Additional Features

• The 12.3-inch fully digital instrument display delivers a pin-sharp image which is very easy to read in all light conditions. It also provides three display styles "Classic", "Progressive" and "Sporty” with MBUX • Seats with exclusive upholstery layout in ARTICO man-made leather • 3-spoke multifunction sports steering wheel and two-piece bezel on the front in silver chrome • Instrument panel and door beltlines in ARTICO man-made leather • Air vents with outer adapter tubes in Nürburg silver, vent surround, rotary knob and front face of the louvres in silver chrome • Door centre panels in ARTICO • Black fabric roof liner and beige fabric roof liner