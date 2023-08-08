HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Mercedes Benz Glc 2023: First Drive Review

Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the new GLC, its best-selling SUV globally, in India on August 9. In its new avatar, the GLC offers much more than its predecessor. Does it have enough to outdo the previous generation models? Here is our first drive review.
By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 08 Aug 2023, 11:28 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Glc 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Glc 2023
₹60 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe
₹ 68 - 69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Skoda Enyaq (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq
₹50 - 55 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Id.4 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Id.4
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Jaguar Epace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Jaguar Epace
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
First Published Date: 08 Aug 2023, 11:28 AM IST
TAGS: GLC Mercedes Benz

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 307 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
Kitchenwell Car Backseat Headrest Hook/Hanger - Universal Organizer for Handbag, Wallets, Grocery Bags - Durable Design - Black Color, (Pack of 4)
Rs. 49
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.