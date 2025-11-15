Q5 Facelift Launch Date

The Audi Q5 Facelift is expected to launch on 15th Nov 2025.

Q5 Facelift Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹65 - 73 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Audi Q5 Facelift is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 1984 cc



• Transmission: Automatic



• FuelType: Petrol



Q5 Facelift Seating Capacity

The Audi Q5 Facelift is expected to be a 5 Seater model.

Q5 Facelift Rivals

Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Mercedes-Benz GLB and Jeep Wrangler are sought to be the major rivals to Audi Q5 Facelift.