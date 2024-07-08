HT Auto
search icon

MERCEDES-BENZ EQA

Launch Date: 8 Jul 2024
5.0
1 Review
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
66 Lakhs*Get on road price
Get on road price
*Ex-showroom price
[object Object]
Delhi
Videos
Videos
Photos
Photos
Colours
Colours
Variants
Variants
Mercedes-Benz EQA Key Specs
Battery Capacity70.5 kWh
Max Speed160 kmph
Range560 Km
Charging Time7 Hours 15 Minutes
View all EQA specs and features

About Mercedes-Benz EQA

Latest Update

  • Mercedes-Benz launches EQA electric SUV at ₹66 lakh, promises 560 km range
  • Mercedes-Benz EQA drive review: Baby electric SUV with big boy dreams

    • Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

    Mercedes-Benz EQA Alternatives

    Kia EV6

    Kia EV6

    60.95 - 65.95 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    EQAvsEV6
    Volvo XC60

    Volvo XC60

    68.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    EQAvsXC60
    UPCOMING
    Lexus UX 300e

    Lexus UX 300e

    75 - 85 Lakhs
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    Lexus NX

    Lexus NX

    67.35 - 74.24 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    EQAvsNX
    BMW iX1

    BMW iX1

    66.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    EQAvsiX1
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Volvo C40 Recharge

    61.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    EQAvsC40 Recharge
    Mercedes-Benz EQA Variants

    Mercedes-Benz EQA price starts at ₹ 66 Lakhs .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹66 Lakhs*
    Battery Capacity
    70 kWh
    Speed
    160 kmph
    Range
    560 km
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    feature icon
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    view more icon
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Mercedes-Benz EQA Specifications and Features

    Body TypeSUV
    AirbagsYes
    Battery Capacity70.5 kWh
    Range560 Km
    Charging Time7 Hours 15 Minutes
    View all EQA specs and features

    Mercedes-Benz EQA comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    		Kia EV6Volvo XC60Lexus NXBMW iX1Volvo C40 RechargeMercedes-Benz EQBVolvo XC40 Recharge
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹66 Lakhs
    ₹60.95 - 65.95 Lakhs
    ₹68.9 Lakhs
    ₹67.35 - 74.24 Lakhs
    ₹66.9 Lakhs
    ₹61.25 Lakhs
    ₹70.9 - 77.5 Lakhs
    ₹54.95 - 57.9 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    3.5 out of 5
    4.5 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    -
    -
    4 out of 5
    -
    -
    Battery Capacity
    70.5 kWh
    77.4 kWh
    48 V
    -
    66.4 KWh
    78 kWh
    66.5-70.5 kWh
    69-78 kWh
    Range
    560 Km
    708 km
    863 Km
    -
    417-440 Km
    530 Km
    423 km
    418-592
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Airbags
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

    Mercedes-Benz EQA User Reviews & Ratings

    5
    1 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & aboverating star
    0
    2 & aboverating star
    0
    3 & aboverating star
    0
    4 & aboverating star
    0
    5 ratingrating star
    1
    Write a Review
    Delectable blend of style, comfort, performance
    The Mercedes-Benz EQA is a solid option for those looking for a compact electric vehicle with a comfortable and quiet ride. While it may not be the most fun to drive, it makes up for it with its range, safety features, and spacious interior. Features at a lower price pointsome of its key features and specifications: - *Range and Charging*: The EQA has a range of up to 346 miles on a single charge, making it suitable for long-distance driving . It also features fast charging capabilities, allowing you to charge the battery to 80% in just 30 minutes. - *Interior and Comfort*: The EQA has a spacious interior with plenty of room for passengers and cargo . The cabin is also well-insulated, making for a quiet and comfortable ride. - *Safety Features*: The EQA comes equipped with a range of safety features, including seven airbags, dual-zone climate control, and a heads-up display . - *Performance*: The EQA is powered by a single electric motor that produces 188bhp and 385Nm of torque . It also features a smooth and quiet ride, making it suitable for city driving. - *Price*: The EQA is priced at around £51,955, making it a competitive option in the compact electric vehicle market *Pros*: - Comfortable and quiet ride - Spacious interior - Fast charging capabilities - Range of up to 346 miles - *Cons*: - Limited rear legroom - Boot space is shallow - Not as fun to drive as some other electric vehicles
    By: Dinesh (Aug 28, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow
    Mercedes-Benz EQA Expert Review
    By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
    3.5 out of 5
    By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
    3
    Performance
    5
    Safety
    3.5
    Design
    4.5
    Feature
    3.5
    Comfort
    Pros
    Generously packed with featuresRespectable per-charge drive rangeDecent looks
    Cons
    Backseat space and comfortNot the quickest of EVs

    Mercedes-Benz now has almost all bases covered. As the first luxury carmaker to launch an electric car in India - back in 2020 when the EQC was launched, Mercedes had an advantage over its direct rivals. But in recent times, BMW has seized the initiative with a more aggressive product offensive in a market that is still tiny for luxury electric models. But finally, yes finally, the Mercedes EQA has been launched in the Indian market at the entry-level all-electric car that is gunning for attention from a younger crop of environmentally-conscious - and affluent buyers.

    Will the EQA stand out as the best-selling Mercedes electric vehicle (EV) in India or can it even topple its direct rivals, mainly the BMW iX1 that has been around for some time? Check out our first in-depth drive review of the Mercedes-Benz EQA:

    Mercedes-Benz EQA: Exteriors

    expand

    The EQA, much like the GLA, does not exactly look like a menacing SUV. Instead, it is more of a crossover that is designed for practicality than sheer visual dominance. This can be said for almost every other Mercedes electric car irrespective of body type. The shape and contour lines flow more elegantly than on several rival models - both in India and elsewhere.

    The EQA from Mercedes-Benz measures 4463 mm in length, is 1834 mm wide and stands 1624 mm tall. This is almost exactly identical to the Mercedes GLA, the engine-powered alternative to this electric car.
    The EQA from Mercedes-Benz measures 4463 mm in length, is 1834 mm wide and stands 1624 mm tall. This is almost exactly identical to the Mercedes GLA, the engine-powered alternative to this electric car.

    The proportions of the Mercedes EQA are identical to the Mercedes GLA but there are several key standout highlights as far as the exterior design is concerned. The face, for instance, immediately tells you that here is an EV. In India, the model comes in the fully-decked EQA 250+ version and the EV gets a closed grille in gloss Black shade with 3D tri-stars surrounding the main Mercedes logo. The headlights on either side blend into the front grille while character lines on the bonnet add a fair bit of character to the face. There is also a horizontal light band connecting the two headlamps while the lower half of the face gets some degree of chrome treatment.

    (Also check: In pics: Mercedes-Benz EQA, the smallest all-electric)

    The face of the Mercedes EQA is rather simple but is smart enough to help it establish itself as an electric model. But move to the side and the slight sporty nature of the design comes into play - 19-inch AMG alloy wheels are very catchy and give a generous touch of aggressive appeal to the vehicle. There are more chrome outlines here, all the way around the window sills while there is a character line stretching across the lower half of the body.

    The connected light strip between the two tail lights on the EQA is the standout highlight of the EV, although this is fast becoming common on car models across segments.
    The connected light strip between the two tail lights on the EQA is the standout highlight of the EV, although this is fast becoming common on car models across segments.

    The rear of the Mercedes EQA returns to being simple with a connecting light between the taillights being the only major standout design highlight.

    Mercedes-Benz EQA: Interiors

    expand

    Plush, typically plush - this is truly what the cabin of the Mercedes-Benz EQA is all about. Considering that this here is the top-version of the model, the company seems to have spared nothing to give it a very upmarket feel, and then some.

    The dashboard layout inside the EQA can easily be assumed to be that of the GLA, whether it is the AC turbine vents or the infotainment screen. But look closer and the unique updates start becoming evident.
    The dashboard layout inside the EQA can easily be assumed to be that of the GLA, whether it is the AC turbine vents or the infotainment screen. But look closer and the unique updates start becoming evident.

    The steering wheel is new, the 12-speaker, 710-watt Burmester sound system is fantastic and the quality of fit and finish is typically Mercedes. The front two seats also have a generous amount of bolstering and support to allow comfortable journey. HUD or Head Up Display has been added and the in-built navigation on the main screen comes with augmented reality navigation for easier understanding of the route. There is support for gesture control as well and this is a neat little convenience feature which can be customised to a particular function on the screen - for us, it was to turn on the 360-degree camera for parking.

    A look at the complete dashboard layout inside the Mercedes-Benz EQA.
    A look at the complete dashboard layout inside the Mercedes-Benz EQA.

    But Mercedes EQA also lacks a fair bit in some departments. The 10.23-inch main unit and the drive display continues to dwarf when the entire dashboard layout is taken into consideration. Backseat space is rather minimal and comfort is far from ideal too. Under-thigh support on the backseats is woefully missing and headroom for tall persons - those at six feet or more - is compromised. Blame it perhaps on the big battery eating into space here even though kneeroom and legspace is just about manageable for two. Thankfully, there is not much of a floor hump like in conventional luxury cars so a person in the middle can be adjusted. Boot space at 340 litres is a big let down as well.- remember, this is as much space as what sub-compact SUVs in the mass market offer.

    The backseats take some of the points away and off the EQA resume with the lack of under-thigh support and the awkward seating posture requiring a look in.
    The backseats take some of the points away and off the EQA resume with the lack of under-thigh support and the awkward seating posture requiring a look in.

    Overall though, the cabin of the Mercedes EQA shines in terms of features and quality but feels rather wanting in terms of space and comfort.

    Mercedes-Benz EQA: Range and key specifications

    expand

    The Mercedes-Benz EQA has a 70.5 kWh battery pack at its core. The acceleration time from 0 to 100 kmph is at 8.6 seconds - no, not the quickest in the league for sure. The top speed is capped at 160 kmph.

    The battery inside can be powered from 0 per cent to 100 per cent using a conventional 11kW charger in a little over seven hours but use a DC 100kW charger and this time comes down to a lightning quick 35 minutes only.

    Mercedes-Benz EQA: Drive

    expand
    Its compact proportions make the Mercedes EQA an ideal option for daily city commute.
    Its compact proportions make the Mercedes EQA an ideal option for daily city commute.

    The Mercedes-Benz EQA is not going to be the most excitable luxury electric vehicle and yet, it is a fairly enjoyable machine on the move. It is a front-wheel drive which offers around 187 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. There are four drive modes but acceleration, as mentioned earlier, isn't quite sensational.

    But with EVs primarily being a city-based commute option, the EQA stands out in terms of the sheer refinement and control over noises from outside. The EV is in its best element when moving at traffic speeds and its compact proportions would make it easy enough to handle on typically congested roads.

    While not ferociously quick, the Mercedes EQA more than makes up for it with its comfortable drive and ride experience even when being pushed to and beyond triple-digit speeds.
    While not ferociously quick, the Mercedes EQA more than makes up for it with its comfortable drive and ride experience even when being pushed to and beyond triple-digit speeds.

    On open highway stretches too, it is very well planted with good steering feedback and respectable overall stability. The suspension set up is slightly stiff but the ride over bruised roads isn't going to send shockwaves inside. Multiple levels of regenerative braking are aimed to improve range but ideally, only the ‘Normal’ mode is likely to be used for unhindered drive experience.

    Mercedes-Benz EQA: Verdict

    expand
    As an introduction to the Mercedes EV family, the EQA does a fairly good job of ticking boxes. While it can be great for small families, anyone looking at an excess of pomp and flash may just have to shell out more for the elder siblings in the same camp.
    As an introduction to the Mercedes EV family, the EQA does a fairly good job of ticking boxes. While it can be great for small families, anyone looking at an excess of pomp and flash may just have to shell out more for the elder siblings in the same camp.

    The Mercedes-Benz EQA is a great entry-point for someone looking at joining the Mercedes family without having to either spend big bucks on bigger EVs or find space to park one. While there are several bits from the GLA - and this isn't a bad thing, the EQA has a fair bit that is unique too. The feature list and the face, for example, are great and expect a real-world drive range of around 450 kms which is mighty impressive too. But where this EV ends up losing ground is backseat comfort and that tiny boot space.

    The Mercedes EQA locks horns against the BMW iX1 which - strictly personal opinion this - looks more sporty and dominant while the other rivals include the Volvo XC40 Recharge. It is a small field of competition and therefore, the EQA can cover a decent amount of ground in relatively quick time.

    READ MORE

    Mercedes-Benz EQA News

    Mercedes-Benz EQA comes as the German luxury carmaker's most entry-level electric SUV in India and challenges the Volvo XC40 Recharge and BMW iX1.
    Mercedes-Benz launches EQA electric SUV at 66 lakh, promises 560 km range
    8 Jul 2024
    The EQA comes in as the fifth all-electric car from Mercedes-Benz in India. The first was the EQC, followed by the EQS sedan, EQB and EQE SUVs.
    Mercedes-Benz EQA drive review: Baby electric SUV with big boy dreams
    8 Jul 2024
    Mercedes-Benz will offer the EQA in seven colour schemes.
    Mercedes EQA entry-level electric car to touch down in India on…
    3 Jul 2024
    Mercedes Benz is all set to drive through its latest EV to India with the EQA while Bajaj Auto is gearing up to launch the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in July.
    Mercedes EQA to Bajaj CNG: Cars and bikes expected to launch in July
    25 Jun 2024
    The new Mercedes-Benz EQA will be the most accessible EV from the automaker in India
    Mercedes-Benz EQA electric SUV launch confirmed on July 8
    7 Jun 2024
    View all
     Mercedes-Benz EQA News

    Mercedes-Benz EQA related Videos

    The Mercedes EQA gets a 70.5 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 560 kms (WLTP). In the real world, expect a drive range of around 450 kms. The EV can generate around 187 bhp of power and 385 Nm of torque while the top speed is capped at 160 kmph.
    Mercedes EQA video review: The smallest luxury electric SUV dreams big
    8 Jul 2024
    Mercedes EQA electric SUV was unveiled on Wednesday.
    Mercedes EQA electric SUV: First look
    21 Jan 2021
    Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
    Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
    11 Apr 2024
    Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
    Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
    8 Aug 2023
    In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
    9 May 2022
    View all
     
    Explore Other Options

    Mercedes-Benz EQA FAQs

    The Mercedes-Benz EQA offers a competitive range of 560 Km.
    The Mercedes-Benz EQA comes in a single variant which is the 250 Plus providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium SUV experience.
    Mercedes-Benz EQA is a 5 Seater SUV.
    The Mercedes-Benz EQA comes in electric variant offering a range of 560 Km.

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Tata Curvv

    Tata Curvv

    9.99 - 19 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Maserati GranTurismo

    Maserati GranTurismo

    2.72 - 2.9 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Aston Martin Vantage

    Aston Martin Vantage

    3.99 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Audi Q8

    Audi Q8

    1.17 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.37 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

    3.5 - 4 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

    17 - 22 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Volvo EX90

    Volvo EX90

    1.5 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular SUV Cars

    UPCOMING
    Mahindra Ekuv100

    Mahindra Ekuv100

    8.25 - 10 Lakhs
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    Audi RS Q8

    Audi RS Q8

    2.07 - 2.1 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    RS Q8 Price in Delhi
    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    1.18 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

    10 - 14 Lakhs
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    UPCOMING
    Mahindra S204

    Mahindra S204

    12 Lakhs Onwards
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    View all
     Popular SUV Cars