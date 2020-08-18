Electric Adjustable Seats
Front
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
• The 12.3-inch fully digital instrument display delivers a pin-sharp image which is very easy to read in all light conditions. It also provides three display styles "Classic", "Progressive" and "Sporty” with MBUX • Seats with exclusive upholstery layout in ARTICO man-made leather • 3-spoke multifunction sports steering wheel and two-piece bezel on the front in silver chrome • Instrument panel and door beltlines in ARTICO man-made leather • Air vents with outer adapter tubes in Nürburg silver, vent surround, rotary knob and front face of the louvres in silver chrome • Door centre panels in ARTICO • Black fabric roof liner and beige fabric roof liner
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
-PRE-SAFE® system-Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC-Kneebag-Tyre pressure monitoring system
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
-
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
Yes
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
MULTIBEAM LED headlamps, Aluminium-look running boards with rubber studs,
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
Yes
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
With Storage
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Memory Function Seats
Front
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
No
Automatic Climate Control
Yes