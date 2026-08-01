BMW 7 Series Overview

The BMW 7 Series continues as the flagship sedan in the brand’s global portfolio and has now been unveiled in its latest iteration with a comprehensive update built around the Neue Klasse design and technology philosophy. Revealed in Beijing, the new-generation model introduces a revised exterior identity, a reworked cabin experience, and a stronger focus on electrified powertrains. Production and global rollout are scheduled to begin from September 2026, with the model expected to play a key role in BMW’s transition towards next-generation mobility solutions.

BMW 7 Series Price

BMW has not yet announced official pricing for the new 7 Series. Prices are expected to vary significantly depending on the powertrain and variant, with the all-electric i7 range likely to command a premium over plug-in hybrid versions.

BMW 7 Series Launch Date

The new BMW 7 Series is set to enter production in September 2026, with global market launches to follow. The India launch timeline has not yet been confirmed but is expected after the initial international rollout.

BMW 7 Series Variants & Colours

The new 7 Series will be offered across multiple variants, including fully electric i7 models and plug-in hybrid versions. BMW is also expanding personalisation options significantly through its Individual programme, offering more than 500 exterior combinations. Additionally, a new dual-finish paint technology combines matte and metallic finishes with hand-applied detailing. Inside, buyers can choose from approximately 700 interior combinations, including materials such as Veganza, Merino leather, and cashmere wool.

BMW 7 Series Range & Battery

The all-electric i7 lineup introduces new-generation battery technology with Gen6 cylindrical cells, improving efficiency and driving range. The i7 50 xDrive delivers up to 727 km of range, while the i7 60 xDrive offers up to 725 km. The performance-focused i7 M70 xDrive provides a range of up to 685 km.

The electric models support DC fast charging at up to 250 kW, enabling a 10 to 80 per cent charge in approximately 28 minutes. Intelligent energy management features include predictive battery thermal control and adaptive energy recuperation systems designed to optimise efficiency in real-world driving conditions.

BMW 7 Series Specs & Features

The new BMW 7 Series adopts a ‘monolithic’ design language under the Neue Klasse philosophy. The front fascia features a vertical illuminated kidney grille paired with a split headlamp setup, where slim upper daytime running lights sit above the main headlamp units. Sensors and radar systems are seamlessly integrated into the grille, maintaining a clean exterior appearance.

Additional exterior highlights include flush door handles, a dynamic light carpet for entry illumination, and distinctive M Sport styling elements on higher-performance variants. The overall design places emphasis on aerodynamics and visual presence, aligning with BMW’s evolving design direction.

Inside, the cabin introduces a redesigned digital interface anchored by the BMW Panoramic iDrive system, which projects key information across the lower windscreen. A new passenger display is offered as standard, enhancing the front-seat experience. Rear-seat occupants benefit from a 31.3-inch 8K Theatre Screen, transforming the cabin into an entertainment or productivity space with integrated video conferencing capability.

The audio system includes an optional 35-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound setup with 4D audio and Dolby Atmos support. Ambient lighting is integrated across the dashboard and roof through a coordinated system that works alongside the Sky Lounge panoramic roof.

Comfort features include highly adjustable rear seats with up to 43 degrees of recline, integrated leg rests, and massage functions. The cabin also incorporates radar-based door operation with soft-close functionality. The BMW Operating System X supports over 60 third-party applications, in-car gaming, and an AI-powered Intelligent Personal Assistant.

BMW 7 Series Safety

The new 7 Series integrates advanced driver assistance systems supported by radar, cameras, and sensors embedded throughout the vehicle. These systems are expected to enable enhanced driver support, obstacle detection, and automated driving functions, in line with its flagship positioning.

BMW 7 Series Rivals

The BMW 7 Series competes in the global luxury sedan segment with models such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the electric Mercedes-Benz EQS, along with other flagship sedans offering advanced technology, premium comfort, and electrified powertrains.