2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe debuts with an electrified powertrain

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the 2023 GLC Coupe for the western European markets. It gets extensive upgrades in form of standard features. There are electrified engines, a new infotainment system and an updated design language as well. The 2023 GLC Coupe will be available in the European markets as of July of 2023. The Indian market could also receive the facelifted version in the future. However, the timeline is not known as of now.

In terms of design, the SUV now gets redesigned front grille that is larger and the LED headlamps have also been tweaked to provide a fresh look to the SUV. Mercedes-Benz has retained the coupe-like design language. So, there is a sloping roof line and a lift-back tailgate. At the rear, there is an all-new LED tail lamp design.

With a length of 4,763 mm, it is 31 mm longer and 5 mm higher than its predecessor. The track widths are larger, by 6 mm at the front (now 1,627 mm) and 23 mm at the rear (now 1,640 mm). The longer vehicle length benefits the wheelbase and the front and rear overhangs. The width has remained the same at 1,890 mm. The boot space has been increased to 545 litres which is 45 litres more than the predecessor.

Also Read : Actors Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar’s new ride is the Mercedes-Benz GLE

The new GLC Coupé is available with electrified drives. The mild-hybrid units include a second-generation integrated starter-generator (ISG) and a 48-volt on-board electrical system. The integrated starter-generator in the mild hybrid variants supports the combustion engine at low engine speeds. The 48-volt on-board electrical system provides functions such as coasting, boosting and energy recovery, thus increasing efficiency.

The 2023 GLC Coupe is offered with two petrol and two diesel engines. All the engines now get mild-hybrid technology. The GLC 200 4MATIC produces 204 hp and 320 Nm whereas the GLC 300 4MATIC produces 258 hp and 400 Nm. The GLC 220 d 4MATIC puts out 197 hp and 440 Nm and the GLC 300 d 4MATIC produces 269 hp and 550 Nm. There are also three plug-in hybrids on offer.

