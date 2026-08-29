5 affordable bobber motorcycles I would buy under ₹5 lakh
Five affordable bobber motorcycles under ₹5 lakh combine minimalist styling, relaxed riding and strong performance, including the Jawa 42 Bobber, Honda Rebel 300, Keeway V302C, Goan Classic 350 and Jawa Perak
Cruiser and Bobber motorcycles have become pop culture icons, right from ‘Terminator’ to ‘Sons of Anarchy’ to ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’. Bobber motorcycles are for people who prefer a minimalist design, solo seat, low stance and an open stretch of road to ride on. Personally, I love bobber motorcycles and these 5 make my list since they are affordable and can be bought under ₹5 lakh:
The Jawa 42 Bobber is powered by a 334cc liquid-cooled engine, the engine produces 29.49 bhp and 30 Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. The Jawa 42 Bobber gives a modern vibe to the retro styling of the bike. Additionally, it boasts a price tag of ₹2.04 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is the first Bobber bike from the Eicher-owned entity and is equipped with a J-Series, 349cc single-cylinder engine producing 20 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, paired to a five-speed gearbox, similar to the Classic 350. It boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹2.25 lakh.
TheHonda Rebel 300 is powered by a 286cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 30 bhp and 27.5 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and is based on the same engine that powered the Honda CB300R. Additionally, Honda offers the E-Clutch with this particular motorcycle, which boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹2.22 lakh.
Hungarian automaker Keeway’s bobber offering, the V302C, is powered by a 298cc engine producing 29.09 bhp and 26.5 Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox, and is equipped with an assist and slipper clutch. The Keeway V302C is priced at ₹4.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Jawa Perak is powered by the same 334cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine which powers the Jawa 42 Bobber, producing 29.49 bhp and 30 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Boasting just one variant, the Jawa Perak is offered with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹2.19 lakh.
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