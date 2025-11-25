Best Tata Cars

In India, there are 20 Tata Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Tata Sierra, Tata Nexon, Tata Curvv, Tata Curvv EV, Tata Harrier. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Tata Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Tata Sierra ₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Tata Nexon ₹ 7.4 - 14.22 Lakhs
Tata Curvv ₹ 9.76 - 19.16 Lakhs
Tata Curvv EV ₹ 16.99 - 19.49 Lakhs
Tata Harrier ₹ 12.89 - 25.85 Lakhs

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20 New Tata Cars found

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Tata Sierra Front Left View
1/20

Tata Sierra

4.1
487
₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Engine
1498 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
24 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Tata Nexon Front Right View
1/27

Tata Nexon

4.0
922
₹7.4 - 14.22 Lakhs
Engine
1497 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
64 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Tata Curvv Front Right Side
1/17

Tata Curvv

4.0
389
₹9.76 - 19.16 Lakhs
Engine
1497 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
42 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Tata Curvv EV Front Right Side
1/21

Tata Curvv EV

4.4
80
₹16.99 - 19.49 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
55 kWh
Speed
160 kmph
Range
502 km
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Tata Harrier Fornt Left View
1/11

Tata Harrier

4.0
171
₹12.89 - 25.85 Lakhs
Engine
1956 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
58 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Tata Safari Front Left Side
1/12

Tata Safari

4.1
15
₹13.29 - 26.4 Lakhs
Engine
1956 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
72 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Tata Nexon EV Front Left Side
1/20

Tata Nexon EV

4.2
61
₹12.49 - 17.49 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
40.5 kWh
Speed
325 kmph
Range
465 km
13 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Tata Tigor Front Right Side
1/17

Tata Tigor

4.3
3
₹5.55 - 8.84 Lakhs
Engine
1199 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
17 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Tata Tigor EV Front Left Side
1/19

Tata Tigor EV

4.6
5
₹12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
26 kWh
Speed
120 kmph
Range
315 km
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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Automatic CarsManual Cars
Tata Tiago NRG Front Left Side
1/11

Tata Tiago NRG

4.1
99
₹7.2 - 8.75 Lakhs
Engine
1199 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Tata Punch Front Right Side
1/19

Tata Punch

3.9
1148
₹5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Engine
1199 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
26 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Tata Tiago EV Front Right View
1/19

Tata Tiago EV

₹6.99 - 9.99 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
24 kWh
Charging Time
3 Hours 30 Minutes
Range
285 km
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Tata Sierra.ev Front Left View
1/15

Tata Sierra.ev

5.0
1
₹18.79 - 26.48 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
75 kWh
Charging Time
26 Minutes (120 kW charger)
Range
665 km
16 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Tata Punch EV Front View
1/22

Tata Punch EV

4.2
168
₹9.69 - 12.59 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
40 KWh
Speed
154 kmph
Range
355 km
6 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Tata Nexon CNG Front Left Side
1/14

Tata Nexon CNG

4.4
146
₹8.3 - 13.42 Lakhs
Engine
1199 cc
Fuel Type
CNG
Transmission
Manual
13 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Tata Xpres Right View

Tata Xpres

4.0
1
₹5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Engine
1199 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Manual
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Tata Altroz Racer Front Left Side
1/17

Tata Altroz Racer

4.7
3
₹9.49 - 10.99 Lakhs
Engine
1199 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Manual
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Tata Harrier EV Front Left View
1/17

Tata Harrier EV

4.0
187
₹21.49 - 30.23 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
75 kWh
Speed
180 kmph
Range
627 Km
16 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Tata Altroz Front Left Side
1/24

Tata Altroz

4.5
6
₹6.3 - 10.8 Lakhs
Engine
1497 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
27 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Tata Tiago Front Left View
1/14

Tata Tiago

4.3
1407
₹4.69 - 8.55 Lakhs
Engine
1199 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
18 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

3 Upcoming Tata Cars

Tata Avinya Left Side View
1/13
UPCOMING

Tata Avinya

4.6
5
Expected Launch in Feb 2027
₹30 - 60 Lakhs
Expected price
Check Details
Tata Altroz EV Front Left Side
1/28
UPCOMING

Tata Altroz EV

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹12 - 15 Lakhs
Expected price
Battery Capacity
26 kWh
Speed
120 kmph
Range
306 km
Check Details
Tata Safari EV Front Right Side
UPCOMING

Tata Safari EV

4.0
4
Expected Launch on 15th Nov 2026
₹26 - 30 Lakhs
Expected price
Check Details

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