Specs & FeaturesRangeUser ReviewsColoursImages
1/33
DISCONTINUED

TATA Tiago EV [2022-2026]

₹7.99 - 11.14 Lakhs*
4Expert Score
4.6
31
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] is discontinued and no longer produced.
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

The Tata Tiago EV stands as a cornerstone in the Indian electric vehicle market, offering an accessible entry point for those looking to transition from internal combustion engines to sustainable mobility. For 2025 and 2026, the model continues to set benchmarks in the electric hatchback segment with its blend of safety, technology, and cost-effectiveness.

Tata Tiago EV Price in India

The Tata Tiago EV is strategically priced to appeal to urban commuters. Based on current market data, the ex-showroom prices for the latest models are as follows:

VariantBattery PackEx-Showroom Price (INR)
XE MR19.2 kWh7,99,000
XT MR19.2 kWh8,99,000
XT LR24 kWh10,14,000
XZ Plus Tech LUX LR24 kWh11,14,000

Note: On-road prices in cities like New Delhi range from 8.40 Lakh to 11.74 Lakh depending on insurance and local RTO charges.

Specifications and Battery Performance

The Tiago EV is available in two distinct configurations, catering to different driving needs. The 2025 updates have refined the efficiency of these drivetrains.

  • Medium Range (MR): Equipped with a 19.2 kWh battery pack, this version produces 60.34 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. It offers a claimed MIDC range of 223 km, making it ideal for daily city errands.
  • Long Range (LR): Featuring a 24 kWh battery, the LR variant delivers 74 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. It provides a more robust claimed range of 293 km to 315 km (depending on testing cycle), suitable for occasional intercity travel.

Charging Infrastructure and Capabilities

Tata Motors has optimised the charging experience to ensure the vehicle remains evergreen for urban users:

  • DC Fast Charging: Both battery versions can charge from 10% to 80% in just 58 minutes using a 25 kW DC fast charger.
  • AC Home Charging: A standard 3.3 kW AC charger takes approximately 6.9 hours (MR) to 8.7 hours (LR) for a full charge.
  • 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger: Reduces full charging time to approximately 2.6 hours for the MR and 3.6 hours for the LR variant.

Advanced Features and Interior Comfort

The 2025 refresh brought significant cabin upgrades to keep the Tiago EV competitive against newer rivals:

  • Infotainment: A new 10.25-inch floating touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
  • Connected Tech: The iRA.ev suite offers remote AC control, geo-fencing, and real-time vehicle health diagnostics.
  • Premium Touches: High-end variants now include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers, and automatic headlamps.

Practicality: A 240-litre boot space and a 5-seater configuration ensure it remains a practical family hatchback.

Safety Standards

Safety remains a primary focus for Tata. The Tiago EV continues to hold a 4-star Global NCAP safety rating. Standard safety features include:

  • Dual airbags and ABS with EBD.
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).
  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist (in higher trims).
  • IP67-rated battery and motor, ensuring dust and water resistance.

Maintenance and Ownership Cost

One of the most compelling reasons to choose the Tiago EV in 2026 is the exceptionally low running cost. With electricity rates averaging 10 per unit, the cost per kilometre is estimated at less than 1. This makes it significantly more economical than petrol-powered hatchbacks over a 5-year ownership period.

Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Alternatives

MG Comet EV

MG Comet EV

7.5 - 10 Lakhs
Tiago EV [2022-2026]vsComet EV
Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tiago EV

6.99 - 9.99 Lakhs
Tiago EV [2022-2026]vsTiago EV
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]

12.76 - 13.56 Lakhs
Tiago EV [2022-2026]vseC3 [Old Generation]

Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    120 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    250 - 315 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3.6 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    19.2 - 24 kWh
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    240 litres
  • MaxMotorPerformance iconMax Motor Performance
    74 bhp, 114 Nm
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    45 - 55 kW
View All Tiago EV [2022-2026] SpecsView specs icon

Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Videos

  • Full Videos

Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Variants

Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] price starts at ₹ 7.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 11.14 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] comes in 4 variants. Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]'s top variant is XZ Plus Tech LUX Long Range.
4 Variants Available
Tiago EV [2022-2026] XE Medium Range
₹7.99 Lakhs*
19.2 kWh
250 km
Tiago EV [2022-2026] XT Medium Range
₹8.99 Lakhs*
19.2 kWh
250 km
Tiago EV [2022-2026] XT Long Range
₹10.14 Lakhs*
24 kWh
315 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Latest Updates

Calendar icon15 May 2026
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder feature hybrid engines with impressive mileage; Honda and Innova offer alternatives.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Apr 2026
Tata Motors offers discounts up to Rs 3.30 lakh on electric vehicles this March, including popular models.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Mar 2026
Tata Motors is testing a facelifted Tiago EV, featuring modern design updates and potential battery enhancements, expected to launch this year.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Mar 2026
Tata and Hopcharge launch on-demand EV doorstep charging services in NCR, addressing accessibility challenges for electric vehicle owners.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Dec 2025
The electric two-wheeler market plunged 18.70% in November 2025, with TVS Motor Company emerging as the sole gainer.Read Full Story

Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Tiago EV [2022-2026].
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]
MG Comet EV
VS
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]Select model
MG Comet EVSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Wiper
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Headlight
Front Air Vents
Front Left Side
Top View
Rear View
Upholstery Details
Seat Headrest
Configuration Selector Knob
Front Fog Lamp
Ac Controls
Door Handle
Steering Controls
Knob Selector
Seats Aerial View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] image
Rs. 7.99 LakhsOnwards
4.631
6-240 litres3769 mm1677 mm1536 mm5.1 metres-315 km3 Hours 36 Minutes55 kW74 bhp, 114 Nm
MG Comet EVMG Comet EV imageRs. 7.5 LakhsOnwards
4.72
2--2974 mm1505 mm1640 mm4.2 metres19.97 seconds230 km7 hours-41 bhp, 110 NmTiago EV [2022-2026]VSComet EV
Tata Tiago EVTata Tiago EV imageRs. 6.99 LakhsOnwards-6165 mm447 L3825 mm1684 mm1562 mm5.1 metres-215 km---Tiago EV [2022-2026]VSTiago EV
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] imageRs. 12.76 LakhsOnwards
4.5100
2-315 litres3981 mm1733 mm1586 mm4.98 metres-320 km10 Hours 30 Minutes41.92 kW56 bhp, 143 NmTiago EV [2022-2026]VSeC3 [Old Generation]

Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Expert Review

Pros

Relatively affordablePlenty of cabin featuresRange ideal for daily city commutes

Cons

Jumpy ride quality on speeds

Affordable is a subjective term but as far as electric vehicles or EVs are concerned, the Tiago EV takes the crown - for now, at least - for being the most pocket-friendly option in India. The first sub- 10 lakh electric car in the country, Tiago EV takes several cues from its elder siblings like Nexon EV and Tigor EV while also promising to have a character of its own.

Here is the first-drive review of Tiago EV:

 

Watch: Tata Tiago EV: First drive review

What is the Tiago EV like on the outside?

At first glance, there is not much to set the Tiago EV's design apart from the non-electric version. In terms of the overall silhouette and the dimensions, both models are nearly identical twins of each other.

A high ground clearance continues to help Tiago EV navigate Indian roads better.
A high ground clearance continues to help Tiago EV navigate Indian roads better.

But the electric Tiago does have some of its own unique design genetics like the closed front grille in black, projector head light units, body-coloured door handles with a piano black strip, plenty of EV badges all around and hyperstyle wheels. And unlike other EVs from the Tata stable, the Tiago EV is also available in as many as five colour options - Signature Teal Blue, Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist, Pristine White and Midnight Plum.

A look at the rear profile of Tiago EV.
A look at the rear profile of Tiago EV.

While the EV could have done with a few more uniquely cosmetic styling elements - perhaps a shark-fin antenna or a more pronounced rear spoiler, it sure still looks quite smart.

What is the Tiago EV like on the inside?

A look at the dashboard layout inside the top-end Tiago EV.
A look at the dashboard layout inside the top-end Tiago EV.

Don't keep expectations sky high as far as cabin space and comfort is concerned on the inside of Tiago EV. That said, it is quite an adequate car for a small vehicle still and because it is same in terms of dimensions as the regular Tiago, there is decent room for a family of four.

It is in terms of its feature list that the EV truly seeks to shine. Tata Motors deserves credit for ensuring certain features like automatic climate control and ZConnect telematics are standard across variants. And because this is an EV, there is automatic transmission of course.

But as one moves up the variant list, the feature list expands further. There is a two speaker plus two tweeter sound system, a 10.1-inch touchscreen - which, however, is rather dated to look and operate, a fully-digital driver display and plenty of charging options.

Among the misses though are the fact that there is no Type C charging ports anywhere here and a simple handrest next to the driver seat ought to have been an obvious addition considering this is an automatic vehicle.

What is the Tiago EV range, and its battery options?

Now here is where things get mighty interesting. Tiago EV isn't claiming to be a mile-muncher and is hardly expected to replicate what the Tigor EV, Nexon EV or the Nexon EV Max is capable of.

But while it isn't a marathon runner, it can be a nifty sprinter still. The Tiago EV comes with two battery packs - the more affordable one comes with a 19.2 kWh battery pack while there is also a 24 kWh battery pack which gives it a claimed range of around 315 kms. The real world range will depend on a number of factors but through the course of our test drive - around 100 kms, we feel the bigger battery pack would be able to last around 230 kms to 250 kms.

What is the Tiago EV like on the move?

Tiago EV has a single-motor set up and produces around 74 hp and offers 114 Nm of torque.
Tiago EV has a single-motor set up and produces around 74 hp and offers 114 Nm of torque.

The Tiago EV drives significantly different than the Tiago but this bit was obvious. It is silent, far quicker and the automatic transmission is slick enough for the segment. There are two drive modes - City and Sport. While it is unlikely that one would use the Sport mode too often - in the interest of extracting best range, the City mode is quite a lot of fun too.

There also are three levels of regenerative braking and each setting is capable enough to add to the slowing power to send energy back to the battery, but without seeming to overpower the drive itself.

The Tiago EV goes from 0 to 60 kmph in a little over five seconds and while three-figure mark also comes up relatively quick, it isn't exactly meant to be driven at whirlwind speeds. The EV has a calm composure that becomes unsettling because of body roll and jumpy suspensions when it is being pushed too hard. Instead, the balance is rewarding within city limits where the EV does the job of providing a planted drive quite well.

Should you buy the Tiago EV?

If you have been wanting to buy an EV for the longest time but without breaking bank, the Tiago EV provides that ideal entry window. It may not grab eyeballs but the offering ensures you are not shortchanged for features either.

But if you are still rather uncertain about EVs at large, we would recommend that you wait longer still and check out the newer options that are slated for launch come 2023 - some from rivals and a few from Tata Motors too.

EV Travel Cost Calculator

Estimate how much you can save by switching to an Electric Vehicle. Calculate yours by using this tool.
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]
Tata Altroz
VS
Selected Electric Car
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]Select model
Select Petrol/Diesel Car
Tata AltrozSelect model
 km
100 km7000 km
 / kWh
₹4 / kWh₹30 / kWh

Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Images

Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Image 1
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Image 2
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Image 3
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Image 4
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Image 5
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Image 6

Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Colours

Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Midnight%20plum
Daytona%20grey
Pristine%20white
Teal%20blue
Tropical%20mist
Midnight plum

Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] User Reviews & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4.7Features
4.3Safety
4.7Design
4.9Value For Money
4.5Comfort
Write a Review

Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Tata Tiago EV for its solid build, smooth driving experience, and impressive safety features, although some find its range and pricing slightly disappointing.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconAffordable pricing
  • check circle iconComfortable and spacious interior
  • check circle iconGood build quality and safety features
  • check circle iconStylish design
  • check circle iconLow maintenance costs

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLimited driving range on a single charge
  • warning iconOverpriced for a compact vehicle
  • warning iconRoad noise in the cabin
  • warning iconAverage feature set
  • warning iconNot ideal for long highway trips

User Reviews

Good Budget EV for City
The Tata Tiago EV has a clean, modern design with decent styling. Its performance is smooth and quiet, making it perfect for city driving. The ride quality is comfortable, and it’s easy to handle in traffic. The driving range is suitable for daily use, and the running cost is significantly lower compared to petrol cars. Servicing and maintenance are also affordable. Overall, it’s a practical and value-for-money EV for everyday use.
By: Kiran ram (Apr 9, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Stylish and Affordable Electric Car
Tata has really gone above and beyond with the Tiago EV. It shows that you can have electric cars that are not only stylish but also affordable and practical without making compromises. The Tiago EV is pretty much the most accessible electric hatchback in India, aimed at regular customers. It ticks a lot of boxes and is also a comfy ride.
By: Deepak Solanki (Aug 24, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Affordable Electric Vehicle for Daily Use
This electric vehicle is really budget-friendly. After a while, you'll notice that the money you spend on petrol isn't an issue anymore. It's a great pick for folks who have to commute to work and need something for short trips. The design is decent, and it comes in some nice colors. The seats are quite cozy, but the transmission feels just average. We still need to see how the battery holds up over time, and I wonder about its resale value.
By: Mrittika Samantaray (Aug 17, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Best Car Ever!
This car is truly the best in the world! The price is really amazing. My Tata EV is way better than any other car out there. It's the greatest car I've ever driven. The driving skills and overall experience are awesome. My brother, wife, mom, and the whole family is so happy we chose the Tata EV. It's genuinely the best car in my life.
By: Aniket Verma (Aug 10, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Fantastic Car at a Great Price
This car is really great! It has good mileage, and the seats are super comfortable. The body of the car is also impressive. Overall, I think it's a fantastic car for the price. I would recommend everyone to buy this car. Thank you, Tata, for making such a beautiful vehicle. Plus, the car speed is nice, and the battery performance is great too. Definitely worth buying!
By: Harshit Malviya (Aug 10, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Related News

Tata Tiago EV directly competes with MG Comet EV in the affordable entry-level electric hatchback segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV base variants comparison: Price and specifications
1 Jun 2026
The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift comes with a significantly updated design and a plethora of new features.
Want to buy the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift? Variant-wise price, battery, features explained
29 May 2026
The Tiago does not get any mechanical changes for 2026.
Tata Tiago Facelift and Tiago EV Facelift 2026 LIVE Launch: Prices, Features, Range, Paddle Shifters, 360 Camera & More
28 May 2026
The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift comes with a significantly updated design and a plethora of new features.
2026 Tata Tiago EV launched at 6.99 lakh; BaaS starts at 4.69 lakh
28 May 2026
Tata Tiago EV facelift will come with a plethora of changes across exterior and interior.
⁠2026 Tata Tiago EV revealed ahead of May 28 launch. Top 6 changes it received
21 May 2026
View all
 Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Related News

Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Specifications and Features

Max Power73.75 bhp
Battery Capacity19.2-24 kWh
Body TypeHatchback
AirbagsYes
Max Torque114 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Max Motor Performance74 bhp, 114 Nm
Range250-315 km
Charging Time3 Hours 36 Minutes
SunroofYes
Max Speed120 kmph
View all Tiago EV [2022-2026] specs and features

Popular Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Tata Cars

Top Electric Cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

₹10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

₹10.77 - 19.72 Lakhs
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Cars

Popular Hatchback Cars

UPCOMING
Citroen New C3

Citroen New C3

9 - 15 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Honda Super One

Honda Super One

20 - 21 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
Hyundai i20 N Line

Hyundai i20 N Line

9.27 - 11.74 Lakhs
i20 N Line Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Leapmotor T03

Leapmotor T03

8 - 12 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Lexus LBX

Lexus LBX

45 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars

View all  Popular Hatchback Cars

view all specs and features
HomeNew CarsTata CarsTata Tiago EV [2022-2026]