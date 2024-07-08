Mercedes-Benz EQA: Interiors

Plush, typically plush - this is truly what the cabin of the Mercedes-Benz EQA is all about. Considering that this here is the top-version of the model, the company seems to have spared nothing to give it a very upmarket feel, and then some.

The dashboard layout inside the EQA can easily be assumed to be that of the GLA, whether it is the AC turbine vents or the infotainment screen. But look closer and the unique updates start becoming evident.

The steering wheel is new, the 12-speaker, 710-watt Burmester sound system is fantastic and the quality of fit and finish is typically Mercedes. The front two seats also have a generous amount of bolstering and support to allow comfortable journey. HUD or Head Up Display has been added and the in-built navigation on the main screen comes with augmented reality navigation for easier understanding of the route. There is support for gesture control as well and this is a neat little convenience feature which can be customised to a particular function on the screen - for us, it was to turn on the 360-degree camera for parking.

A look at the complete dashboard layout inside the Mercedes-Benz EQA.

But Mercedes EQA also lacks a fair bit in some departments. The 10.23-inch main unit and the drive display continues to dwarf when the entire dashboard layout is taken into consideration. Backseat space is rather minimal and comfort is far from ideal too. Under-thigh support on the backseats is woefully missing and headroom for tall persons - those at six feet or more - is compromised. Blame it perhaps on the big battery eating into space here even though kneeroom and legspace is just about manageable for two. Thankfully, there is not much of a floor hump like in conventional luxury cars so a person in the middle can be adjusted. Boot space at 340 litres is a big let down as well.- remember, this is as much space as what sub-compact SUVs in the mass market offer.

The backseats take some of the points away and off the EQA resume with the lack of under-thigh support and the awkward seating posture requiring a look in.