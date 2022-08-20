HT Auto
Aston Martin Vantage Specifications

Aston Martin Vantage is a 2 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 2,95,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 3982.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
2.95 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Aston Martin Vantage Specs

Aston Martin Vantage comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Vantage measures 4,465 mm in length, 1,942 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,704 mm. A two-seat ...Read More

Aston Martin Vantage Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Coupe
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
685 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.62
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
503 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
314
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V8
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
629
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.6
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Braking Performance
31
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Rear multi-link, coil springs, anti-roll bar
Front Suspension
Front independent double wishbone design coil springs, anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20
Minimum Turning Radius
5.55
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 40 R20
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Kerb Weight
1530
Height
1273
Length
4465
Width
1942
Wheelbase
2704
No of Seating Rows
1
Fuel Tank Capacity
73
Seating Capacity
2
Doors
2
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot Opener
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
All
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
DVD Playback
Yes
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
Centre
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
4 Airbags
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Head-rests
Front
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Aston Martin Vantage News

The V12 Vantage Roadster comes with the same engine as a hardtop V12 Vantage.&nbsp;
2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster officially revealed
20 Aug 2022
2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage final edition comes with a host of upgraded mechanical bits.
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
16 Mar 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage to break cover on March 16.
Aston Martin V12 Vantage to return one last time, unveiling on March 16
11 Mar 2022
Aston Martin Vantage safety car
Aston Martin Vantage becomes official safety car of 2022 Formula One
27 Feb 2022
The abandoned Aston Martin has been sitting in a field since 2013, and there's no one who claims it to be theirs.
Watch: This abandoned Aston Martin V12 DB7 Vantage looks heartbreaking
16 Jan 2022
View all
 

Aston Martin Vantage Variants & Price List

Aston Martin Vantage price starts at ₹ 2.95 Cr and goes upto ₹ 2.95 Cr (Ex-showroom). Aston Martin Vantage comes in 1 variants. Aston Martin Vantage top variant price is ₹ 2.95 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Coupe
2.95 Cr*
3982 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

