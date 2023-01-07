|Engine Type
|2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|5.4 seconds
|3.4
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|520 Nm @ 1850 rpm
|850 Nm @ 2500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|12.61 kmpl
|8.62
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|375 bhp @ 5200 rpm
|604 bhp @ 5750 rpm
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Twin Turbo
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|No
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Adaptive
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|Automatic Parking
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹1,94,41,514
|₹1,94,41,514
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,70,00,000
|₹1,70,00,000
|RTO
|₹17,54,000
|₹17,54,000
|Insurance
|₹6,87,014
|₹6,87,014
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,17,873
|₹4,17,873