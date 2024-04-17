HT Auto
Aprilia SR Storm Right View
Aprilia SR Storm Handle View
Aprilia SR Storm Headlight
Aprilia SR Storm Seat View
Aprilia SR Storm Speedometer View
Aprilia SR Storm Tyre View
Aprilia SR Storm

Aprilia SR Storm starting price is Rs. 1,10,901 in India. Aprilia SR Storm is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 124.49 cc engine. Aprilia SR Storm mileage is 38.5 kmpl.
1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Aprilia SR Storm Key Specs
Engine124.49 cc
Mileage38.5 kmpl
Max Speed90 kmph
View all SR Storm specs and features

View similar Bikes
Aprilia SR Storm Variants & Price

Aprilia SR Storm price starts at ₹ 1.11 Lakhs .

STD
1.11 Lakhs*
124.49
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Aprilia SR Storm Specifications and Features

Max Power9.92 PS
Body TypeScooter
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage38.5 kmpl
HeadlightHalogen
Engine124.49 cc
Max Speed90 kmph
View all SR Storm specs and features

Aprilia SR Storm comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Aprilia SR Storm
TVS NTORQ 125Ather Energy 450xBajaj ChetakYamaha RayZR 125Vida V1
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.11 Lakhs
₹84,636 - 1.05 Lakhs
₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
₹85,030 - 96,430
₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
Expert Ratings
-
-
4.5 out of 5
4 out of 5
-
4 out of 5
Engine
124.49 cc
124.8 cc
125 cc
-
-
-
Mileage
38.5 kmpl
47-54.3 kmpl
71.3 kmpl
-
-
-
Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Electric
Electric
Petrol
Electric
ABS
-
-
-
No
-
-
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Battery Capacity
2.9-3.7 kWh
2.9-3.2 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
-
-
-
Range
111-150 km
113-126 km
100-110 km
-
-
-

Popular Aprilia Bikes

    Aprilia News

    The 2024 Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 are now on sale, alongside the newly launched Tuareg 660 in India
    2024 Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 launched in India, priced at 17.44 lakh
    17 Apr 2024
    Aprilia has signed actor John Abraham as its new brand ambassador in India
    Aprilia India announces actor John Abraham as its new brand ambassador
    16 Apr 2024
    The 2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 is the third offering based on the 660 platform from the manufacturer and arrives as a proper adventure motorcycle
    2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 ADV launched in India, priced from 18.85 lakh
    16 Apr 2024
    The Aprilia Tuareg 660 will be available in three colours - Atreides Black, Canyon Sand, and Evocative Dakar Podium
    Aprilia Tuareg 660 adventurer tourer to be launched in India on April 16
    7 Apr 2024
    Aprilia will sell the Tuareg 660 in three colour options.
    Aprilia Tuareg 660 prices revealed ahead of official launch
    6 Apr 2024
    Videos

    Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
    16 May 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
    9 May 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Aprilia SR Storm FAQs

    The Aprilia SR Storm offers a mileage of 38.5 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Scooter.
    Aprilia SR Storm comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Aprilia SR Storm boasts a 124.49 cc engine, generating a max power of 9.92 PS.
    The Aprilia SR Storm offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

