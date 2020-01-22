



Indica was launched as a fully indigenous Indian car. Its fuel economy and powerful engine captured the imagination of Indians. The newer version of the car, Indica V2, quickly became a mass favourite. After a successful entry into the passenger vehicle segment, after ruling the commercial vehicle segment, Tata Motors was listed at the New York Stock Exchange in 2004.



In 2008, the company acquired Jaguar Land Rover from Ford Motor Company. It currently controls the majority stake in the British car maker. Some of the other companies Tata Motors has under its ambit are Daewoo, Hispano Carrocera and Marcopolo.



The company has also started launching electric vehicles in India. Car buyers in India can get e-versions of cars like Tata Nexon and Tata Tigor. The company has also launched Tata Avinya, a next generation concept EV car. It is expected to run around 500 kms with a charge of 30 minutes. The production of the car is expected to start from 2025. One of the first cars it launched was the Tata Sierra. Tata Sierra was a sports utility vehicle (SUV). Eventually, the company went on to launch Tata Estate, Tata Sumo and Tata Safari. But it was the launch of Tata Indica in 1998 that changed the game for them.Indica was launched as a fully indigenous Indian car. Its fuel economy and powerful engine captured the imagination of Indians. The newer version of the car, Indica V2, quickly became a mass favourite. After a successful entry into the passenger vehicle segment, after ruling the commercial vehicle segment, Tata Motors was listed at the New York Stock Exchange in 2004.In 2008, the company acquired Jaguar Land Rover from Ford Motor Company. It currently controls the majority stake in the British car maker. Some of the other companies Tata Motors has under its ambit are Daewoo, Hispano Carrocera and Marcopolo.The company has also started launchingin India. Car buyers in India can get e-versions of cars like Tata Nexon and Tata Tigor. The company has also launched Tata Avinya, a next generation conceptcar. It is expected to run around 500 kms with a charge of 30 minutes. The production of the car is expected to start from 2025. Tata Cars Price List (December 2022) in India Tata Car Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Tata Nexon ₹ 7 - 13.24 Lakhs Tata Punch ₹ 5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs Tata Tiago ₹ 4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs Tata Tigor ₹ 5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs Tata Harrier ₹ 13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs Tata Tiago EV ₹ 8.49 - 11.79 Lakh Tata Nexon EV ₹ 13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs Tata Nexon EV Prime ₹ 14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs Tata Tigor EV ₹ 11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs Tata Altroz ₹ 5.44 - 9.63 Lakhs

...Read More

Read Less

Founded in India in 1945, Tata Motors is one of the leading automobile producers in the world. It was originally established as a locomotive manufacturer. In 1954, Tata Motors entered the commercial vehicle sector with Germany's Daimler-Benz.In 1991, Tata Motors made their leap of faith into the passenger vehicle sector.