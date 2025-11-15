Images
Audi Q5 Facelift
AUDI Q5 Facelift

Exp. Launch on 15 Nov 2025
65 - 73 Lakhs*Expected price
Q5 Facelift Expected Key Specs

Engine

Q5 Facelift: 1984.0 cc

Audi Q5 Facelift Latest Update

Q5 Facelift Launch Date

The Audi Q5 Facelift is expected to launch on 15th Nov 2025.

Q5 Facelift Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹65 - 73 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Audi Q5 Facelift is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 1984 cc

• Transmission: Automatic

• FuelType: Petrol

Q5 Facelift Seating Capacity

The Audi Q5 Facelift is expected to be a 5 Seater model.

Q5 Facelift Rivals

Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Mercedes-Benz GLB and Jeep Wrangler are sought to be the major rivals to Audi Q5 Facelift.

Audi Q5 Facelift Images

Audi Q5 Facelift Image 1

Audi Q5 Facelift Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1984 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Audi Q5 Facelift FAQs

The Audi Q5 Facelift is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 65-73 Lakhs.
The Audi Q5 Facelift is expected to launch on 15th Nov 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1984 cc segment.
The Audi Q5 Facelift features a 1984 cc engine. It has an automatic transmission.
The Audi Q5 Facelift faces competition from the likes of Audi Q5 and Mercedes-Benz GLC in the 1984 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

