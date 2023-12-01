Saved Articles

Tata Tiago EV XZ Plus Long Range Fast Charger

4 out of 5
11.93 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Tiago EV Key Specs
Battery Capacity24 Kwh
Range315 Km
View all Tiago EV specs and features

Tiago EV XZ Plus Long Range Fast Charger Latest Updates

Tiago EV is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 7 variants. The price of Tiago EV XZ Plus Long Range Fast Charger in Delhi is Rs. 11.93 Lakhs. It offers

  • Engine Type: Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
  • Transmission: Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
  • BootSpace: 240 litres
    • ...Read More

    Tata Tiago EV XZ Plus Long Range Fast Charger Price

    XZ Plus Long Range Fast Charger
    ₹11.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    24 Kwh
    315 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    11,29,000
    RTO
    16,000
    Insurance
    47,650
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    11,93,150
    EMI@25,645/mo
    Tata Tiago EV XZ Plus Long Range Fast Charger Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine
    Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
    Engine Type
    Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Max Motor Performance
    74 bhp 114 Nm
    Driving Range
    315 Km
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Transmission
    Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Battery
    24 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
    Electric Motor
    1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Front Suspension
    Independent lower wishbone Mcpherson dual path (Strut type)
    Rear Suspension
    Rear twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.1 metres
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    175 / 65 R14
    Rear Tyres
    175 / 65 R14
    Length
    3769 mm
    Width
    1677 mm
    Height
    1536 mm
    Wheelbase
    2400 mm
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    240 litres
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    -
    Heater
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Tachometer
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    8
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    160000
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    125000
    Headlights
    Halogen Projector
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Touch Screen Size
    7 inch
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Speakers
    8
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    DVD Playback
    No
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    4 Star (Global NCAP)
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    -
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Interior Colours
    Premium Light Grey & Black Interior
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Tata Tiago EV XZ Plus Long Range Fast Charger EMI
    EMI23,081 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    10,73,835
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    10,73,835
    Interest Amount
    3,11,019
    Payable Amount
    13,84,854

    Tata Tiago EV other Variants

    XE Medium Range
    ₹9.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    19.2 Kwh
    250 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,49,000
    RTO
    16,000
    Insurance
    37,835
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,03,335
    EMI@19,416/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    XT Medium Range
    ₹9.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    19.2 Kwh
    250 Km
    View breakup
    XT Long Range
    ₹10.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    24 Kwh
    315 Km
    View breakup
    XZ Plus Long Range
    ₹11.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    24 Kwh
    315 Km
    View breakup
    View more Variants

