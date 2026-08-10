Vespa ZX 125 Key Specs
- Engine124.45 cc
- Mileage45 kmpl
- Power9.78 ps
- Speed90 kmph
- Max Torque10.11 Nm
- Kerb Weight115 kg
Vespa ZX 125 is priced at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Vespa ZX 125 is available in 1 variant - STD.
Vespa ZX 125 comes in four colour options: Azure Blue, Glossy Red, Matte Black, Pearl White.
Vespa ZX 125 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 124.45 cc engine, and features a Scooters body type.
Vespa ZX 125 rivals are Bajaj Chetak, Ampere Magnus Neo, Aprilia SR 125, Aprilia SR Storm, Hero Destini 125, Yamaha Fascino 125.
Vespa ZX 125 comes with a mileage of 45 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Vespa ZX 125
|Rs. 1.07 LakhsOnwards
|124.45 cc
|9.77 PS
|10.11 Nm
|Scooters
|115 kg
|1770 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Steel Wheel
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|ZX 125VSChetak
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|2.4 kW
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|-
|Steel
|ZX 125VSMagnus Neo
|Aprilia SR 125
|Rs. 1.16 LakhsOnwards
|124.45 cc
|10.60 PS
|10.4 Nm
|Scooters
|118 kg
|1985 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|ZX 125VSSR 125
|Aprilia SR Storm
|Rs. 1.07 LakhsOnwards
|-
|124.49 cc
|9.92 PS
|9.7 Nm
|Scooters
|118 kg
|1985 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|ZX 125VSSR Storm
|Hero Destini 125
|Rs. 80,450Onwards
|124.6 cc
|9.12 PS
|10.4 Nm
|Scooters
|115 kg
|1862 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|ZX 125VSDestini 125
|Honda Activa 125
|Rs. 88,339Onwards
|123.92 cc
|8.42 PS
|10.5 Nm
|Scooters
|109 kg
|162 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|ZX 125VSActiva 125
Vespa ZX 125 is available in the 4 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|9.78 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|10.11 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|124.45 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
Popular Vespa Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Scooters