 125

77,200 - 96,200
ZX 125vsFascino 125

Vespa ZX 125 User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
3.8Features
4.4Safety
4.9Design
4.1Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Sweet Ride
It is like riding a butter! So smooth and the colors are so bright. My grand kids love going for rides on this. It is very sturdy and safe.
By: Bharat Nagpal (Apr 24, 2026)
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Not for Rough Roads
The suspension is very hard. On bad roads my shoulders start hurting. Also the ground clearance is low, hits big speed breakers easily. Think before buying.
By: Shubham Dixit (Apr 24, 2026)
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Engine Refinement
The 3-valve engine is a masterpiece. Very smooth idle and linear power. It feels like a premium product from every angle. Very happy with my choice.
By: Keshav Mittal (Apr 24, 2026)
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Iconic but Pricey
You pay for the brand. If you are okay with that, it's a great scooter. Reliability has been good for first 1 year. No major repairs needed yet.
By: Chandan Khatri (Apr 24, 2026)
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Dream Scooter
Wanted a Vespa since college. Finally got the ZX 125. It exceeds expectations in terms of charm. Mileage is decent at 40-45. Features are sufficient.
By: Suraj Kapoor (Apr 24, 2026)
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Vespa ZX 125 Specifications and Features

Max Power9.78 PS
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Max Torque10.11 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage45 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine124.45 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed90 kmph
View all ZX 125 specs and features

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