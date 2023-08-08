Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the new GLC, its best-selling SUV globally, in India on August 9. In its new avatar, the GLC offers much more than its predecessor. Does it have enough to outdo the previous generation models? Here is our first drive review.

Sabyasachi Dasgupta

| Updated on: By:Updated on:

Follow us on: