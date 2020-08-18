Electric Adjustable Seats
No
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Additional Features
Dual Tone Interior Theme Tablet Storage In Glove Box Gear Knob With Chrome Insert Ticket Holder On A-Pillar Interior Lamps With Theatre Diing Collapsible Grab Handles With Coat Hook Chrome Finish Around Air Vents Premium Knitted Roof Liner Segmented DIS display 2.5 Driver Information System Gear Shift Display Average Fuel Efficiency Distance to Empty LED Fuel and Temperature Gauge Premium Piano Black Finish On Steering Wheel Coat Hook On Rear Right Side Grab Handle Premium Piano Black Finish Around Infotainment System
Outside Temperature Display
No
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
No
Advance Safety Features
Tata Emergency Assist, Key In Reminder, Corner Stability Control
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
No
Follow Me Home Headlamps
Yes
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
Yes
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
No
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Body Coloured Bumper Sporty 3 Dimension Headlamps Rear High Mount Stop Lamp Boomerang Shaped Tail Lamps Body Coloured Outside Door Handles Front Wipers 7 Speed Stylized Black Finish On B-Pillar Body Side Moulding
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
No
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
No
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
No
Foldable Rear Seat
Bench Folding
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
No
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
No
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
Yes