Actors Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar’s new ride is the Mercedes-Benz GLE

Everyone loves a luxury SUV and a number of celebrities are in for newer rides this season. The latest to join this bandwagon is the couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. The actors recently took delivery of their new Mercedes-Benz GLE LWB (long wheelbase). India is one of the few markets to get the GLE LWB that’s priced between ₹88 lakh and ₹1.05 crore (ex-showroom) depending on the variant.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE is the brand’s highest-selling SUV in India. The model packs impressively on features and performance while sporting a striking road presence. The GLE comes equipped with multi-beam LED headlamps with ‘Intelligent headlight control plus’. It rides on 20-inch alloy wheels with the AIRMATIC air suspension, LED taillights and more. The cabin is loaded on comfort as well and comes with electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, dual screens with the MBUX user interface, ambient lighting, ARTICO man-made leather upholstery, and more.

The GLE SUV is offered in three variants - 300d 4MATIC, 450 4MATIC and 400d 4MATIC. The GLE 300d uses the 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel that develops 242 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. There’s the 3.0-litre diesel engine on the GLE 400d tuned for 326 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the 450 comes with a 3.0-litre turbo petrol with 355 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. All three engines are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels.

At present, Mercedes-Benz India only has the GLE 300d in stock and it’s likely that Akhtar and Dandekar opted for this version of the SUV. Other features on the model include a 360-degree parking camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, blindspot detection, active brake assist, and more.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE is the automaker's bestselling SUV in India (HTAuto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Big SUVs are something that Farhan always has had in his garage. The actor also owns a Mercedes-Benz GLS, while he also owned a Jeep Grand Cherokee, gifted to him by the American manufacturer. A Porsche Cayman though remains the crown jewel in his garage.

