HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Aprilia Tuareg 660 Prices Revealed Ahead Of Official Launch

Aprilia Tuareg 660 prices revealed ahead of official launch

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Apr 2024, 08:25 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Aprilia Tuareg 660 will be imported to the Indian market through CBU route.
Aprilia Tuareg 660
Aprilia will sell the Tuareg 660 in three colour options.
Aprilia Tuareg 660
Aprilia will sell the Tuareg 660 in three colour options.

Aprilia India is all-set to launch Tuareg 660 on April 16th. The motorcycle was listed on the website recently and the price list is also out now. Aprilia Tuareg 660 will be sold in three colours - Atreides Black, Canyon Sand and Evocative Dakar Podium. The Atreides Black and Canyon Sand will cost 18.85 lakh ex-showroom whereas Dakar Podium will be priced higher at 19.16 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The new adventure tourer is priced higher than most of its rivals.

Aprilia Tuareg 660 will be competing against the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE, Triumph Tiger 900, BMW F 850 GS and Honda XL750 Transalp. Aprilia will be bringing the Tuareg 660 to India through the CBU route. The customers would have to wait around 3 months for the delivery after booking the motorcycle.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Aprilia Rs 457 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia RS 457
Engine Icon457 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 4.25 Lakhs
Compare
Kawasaki Ninja 300 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Engine Icon296.0 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 3.43 Lakhs
Compare
Ultraviolette F77 (HT Auto photo)
Ultraviolette F77
BatteryCapacity Icon10.3 kWh Range Icon307 km/charge
₹ 3.80 - 5.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Cb500f (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda CB500F
Engine Icon471.0 cc Mileage Icon28.6 kmpl
₹ 4.79 Lakhs
View Details
Yamaha R3 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha R3
Engine Icon321 cc Mileage Icon26.31 kmpl
₹ 4.65 Lakhs
Compare
Cfmoto 650nk (HT Auto photo)
CFMoto 650NK
Engine Icon649.0 cc Mileage Icon21.0 kmpl
₹ 3.99 - 4.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The Tuareg 660 comes from the family of Tuono 660 and RS660 with which the engine is shared. The frame for the ADV is different, it is a steel tubular frame underneath with a built-in subframe. All three motorcycles use the same 659 cc parallel-twin engine but in different states of tune. On the Tuareg, the engine is tuned to produce 80 bhp of max power at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 70 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is tuned for more grunt in the lower and mid-range. When compared, on the Tuono 660 and RS660, the same engine churns out 100 bhp and 67 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that comes with an optional quickshifter.

Also Read : Made-in-India Aprilia RS 457 goes on sale in the UK, priced at 6.79 lakh

The motorcycle comes with four riding modes, two of which are customisable (one dedicated to off-road riding). ABS can be deactivated at both wheels or only the rear. APRC system or Aprilia Performance Ride Control consists of Traction Control, Cruise Control, Engine Map and Engine Brake. All of this is accessible through a 5-inch TFT screen.

First Published Date: 06 Apr 2024, 08:25 AM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Tiger 900 Tuono 660 Aprilia Tuareg 660 Aprilia India

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.