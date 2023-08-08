Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the new GLC, its best-selling SUV globally, in India on August 9. In its new avatar, the GLC offers much more than its predecessor. Does it have enough to outdo the previous generation models? Here is our first drive review.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
UPCOMING
₹60 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹50 - 55 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
First Published Date: 08 Aug 2023, 11:28 AM IST
TAGS: GLC Mercedes Benz
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now