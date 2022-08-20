Aston Martin Vantage Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Aston Martin Vantage comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Vantage measures 4,465 mm in length, 1,942 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,704 mm. A two-seat model, Aston Martin Vantage sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Aston Martin Vantage price starts at ₹ 2.95 Cr and goes upto ₹ 2.95 Cr (Ex-showroom). Aston Martin Vantage comes in 1 variants. Aston Martin Vantage top variant price is ₹ 2.95 Cr.
₹2.95 Cr*
3982 cc
Petrol
Automatic