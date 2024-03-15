Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

BMW 7 Series 740i

1/24
2/24
3/24
4/24
5/24
View all Images
6/24
1.94 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
BMW 7 Series Key Specs
Engine2998 cc
Mileage12.61 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all 7 Series specs and features

7 Series 740i Latest Updates

7 Series is a 5 seater Sedan which has 2 variants. The price of 7 Series 740i (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.94 Crore. It offers many features like

  • Engine Type: 2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
  • Max Torque: 520 Nm @ 1850 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    • Mileage of 740i is 12.61 kmpl....Read More

    BMW 7 Series 740i Price

    740i
    ₹1.94 Crore*On-Road Price
    2998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,70,00,000
    RTO
    17,54,000
    Insurance
    6,87,014
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,94,41,514
    EMI@4,17,874/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    BMW 7 Series 740i Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    5.4 seconds
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    520 Nm @ 1850 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    12.61 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    375 bhp @ 5200 rpm
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    255 / 45 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Tyres
    255 / 40 R20
    Length
    5391 mm
    Height
    1544 mm
    Width
    1950 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Seat Adjustment
    26 Way
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Painted
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Rear Windshield Blind
    Electric
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - electric
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Centre
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    18
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    14.9 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    20 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Ventilated Seats
    All
    Interior Colours
    Merino Amarone/Merino Smoke White/Merino Mocha/Merino Black/Merino Tartufo
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Individual
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    20 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets
    BMW 7 Series 740i EMI
    EMI3,76,087 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,74,97,362
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,74,97,362
    Interest Amount
    50,67,831
    Payable Amount
    2,25,65,193

    BMW 7 Series other Variants

    740d M Sport
    ₹2.11 Crore*On-Road Price
    2993 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,81,00,000
    RTO
    23,16,500
    Insurance
    7,29,432
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,11,46,432
    EMI@4,54,519/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    BMW 7 Series Alternatives

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d 4MATIC

    1.57 - 2.19 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    7 Series vs S-Class

    Popular BMW Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming

    • BMW X7

      1.22 - 1.25 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • BMW X5

      93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • BMW X1

      45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • BMW Z4

      89.3 Lakhs* Onwards

      *Ex-showroom price

    • BMW i7

      1.95 - 2.5 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • BMW X8

      1 - 1.2 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    View all  BMW Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details