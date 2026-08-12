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ASTON MARTIN Vantage

₹3.99 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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Introduction

The Aston Martin Vantage remains a prominent name in the luxury sports car segment, combining high-performance engineering with a distinctive design. The latest iteration launched in August 2024, continues to uphold the brand’s legacy while serving as the official safety and medical car for Formula 1. The Vantage is available in India with a starting price of 3.99 crore (ex-showroom), catering to those seeking a high-performance coupe that blends speed, elegance, and advanced technology.

Variants and Pricing

The Aston Martin Vantage is offered with a V8 engine variant, designed to deliver a balance of performance and refinement. The pricing for the Vantage begins at 3.99 crore (ex-showroom, India). With its twin-turbocharged engine and race-inspired dynamics, the V8 model is positioned for enthusiasts who value both power and precision.

Aston Martin Vantage Launch

The Aston Martin Vantage was launched in India on August 29, 2024, at 3.99 crore (ex-showroom). The latest iteration of the Vantage continues to evolve, maintaining its position as a high-performance sports car while integrating modern advancements in technology and safety. It comes with more power, upgraded tech, and an enhanced design. 

Aston Martin Vantage Design and Features

The Aston Martin Vantage features a streamlined design, with an aggressive front grille, aerodynamically sculpted bodylines, and signature LED headlights. The rear of the car includes a large diffuser and wrap-around taillights, reinforcing its motorsport-inspired styling. The availability of forged alloy wheels and customisable exterior paint options further enhance its visual appeal.

Inside, the Vantage is equipped with a driver-focused cockpit that integrates premium materials such as leather, carbon fibre, and aluminium. The cabin layout is designed to balance comfort with a dynamic driving experience, featuring a high-definition infotainment system, a premium sound system, and customisable ambient lighting. The seats are contoured to provide support during high-speed driving while maintaining comfort over longer journeys.

Aston Martin Vantage Engine, Performance, and Specifications

The Aston Martin Vantage is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that now makes delivers 656 bhp and 800 Nm of torque, compared to the older model's 503 bhp and 685 Nm of torque. This revamped engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, enabling the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.5 seconds. The Vantage is designed with Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers with an electronic rear differential to enhance handling and driving dynamics.

Aston Martin Vantage Fuel Economy

Despite its high-performance capabilities, the Aston Martin Vantage offers a reasonable fuel economy for a vehicle in its class. Real-world fuel efficiency varies depending on driving conditions, but the vehicle provides a balanced range suitable for both everyday driving and high-speed track use.

Aston Martin Vantage Dimensions and Weight

The Vantage maintains a compact yet aggressive stance, with dimensions optimised for aerodynamics and handling. It features a low centre of gravity and a lightweight aluminium chassis, contributing to its performance and agility on the road.

Safety Features

The Aston Martin Vantage is equipped with multiple safety systems, including advanced airbags, traction control, and stability management. The vehicle incorporates the FIA’s Marshalling System, providing live updates on track conditions. Additionally, the structural integrity of the Vantage is designed to withstand high-speed impacts, ensuring maximum protection for occupants in various driving scenarios.

Competition

The Aston Martin Vantage competes with high-performance sports cars such as the Porsche 911 Turbo, Mercedes-AMG GT, and Ferrari Roma. Each of these rivals offers a unique take on the blend of luxury and performance, but the Vantage distinguishes itself with its combination of British craftsmanship, motorsport heritage, and modern engineering.

Aston Martin Vantage Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    3982 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    9 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    656 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    800 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    RWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1745 kg
View All Vantage SpecsView specs icon

Aston Martin Vantage Variants

Aston Martin Vantage price starts at ₹ 3.99 Cr .
1 Variant Available
Vantage V8
₹3.99 Cr*
3982 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Aston Martin Vantage Latest Updates

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Aston Martin Vantage Visual Comparison

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Aston Martin Vantage comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Aston Martin Vantage
Aston Martin Vantage image
Rs. 3.99 CrOnwards
51
656 bhp800 NmAutomaticCoupe494 mm-4495 mm1980 mm1275 mm6 metres
McLaren GTMcLaren GT imageRs. 3.72 CrOnwards-612 bhp630 NmAutomaticCoupe4-4204683204532866.05VantageVSGT
Ferrari F8 TributoFerrari F8 Tributo imageRs. 4.02 CrOnwards
51
711 bhp770 NmAutomaticCoupe4-200461119791206-VantageVSF8 Tributo
Maserati MC20Maserati MC20 imageRs. 3.69 CrOnwards-630 bhp730 NmAutomaticCoupe4-150 litres4669 mm2178 mm1224 mm-VantageVSMC20
Lamborghini Huracan TecnicaLamborghini Huracan Tecnica imageRs. 4.04 CrOnwards-859 bhp565 NmAutomaticCoupe6-150 litres4567 mm1933 mm1165 mm5.75 metresVantageVSHuracan Tecnica
Aston Martin DB12Aston Martin DB12 imageRs. 4.59 CrOnwards-670 bhp800 NmAutomaticCoupe2--4739 mm1940 mm1279 mm-VantageVSDB12

Aston Martin Vantage Images

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Aston Martin Vantage Alternatives

McLaren GT

McLaren GT

3.72 Cr
VantagevsGT
Ferrari F8 Tributo

Ferrari F8 Tributo

4.02 Cr
VantagevsF8 Tributo
Maserati MC20

Maserati MC20

3.69 Cr
VantagevsMC20
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

4.04 Cr
VantagevsHuracan Tecnica
Aston Martin DB12

Aston Martin DB12

4.59 Cr
VantagevsDB12
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

4.61 Cr
VantagevsHuracan Sterrato

Aston Martin Vantage User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
Write a Review
Crafted for a Splendid Experience
It is an engineering marvel, elegantly crafted for those who embrace luxury with a powerful presence.
By: Indrajeet Ghatak (Nov 29, 2024)
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Aston Martin Vantage Related News

The new Aston Martin Vantage S adds performance over the existing luxury sports car.
Aston Martin Vantage S unveiled globally. Take a good look at the track-focused sportscar
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The all-new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster has been unveiled. Will it come to India?
15 Jan 2025
Under the hood, the Aston Martin Vantage gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 now making 656 bhp with 800 Nm of torque compared to 503 bhp and 685 Nm in the old model
Aston Martin Vantage V8 launched in India at Rs…
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Aston Martin Vantage Specifications and Features

Max Power656 bhp
Body TypeCoupe
AirbagsYes
Max Torque800 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage9 kmpl
Engine3982 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed202 kmph
View all Vantage specs and features

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