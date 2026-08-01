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BMW 7 Series

₹1.79 - 1.82 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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BMW 7 Series Overview

The BMW 7 Series continues as the flagship sedan in the brand’s global portfolio and has now been unveiled in its latest iteration with a comprehensive update built around the Neue Klasse design and technology philosophy. Revealed in Beijing, the new-generation model introduces a revised exterior identity, a reworked cabin experience, and a stronger focus on electrified powertrains. Production and global rollout are scheduled to begin from September 2026, with the model expected to play a key role in BMW’s transition towards next-generation mobility solutions.

BMW 7 Series Price

BMW has not yet announced official pricing for the new 7 Series. Prices are expected to vary significantly depending on the powertrain and variant, with the all-electric i7 range likely to command a premium over plug-in hybrid versions.

BMW 7 Series Launch Date

The new BMW 7 Series is set to enter production in September 2026, with global market launches to follow. The India launch timeline has not yet been confirmed but is expected after the initial international rollout.

BMW 7 Series Variants & Colours

The new 7 Series will be offered across multiple variants, including fully electric i7 models and plug-in hybrid versions. BMW is also expanding personalisation options significantly through its Individual programme, offering more than 500 exterior combinations. Additionally, a new dual-finish paint technology combines matte and metallic finishes with hand-applied detailing. Inside, buyers can choose from approximately 700 interior combinations, including materials such as Veganza, Merino leather, and cashmere wool.

BMW 7 Series Range & Battery

The all-electric i7 lineup introduces new-generation battery technology with Gen6 cylindrical cells, improving efficiency and driving range. The i7 50 xDrive delivers up to 727 km of range, while the i7 60 xDrive offers up to 725 km. The performance-focused i7 M70 xDrive provides a range of up to 685 km.

The electric models support DC fast charging at up to 250 kW, enabling a 10 to 80 per cent charge in approximately 28 minutes. Intelligent energy management features include predictive battery thermal control and adaptive energy recuperation systems designed to optimise efficiency in real-world driving conditions.

BMW 7 Series Specs & Features

The new BMW 7 Series adopts a ‘monolithic’ design language under the Neue Klasse philosophy. The front fascia features a vertical illuminated kidney grille paired with a split headlamp setup, where slim upper daytime running lights sit above the main headlamp units. Sensors and radar systems are seamlessly integrated into the grille, maintaining a clean exterior appearance.

Additional exterior highlights include flush door handles, a dynamic light carpet for entry illumination, and distinctive M Sport styling elements on higher-performance variants. The overall design places emphasis on aerodynamics and visual presence, aligning with BMW’s evolving design direction.

Inside, the cabin introduces a redesigned digital interface anchored by the BMW Panoramic iDrive system, which projects key information across the lower windscreen. A new passenger display is offered as standard, enhancing the front-seat experience. Rear-seat occupants benefit from a 31.3-inch 8K Theatre Screen, transforming the cabin into an entertainment or productivity space with integrated video conferencing capability.

The audio system includes an optional 35-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound setup with 4D audio and Dolby Atmos support. Ambient lighting is integrated across the dashboard and roof through a coordinated system that works alongside the Sky Lounge panoramic roof.

Comfort features include highly adjustable rear seats with up to 43 degrees of recline, integrated leg rests, and massage functions. The cabin also incorporates radar-based door operation with soft-close functionality. The BMW Operating System X supports over 60 third-party applications, in-car gaming, and an AI-powered Intelligent Personal Assistant.

BMW 7 Series Safety

The new 7 Series integrates advanced driver assistance systems supported by radar, cameras, and sensors embedded throughout the vehicle. These systems are expected to enable enhanced driver support, obstacle detection, and automated driving functions, in line with its flagship positioning.

BMW 7 Series Rivals

The BMW 7 Series competes in the global luxury sedan segment with models such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the electric Mercedes-Benz EQS, along with other flagship sedans offering advanced technology, premium comfort, and electrified powertrains.

BMW 7 Series Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2993 - 2998 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    12.61-16.55 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    281 - 375 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | Diesel
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    520 - 650 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    RWD
View All 7 Series SpecsView specs icon

BMW 7 Series Videos

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BMW 7 Series Variants

BMW 7 Series price starts at ₹ 1.79 Cr and goes up to ₹ 1.82 Cr (Ex-showroom). BMW 7 Series comes in 2 variants. BMW 7 Series's top variant is 740d M Sport.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
Diesel
Automatic
2 Variants Available
7 Series 740i M Sport
₹1.79 Cr*
2998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
7 Series 740d M Sport
₹1.82 Cr*
2993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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BMW 7 Series Latest Updates

Calendar icon1 Aug 2026
BMW India has started pre-bookings for the updated 7 Series and all-electric i7, featuring design and tech enhancements.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Jul 2026
A mechanic's inspection remains vital in 2026, as mechanical checks prevent costly used-car ownership issues.Read Full Story
Calendar icon26 May 2026
The article reviews various affordable compact vehicles, highlighting their features, performance, and pricing for city driving.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 May 2026
VE Commercial Vehicles reported April 2026 sales of 7,318 units, driven by Eicher's domestic growth but weakened exports.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Apr 2026
The updated 2026 BMW 7 Series features advanced technology, luxury design, and enhanced safety options, including a bulletproof variant.Read Full Story

BMW 7 Series Visual Comparison

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BMW 7 Series comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series image
Rs. 1.79 CrOnwards-281 bhp650 NmAutomatic7-5391 mm1950 mm1544 mm-
Maserati QuattroporteMaserati Quattroporte imageRs. 1.8 CrOnwards-572 bhp729 NmAutomatic6530 litres5262 mm1948 mm1481 mm5.9 metres7 SeriesVSQuattroporte
Porsche PanameraPorsche Panamera imageRs. 1.7 CrOnwards-493 bhp660 NmAutomatic10-5049 mm1937 mm1423 mm5.95 metres7 SeriesVSPanamera
Maserati GhibliMaserati Ghibli imageRs. 1.15 CrOnwards-572 bhp730 NmManual, Automatic7500497119451461-7 SeriesVSGhibli
Audi e-tron GTAudi e-tron GT imageRs. 1.72 CrOnwards-637 bhp830 Nm-7--1964 mm1418 mm-7 SeriesVSe-tron GT
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-PerformanceMercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance imageRs. 1.95 CrOnwards-469 bhp545 NmAutomatic-280 litres4842 mm2033 mm1458 mm6.5 metres7 SeriesVSAMG C 63 S E-Performance

BMW 7 Series Images

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BMW 7 Series Colours

BMW 7 Series is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Brooklyn Grey Metallic
Individual Tanzanite Blue
Mineral White Metallic
Oxide Grey Metallic
Carbon Black Metallic
Individual Dravit Grey Metallic
Black Sapphire Metallic
Brooklyn grey metallic

BMW 7 Series Alternatives

Maserati Quattroporte

Maserati Quattroporte

1.8 - 2.32 Cr
7 SeriesvsQuattroporte
Porsche Panamera

Porsche Panamera

1.7 - 2.34 Cr
7 SeriesvsPanamera
Maserati Ghibli

Maserati Ghibli

1.15 - 1.92 Cr
7 SeriesvsGhibli
Audi e-tron GT

Audi e-tron GT

1.72 - 1.95 Cr
7 Seriesvse-tron GT
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

1.95 Cr
7 SeriesvsAMG C 63 S E-Performance
BMW M5

BMW M5

1.99 Cr
7 SeriesvsM5

BMW 7 Series Related News

The 2026 BMW 7 Series makes its global debut with Neue Klasse technology, an illuminated Iconic Glow kidney grille, and over 720 km of electric range.
2026 BMW 7 Series: 5 unique things to know about the new luxury sedan
24 Apr 2026
The BMW 7 Series is due for a mid-cycle update, with the carmaker teasing that a facelift is imminent
2027 BMW 7 Series facelift teased ahead of official debut: What we know so far
15 Mar 2026
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, March 10: Uno Minda e-bike tech detailed, BMW 7 Series & i7 facelift in works, Renault Kiger facelift coming
11 Mar 2025
BMW 7 Series and i7 facelift models are expected to break cover later this year and would come to India in late 2025 or early 2026.
BMW 7 Series and i7 facelift in works. When will they launch in India?
10 Mar 2025
The BMW 7 Series Protection largely looks similar to the BMW 7 Series. And this is intentional to ensure that this special version of the model does not stand out in public areas.
BMW 7 Series Protection is ultimate fort on wheels, can thwart bullets, bombs
12 Feb 2024
View all
 BMW 7 Series Related News

BMW 7 Series Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power281-375 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
Max Torque520-650 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage16,55 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2993-2998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
SunroofYes
View all 7 Series specs and features

BMW 7 Series Mileage

BMW 7 Series in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of BMW 7 Series's petrol variant is 12.61 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW 7 Series 740i M Sport comes with a litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
740i M Sport
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
12.61 kmpl

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