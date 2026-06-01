Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Key Specs
- Speed120 kmph
- Range250 - 315 km
- Charging3.6 hrs
- Battery Capacity19.2 - 24 kWh
- Boot Space240 litres
- Max Motor Performance74 bhp, 114 Nm
- Motor Power45 - 55 kW
The Tata Tiago EV stands as a cornerstone in the Indian electric vehicle market, offering an accessible entry point for those looking to transition from internal combustion engines to sustainable mobility. For 2025 and 2026, the model continues to set benchmarks in the electric hatchback segment with its blend of safety, technology, and cost-effectiveness.
The Tata Tiago EV is strategically priced to appeal to urban commuters. Based on current market data, the ex-showroom prices for the latest models are as follows:
|Variant
|Battery Pack
|Ex-Showroom Price (INR)
|XE MR
|19.2 kWh
|7,99,000
|XT MR
|19.2 kWh
|8,99,000
|XT LR
|24 kWh
|10,14,000
|XZ Plus Tech LUX LR
|24 kWh
|11,14,000
Note: On-road prices in cities like New Delhi range from 8.40 Lakh to 11.74 Lakh depending on insurance and local RTO charges.
The Tiago EV is available in two distinct configurations, catering to different driving needs. The 2025 updates have refined the efficiency of these drivetrains.
Tata Motors has optimised the charging experience to ensure the vehicle remains evergreen for urban users:
The 2025 refresh brought significant cabin upgrades to keep the Tiago EV competitive against newer rivals:
Practicality: A 240-litre boot space and a 5-seater configuration ensure it remains a practical family hatchback.
Safety remains a primary focus for Tata. The Tiago EV continues to hold a 4-star Global NCAP safety rating. Standard safety features include:
One of the most compelling reasons to choose the Tiago EV in 2026 is the exceptionally low running cost. With electricity rates averaging 10 per unit, the cost per kilometre is estimated at less than 1. This makes it significantly more economical than petrol-powered hatchbacks over a 5-year ownership period.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]
|Rs. 7.99 LakhsOnwards
|6
|-
|240 litres
|3769 mm
|1677 mm
|1536 mm
|5.1 metres
|-
|315 km
|3 Hours 36 Minutes
|55 kW
|74 bhp, 114 Nm
|MG Comet EV
|Rs. 7.5 LakhsOnwards
|2
|-
|-
|2974 mm
|1505 mm
|1640 mm
|4.2 metres
|19.97 seconds
|230 km
|7 hours
|-
|41 bhp, 110 Nm
|Tiago EV [2022-2026]VSComet EV
|Tata Tiago EV
|Rs. 6.99 LakhsOnwards
|-
|6
|165 mm
|447 L
|3825 mm
|1684 mm
|1562 mm
|5.1 metres
|-
|215 km
|-
|-
|-
|Tiago EV [2022-2026]VSTiago EV
|Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]
|Rs. 12.76 LakhsOnwards
|2
|-
|315 litres
|3981 mm
|1733 mm
|1586 mm
|4.98 metres
|-
|320 km
|10 Hours 30 Minutes
|41.92 kW
|56 bhp, 143 Nm
|Tiago EV [2022-2026]VSeC3 [Old Generation]
Affordable is a subjective term but as far as electric vehicles or EVs are concerned, the Tiago EV takes the crown - for now, at least - for being the most pocket-friendly option in India. The first sub- ₹10 lakh electric car in the country, Tiago EV takes several cues from its elder siblings like Nexon EV and Tigor EV while also promising to have a character of its own.
Here is the first-drive review of Tiago EV:
At first glance, there is not much to set the Tiago EV's design apart from the non-electric version. In terms of the overall silhouette and the dimensions, both models are nearly identical twins of each other.
But the electric Tiago does have some of its own unique design genetics like the closed front grille in black, projector head light units, body-coloured door handles with a piano black strip, plenty of EV badges all around and hyperstyle wheels. And unlike other EVs from the Tata stable, the Tiago EV is also available in as many as five colour options - Signature Teal Blue, Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist, Pristine White and Midnight Plum.
While the EV could have done with a few more uniquely cosmetic styling elements - perhaps a shark-fin antenna or a more pronounced rear spoiler, it sure still looks quite smart.
Don't keep expectations sky high as far as cabin space and comfort is concerned on the inside of Tiago EV. That said, it is quite an adequate car for a small vehicle still and because it is same in terms of dimensions as the regular Tiago, there is decent room for a family of four.
It is in terms of its feature list that the EV truly seeks to shine. Tata Motors deserves credit for ensuring certain features like automatic climate control and ZConnect telematics are standard across variants. And because this is an EV, there is automatic transmission of course.
But as one moves up the variant list, the feature list expands further. There is a two speaker plus two tweeter sound system, a 10.1-inch touchscreen - which, however, is rather dated to look and operate, a fully-digital driver display and plenty of charging options.
Among the misses though are the fact that there is no Type C charging ports anywhere here and a simple handrest next to the driver seat ought to have been an obvious addition considering this is an automatic vehicle.
Now here is where things get mighty interesting. Tiago EV isn't claiming to be a mile-muncher and is hardly expected to replicate what the Tigor EV, Nexon EV or the Nexon EV Max is capable of.
But while it isn't a marathon runner, it can be a nifty sprinter still. The Tiago EV comes with two battery packs - the more affordable one comes with a 19.2 kWh battery pack while there is also a 24 kWh battery pack which gives it a claimed range of around 315 kms. The real world range will depend on a number of factors but through the course of our test drive - around 100 kms, we feel the bigger battery pack would be able to last around 230 kms to 250 kms.
The Tiago EV drives significantly different than the Tiago but this bit was obvious. It is silent, far quicker and the automatic transmission is slick enough for the segment. There are two drive modes - City and Sport. While it is unlikely that one would use the Sport mode too often - in the interest of extracting best range, the City mode is quite a lot of fun too.
There also are three levels of regenerative braking and each setting is capable enough to add to the slowing power to send energy back to the battery, but without seeming to overpower the drive itself.
The Tiago EV goes from 0 to 60 kmph in a little over five seconds and while three-figure mark also comes up relatively quick, it isn't exactly meant to be driven at whirlwind speeds. The EV has a calm composure that becomes unsettling because of body roll and jumpy suspensions when it is being pushed too hard. Instead, the balance is rewarding within city limits where the EV does the job of providing a planted drive quite well.
If you have been wanting to buy an EV for the longest time but without breaking bank, the Tiago EV provides that ideal entry window. It may not grab eyeballs but the offering ensures you are not shortchanged for features either.
But if you are still rather uncertain about EVs at large, we would recommend that you wait longer still and check out the newer options that are slated for launch come 2023 - some from rivals and a few from Tata Motors too.
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] is available in the 5 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the Tata Tiago EV for its solid build, smooth driving experience, and impressive safety features, although some find its range and pricing slightly disappointing.
|Max Power
|73.75 bhp
|Battery Capacity
|19.2-24 kWh
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|114 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Max Motor Performance
|74 bhp, 114 Nm
|Range
|250-315 km
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 36 Minutes
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Max Speed
|120 kmph
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