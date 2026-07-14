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TATA Tiago

₹4.69 - 8.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4Expert Score
4.5
1407
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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The entry-level hatchback segment has evolved dramatically, and the 2026 Tata Tiago stands as a prime example of this transformation. Moving far beyond the scope of a minor cosmetic refresh, this next-generation iteration introduces a thorough comprehensive redesign, bringing advanced safety, high-end digital tech, and sophisticated styling to budget-conscious car buyers.

Positioned as a modern, reliable city commuter, the vehicle challenges traditional segment definitions by making premium features and structural safety standard across its entire lineup.

2026 Tata Tiago Price and Variants in India

The vehicle is offered with two powertrain choices, Petrol and iCNG, distributed across six primary trim levels to cater to varying budget requirements.

Variant / Trim LevelPowertrain OptionsAverage Ex-Showroom Price Range
SmartPetrol Manual / CNG Manual 4.69 Lakh – 5.80 Lakh
PurePetrol MT & AMT / CNG MT & AMT 5.50 Lakh – 7.05 Lakh
Pure PlusPetrol MT & AMT / CNG MT & AMT 6.00 Lakh – 7.55 Lakh
Pure Plus APetrol MT & AMT / CNG MT & AMT 6.50 Lakh – 8.05 Lakh
CreativePetrol MT & AMT / CNG MT & AMT 7.00 Lakh – 8.55 Lakh
Creative PlusPetrol Manual / Petrol AMT Only 3.30 Lakh – 7.85 Lakh

The price starts at an aggressive baseline of 4.69 Lakh and tops out at 8.55 Lakh for the feature-loaded factory-fitted CNG automatic trim. This balanced packaging allows city commuters to balance their initial upfront cost with their monthly operational targets.

Engine Options, Performance, and Transmission Choices

The vehicle retains its dependable mechanical foundation but gains significant transmission enhancements that change how it behaves in heavy bumper-to-bumper city traffic.

  • Engine Configuration: 1.2-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder Revotron engine.
  • Petrol Performance Output: Delivers a maximum power of 86 PS accompanied by a peak torque rating of 113 Nm.
  • iCNG Performance Output: Delivers a smooth 73.4 PS of maximum power and 95 Nm of torque when running in dedicated gas mode.
  • Transmission Versatility: Available with either a precise 5-speed manual transmission or a highly adaptive 5-speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT).

Segment-First Technology: Top-tier iCNG AMT configurations are now equipped with steering-mounted paddle shifters. This allows drivers running on compressed natural gas to manually override gear changes instantly, solving the traditional sluggishness associated with automated entry-level hatchbacks.

Dimensions, Stance, and Exterior Styling Redesign

Borrowing styling cues from larger premium siblings, the updated silhouette looks significantly more planted and premium on urban roads.

  • Length: 3813 mm
  • Width: 1684 mm
  • Height: 1535 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2400 mm
  • Unladen Ground Clearance: 170 mm

The exterior profile adopts a striking, angular front fascia inspired by modern geometric themes, highlighted by a sleek grille and bright LED headlights with integrated daytime running lights. The rear bumper gets an elegant, blacked-out lower design that houses the reverse parking sensors and camera lower down to preserve clean body lines.

The color palette is diverse, offering options such as Varanasi Vibrance, Pangong Pulse, Sobo Surge, Pristine White, Pure Gray, and Daytona Gray.

Interior Overhaul, Premium Cabin Comforts, and Technology

The cabin leaves behind the monotonous dark plastics of previous generations, shifting to a sophisticated dual-tone light grey and black aesthetic. Clean horizontal lines across the dashboard give the front row an airy, wider feel.

  • The Infotainment Interface: The center dashboard houses a crisp 10.25-inch floating touchscreen system that easily supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
  • The Digital Instrument Cluster: Drivers are greeted by a fully digital driver display that provides clean readouts for fuel levels, trip information, and diagnostic alerts.
  • Convenience Elements: The updated center console features a dual wireless phone charging deck, allowing two devices to power up simultaneously. Type-C charging ports are now standard across both the front and rear rows.
  • Seating and Space: The front row configuration offers excellent visibility with an optimized seat height. The rear bench comfortably accommodates two adults, though a third passenger may find legroom slightly restricted by the newly added rear AC vents.
  • Boot Space Real Estate: The standard petrol version offers a practical 242-litre trunk capacity. For CNG buyers, the layout uses an innovative twin-cylinder tank configuration hidden beneath the boot floor, allowing owners to utilize actual luggage space rather than losing it to a singular bulky tank.

Safety Systems and Structural Integrity

Tata Motors has prioritized vehicular safety as a core pillar, equipping this hatchback with an array of protective systems that are rare at this price point.

  • Standard Protection: Six airbags are standard across all variants, ensuring identical occupant safety from the base trim up to the top model.
  • Electronic Safeguards: Comes armed with an Electronic Stability Control (ESC) module, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Hill Hold Control to stop backward roll on steep inclines.
  • Driver Visibility Enhancements: High-spec trims include a high-resolution 360-degree camera network paired with a blind-view monitor, making parking in tight metropolitan spots risk-free.
  • Child and Tyre Security: Equipped with dedicated ISOFIX child seat anchoring points and an integrated Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) to alert drivers of slow punctures before they become a hazard.

Real-World Ride Comfort and Segment Competitors

The suspension setup uses independent McPherson struts up front and a robust twist-beam rear layout. This configuration allows the vehicle to glide over sudden potholes and broken tarmac smoothly. The chassis settles quickly after taking on large highway joints, preventing the cabin from feeling bouncy at higher speeds.

While its direct segment competitors include the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, the vehicle carving out its own distinct advantage by combining structural security, factory-fit automated CNG systems, and a premium digital cabin experience.

Tata Tiago Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1197 - 1199 cc
  • Power iconPower
    74.46 - 85 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | CNG
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    447 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    96.5 - 113 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Tiago SpecsView specs icon

Tata Tiago Videos

  • Quick Shorts
  • Full Videos
2026 Tata Tiago: Hits and Misses
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2026 Tata Tiago: Hits and Misses

New Tata Tiago: Boot Space Check
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New Tata Tiago: Boot Space Check

2026 Tata Tiago Rear Seats: How Good Are They?
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2026 Tata Tiago Rear Seats: How Good Are They?

2026 Tata Tiago & Tiago EV launched!
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2026 Tata Tiago & Tiago EV launched!

Tata Tiago Variants

Tata Tiago price starts at ₹ 4.69 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 8.55 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Tiago comes in 18 variants. Tata Tiago's top variant is Creative CNG Automatic.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
CNG
Automatic
Manual
18 Variants Available
Tiago Smart Petrol Manual
₹4.69 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Tiago Pure Petrol Manual
₹5.49 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Tiago Smart CNG Manual
₹5.79 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Tata Tiago Latest Updates

Calendar icon1 Jul 2026
Tata Motors' Q1 FY27 sales surged 46% to 182,574 units, driven by strong EV growth and new launches.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Jun 2026
Tata Motors shares fell 8% after Jaguar Land Rover revised its profit outlook, anticipating slower recovery and lower margins.Read Full Story
Calendar icon12 Jun 2026
Tata Motors will increase prices across its entire passenger vehicle lineup by up to 1.5% starting July 1, 2026.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jun 2026
Tata Motors launched the updated Tiago with new features, available in six trims and multiple powertrain options.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 Jun 2026
The 2026 Tata Tiago Creative+ offers more features and lower prices compared to the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta.Read Full Story

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Tata Tiago comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
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Tata Tiago Expert Review

By: Saptak Bardhan
By: Saptak Bardhan
3.5
Performance
5
Safety
4.5
Design
5
Feature
5
Comfort

Pros

Great ride qualityManoeuvrable in city trafficSharp Exterior

Cons

Underpowered engineThe quality of 360 degree cameraFixed headrests for all passengers

Hatchbacks have been the backbone of the Indian automotive sector, be it the Maruti 800, Tata Indica, Fiat Uno or Daewoo Matiz, among others. This segment was the heavy hitter until recently, with the trend of SUVs getting more intense. While the market share is dropping as customers are going for bigger cars owing to more disposable incomes, hatchbacks are not ready to give up yet. Tata revamped the Altroz first, and recently it launched the updated version of its entry-level hatchback, the Tiago, which was initially launched in 2016. The updated Tiago continues to carry forward the legacy of the legendary Tata Indica and will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Citroen C3X and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

2026 Tata Tiago: Exterior

People who want a small car which looks stylish and out of the ordinary would definitely love the looks of the 2026 Tata Tiago. Featuring sharp lines, blacked-out elements and sporty looks, it is hard to miss on the road, especially with its new colour options, including the Varanasi Vibrance and Pangong Blue.

2026 Tata Tiago Exterior
2026 Tata Tiago Exterior

The headlamp setup is new, with slimmer LED double-barrel headlamps, with a daytime running lamp (DRL) running on top of it, which makes it look like it has an eyebrow. Look at it from a distance and the updated Tiago will remind you of the facelifted Altroz. Additionally, the panel between the headlamps gets a piano black finish and has been slimmed down. The lower front grille gets a geometrical design and has been painted black to provide contrast, which makes the hatchback look extremely sporty.

The fog lamp units are now rectangular-shaped, replacing the old circular design. Not only that, but the L-shaped element at the edge of the bumpers is where the fog lamps have been housed, while the vertical part of the L houses non-functional air dams, which gives the hatchback some character. However, functional air dams would have been better because up close, the closed-out air dams somewhat ruin the sporty vibe the 2026 Tiago has going on.

The side profile has not changed much, with the major changes being the black cladding on the wheel arches and a new diamond-cut alloy wheel design. On the rear, the 2026 Tiago gets comprehensive changes, much like the front, including slimmed-down taillamps with three vertical line elements inside them. The rear of the updated Tata Tiago boasts faux connected taillamps which are not illuminated, along with a rear wiper, washer and defogger. The rear bumper is completely new, boasting two parking sensors and the placement of the rear parking camera has been shifted as well.

2026 Tata Tiago: Interior

The interior of the entry-level hatchback from Tata Motors is where there have been comprehensive changes. The layout of the dashboard has been changed from a sweeping design to a layered one, while the fabric inserts on the dashboard make it look a tad premium, compared to the previous iteration.

Apart from the new dashboard, the seats get a dual-tone grey and black fabric upholstery, along with fabric elements on the doors. In addition to that, the armrests on the doors get a piano black finish. The AC vents have been redesigned as well, with the two AC vents on the edges of the dashboard being angled towards the driver and the front passenger.

2026 Tata Tiago Interior
2026 Tata Tiago Interior

The centre part of the dashboard has been changed slightly as well. The Tiago badging, which was placed under the central AC vents, has been moved down to near the HVAC controls, which continue to remain physical in an era where touch-based controls are taking over. The floating 10.25-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system is new, while the size remains the same as the outgoing iteration.

In addition, it gets a wireless charging pad and two USB Type-C ports, with one of them being a 65W charger. Notably, the newest feature in the cabin is definitely the 5-inch floating digital instrument cluster. The cluster readings are sharp, with all the information available at just a glance.

The two-spoke steering wheel has been slightly changed as well, getting a matte finish. In addition to that, it gets audio controls and cruise control switches on it, along with a tilt adjustment feature. The seats are well-cushioned and get bolstered under-thigh support to make long trips more comfortable.

The fixed headrests, however, are a let-down. Also, a 360-degree camera has been added to the fold, making it a segment-first feature. However, the feature is operable in low-speed conditions, while the quality of the cameras is not great, something which can be expected considering the price point of the car.

While the front centre armrest is small, it makes for a good feature addition and is especially useful when cruising on highway speeds. The storage space isn’t a lot, but it is enough to store daily essentials like a wallet, card holder, sunglass case or a phone, since there is a 12V charging socket provided near the cavity.

2026 Tata Tiago rear seats
2026 Tata Tiago rear seats

The rear seats are comfortable and would be best to fit two passengers and a child. It is a bench-type seat, so there is no 60:40 split. Under-thigh support on the rear seats has been bolstered as well, much like the front, offering comfort during longer trips. Rear AC vents and a 65W USB Type-C charging port have been added to the back seats of the 2026 Tata Tiago, increasing passenger comfort. The floor is flat; however, there is a bump in the middle, which will force the middle passenger to sit in a knees-up position.

2026 Tata Tiago: Engine

The 2026 Tata Tiago retains its engine options, which include a 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing approximately 85 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission with paddle shifters.

The Tata Tiago continues with the older CNG powertrain, with the engine being the same as the 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, only with a reduced power output of approximately 74.5 bhp and 96.5 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission with paddle shifters.

2026 Tata Tiago: Drive Review

I drove the Tata Tiago in city and highway conditions, as well as a small stretch of hill roads as well. The hatchback can quickly adapt to the style of driving of a person and is extremely comfortable. The visibility of the road is good, with traffic and pedestrians being relatively easy to spot. The power delivery of the three-cylinder engine feels slow and can often be annoying, especially when you need to make quick overtakes. The refinement of the engine can also be better, since the vibrations of the engine can be felt in the gear lever.

2026 Tata Tiago Drive Review
2026 Tata Tiago Drive Review

Ride quality remains one of the Tiago's strongest attributes. Broken roads, potholes, and speed breakers are dispatched with remarkable composure, reinforcing Tata's reputation for building cars that are well suited to Indian road conditions. The suspension has been tuned for comfort and is arguably one of the best in the segment. While driving the car on the hilly section, it took the corners well without even breaking a sweat or screeching its tyres. I took the corners both fast and slow, and it did well both times. The manual performed exceptionally during the climb uphill as well as downhill since I could manually slot in the gears and hold them for as long as I wanted.

Driving in the city with the Tata Tiago was also pretty relaxing, considering I did not run into any traffic congestion. The 2026 Tiago is manoeuvrable, which makes it easy to cut through tight spaces like streets, changing lanes on a busy road, or even making tight turns. The small turning radius of the car allowed for easier U-turns than the usual three-point turns. Driving on highways felt like a breeze since I engaged the cruise control at 80 kmph. The 2026 Tata Tiago handled everything Bengaluru kept throwing at it.

2026 Tata Tiago iCNG AMT: Drive Review

In terms of convenience, the iCNG AMT is right up there. Providing the clutchless experience in a CNG car makes the drive not only comfortable but affordable as well. Add to it, the ability to change gears manually using paddle shifters is a cherry on top.

The iCNG AMT variant of the 2026 Tata Tiago worked pretty well in city traffic, wherein light throttle response was all it was getting. Cutting in and out of traffic was a piece of cake owing to the efficiency of this transmission, but as soon as the road started getting twistier or stretched, the lack of power became noticeable. The iCNG AMT struggled for power in the hilly section, and despite shifting to manual inputs using the paddle shifters, the car was unable to get a move on.

The downhill sections on the manual were fun, but the AMT with paddle shifters really surprised me as I enjoyed my time with the car. Using the paddle shifters with the AMT transmission allowed me to shift up and down manually, since this AMT gearbox held the first two gears slightly longer than the rest.

2026 Tata Tiago iCNG drive review
2026 Tata Tiago iCNG drive review

Driving on the highways was slightly more comfortable compared to the manual, considering I didn’t have to change gears regularly. However, the iCNG AMT variant lacked cruise control, which I missed on the highway, as I had to keep my foot on the throttle to maintain momentum. The iCNG AMT variant also missed out on a few more features, including a wireless charging pad, a 65W charging socket for the rear seats, alongside fog lamps and alloy wheels.

2026 Tata Tiago: Conclusion

At a starting price of 4.69 lakh, the 2026 Tata Tiago continues to offer excellent value for money. It blends attractive styling, a feature-rich cabin, impressive ride comfort, and practical everyday usability into a package that remains accessible to first-time buyers. While the engine could benefit from a little more punch, it rarely feels inadequate for its intended purpose. In a market increasingly obsessed with SUVs, the Tiago serves as a reminder that a well-executed hatchback can still be one of the smartest purchases on the road today.

Tata Tiago Images

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Tata Tiago Colours

Tata Tiago is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Daytona Grey
Pangong Pulse
Pure Grey
Sobo Surge
Varanasi Vibrance
Pristine White
Daytona grey

Tata Tiago Alternatives

Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza

6.39 - 9.15 Lakhs
TiagovsGlanza
Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

5.35 - 7.55 Lakhs
TiagovsIgnis
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

5.55 - 8.03 Lakhs
TiagovsGrand i10 Nios
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

7.24 Lakhs
TiagovsWagon R Bioflex
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

4.99 - 6.95 Lakhs
TiagovsWagon R
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.79 - 8.84 Lakhs
TiagovsSwift

Tata Tiago User Reviews & Ratings

4.3Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.8Safety
4.5Design
4.5Value For Money
4.4Comfort
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Tata Tiago User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Tata Tiago for its stylish design, strong safety rating, and value for money, while also noting engine noise and performance issues as drawbacks.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish design
  • check circle iconStrong safety rating (4-star GNCAP)
  • check circle iconExcellent features for the price
  • check circle iconGood fuel efficiency
  • check circle iconComfortable ride quality

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconEngine noise and vibrations
  • warning iconPerformance may feel underpowered
  • warning iconOccasional AMT jerky shifts
  • warning iconInconsistent service quality
  • warning iconLimited boot space

User Reviews

Amazing looking and stylish car
Amazing car and one of the best options available in India in 2026! The design is outstanding, and the overall look is very attractive and modern. It offers excellent value for money, with great driving control and a comfortable experience on the road. Overall, it is a stylish, feature-rich, and worthwhile choice for anyone looking for a car in this segment.
By: Vignesh (May 30, 2026)
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Perfect on Highway
Everything is superb the technology, space, performance, build quality, service, and pricing all make it an excellent package.
By: Vinod Srivastava (May 29, 2026)
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Automatic Great Comfort With Saving
The Tata Tiago CNG Automatic is an excellent choice for anyone looking for the perfect balance of performance, savings, and comfort. It offers impressive pickup even in CNG mode, which is quite rare and makes city driving smooth and enjoyable. Being one of the first CNG automatic cars, it brings unmatched convenience for daily commuters. The driving experience is great for a car in this segment, complemented by a well-designed interior and user-friendly features. It delivers around 27 km/kg mileage, helping reduce fuel expenses without compromising on performance. Overall, the Tata Tiago CNG Automatic stands out as a smart, reliable, and economical car with modern technology, making it a highly recommended option in its segment.
By: NITIN SINGH MEHLAWAT (Apr 5, 2026)
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Perfect All-Rounder on a Budget
Very comfortable and equipped with all the features I need. I really like this car in this budget—it’s budget-friendly and comes with all the essential features.
By: Nandhini (Feb 23, 2026)
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Safety in this Price Range.
One of the best cars in this price segment, offering amazing safety features. It’s an ideal small family car with great overall benefits.
By: Lokendra Singh (Feb 22, 2026)
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Tata Tiago Related News

Tata Tiago is available in six trims: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Pure+ A, Creative and Creative+.
Tata Tiago Creative vs Creative+: Which variant should you choose
9 Jun 2026
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7 Jun 2026
The base variant of the Tata Tiago comes with halogen headlights and steel rims.
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4 Jun 2026
Tata Tiago EV directly competes with MG Comet EV in the affordable entry-level electric hatchback segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.
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1 Jun 2026
The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift comes with a significantly updated design and a plethora of new features.
Want to buy the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift? Variant-wise price, battery, features explained
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 Tata Tiago Related News

Tata Tiago Specifications and Features

Max Power74.46-85 bhp
Body TypeHatchback
AirbagsYes
Max Torque96.5-113 Nm
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1197-1199 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
View all Tiago specs and features

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