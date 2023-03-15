HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2023 Mercedes Benz Glc Coupe Debuts With An Electrified Powertrain

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe debuts with an electrified powertrain

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the 2023 GLC Coupe for the western European markets. It gets extensive upgrades in form of standard features. There are electrified engines, a new infotainment system and an updated design language as well. The 2023 GLC Coupe will be available in the European markets as of July of 2023. The Indian market could also receive the facelifted version in the future. However, the timeline is not known as of now.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Mar 2023, 20:34 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is offered in mild-hybrid as well as plug-in hybrid powertrains.
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is offered in mild-hybrid as well as plug-in hybrid powertrains.
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is offered in mild-hybrid as well as plug-in hybrid powertrains.
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is offered in mild-hybrid as well as plug-in hybrid powertrains.

In terms of design, the SUV now gets redesigned front grille that is larger and the LED headlamps have also been tweaked to provide a fresh look to the SUV. Mercedes-Benz has retained the coupe-like design language. So, there is a sloping roof line and a lift-back tailgate. At the rear, there is an all-new LED tail lamp design.

With a length of 4,763 mm, it is 31 mm longer and 5 mm higher than its predecessor. The track widths are larger, by 6 mm at the front (now 1,627 mm) and 23 mm at the rear (now 1,640 mm). The longer vehicle length benefits the wheelbase and the front and rear overhangs. The width has remained the same at 1,890 mm. The boot space has been increased to 545 litres which is 45 litres more than the predecessor.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.75 kmpl
₹68 - 69 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.5 kmpl
₹83.1 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.06 kmpl
₹2.64 Cr***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Mercedes-benz Amg A35 Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg A35 Limousine
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 13.39 kmpl
₹57.6 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg E53
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 11.76 kmpl
₹1.02 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : Actors Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar’s new ride is the Mercedes-Benz GLE

The new GLC Coupé is available with electrified drives. The mild-hybrid units include a second-generation integrated starter-generator (ISG) and a 48-volt on-board electrical system. The integrated starter-generator in the mild hybrid variants supports the combustion engine at low engine speeds. The 48-volt on-board electrical system provides functions such as coasting, boosting and energy recovery, thus increasing efficiency.

The 2023 GLC Coupe is offered with two petrol and two diesel engines. All the engines now get mild-hybrid technology. The GLC 200 4MATIC produces 204 hp and 320 Nm whereas the GLC 300 4MATIC produces 258 hp and 400 Nm. The GLC 220 d 4MATIC puts out 197 hp and 440 Nm and the GLC 300 d 4MATIC produces 269 hp and 550 Nm. There are also three plug-in hybrids on offer.

First Published Date: 15 Mar 2023, 20:34 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
26% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city