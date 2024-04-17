|Engine
|124.49 cc
|Mileage
|38.5 kmpl
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
Aprilia SR Storm price starts at ₹ 1.11 Lakhs .
|TVS NTORQ 125
|Ather Energy 450x
|Bajaj Chetak
|Yamaha RayZR 125
|Vida V1
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.11 Lakhs
₹84,636 - 1.05 Lakhs
₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
₹85,030 - 96,430
₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
-
4.5 out of 5
4 out of 5
-
4 out of 5
|Engine
124.49 cc
124.8 cc
125 cc
-
-
-
|Mileage
38.5 kmpl
47-54.3 kmpl
71.3 kmpl
-
-
-
|Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Electric
Electric
Petrol
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
No
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
|Battery Capacity
2.9-3.7 kWh
2.9-3.2 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
-
-
-
|Range
111-150 km
113-126 km
100-110 km
-
-
-
*Ex-showroom price
