Latest Update

The Bajaj Pulsar 125, a standout in the commuter bike segment, offers a powerful 124.4 cc engine, efficient mileage of 51.46 kmpl, and a sleek design, making it an optimal choice for urban riders seeking performance and fuel efficiency. Price: The Bajaj Pulsar 125, a standout in the commuter bike segment, offers a powerful 124.4 cc engine, efficient mileage of 51.46 kmpl, and a sleek design, making it an optimal choice for urban riders seeking performance and fuel efficiency. Price: Starting at an affordable 80,416 INR (Ex-Showroom)

Reaching a maximum of 94,138 INR (Ex-Showroom) Specs and Features: Engine: A robust 124.4 cc engine ensures a dynamic riding experience.

Single-cylinder configuration for streamlined performance.

Max power of 11.8 PS provides an ample boost on the road.

Max torque of 10.8 Nm enhances overall ride control. Mileage and Efficiency: Impressive mileage of 51.46 kmpl for cost-effective fuel consumption.

Ideal for daily commuting needs, reducing the frequency of fuel stops. Transmission and Speed: Manual transmission for precision control.

Achieves a maximum speed of 99 kmph, ensuring a swift and efficient commute. Safety Features: Equipped with a Halogen headlight for enhanced visibility.

Digital speedometer for accurate speed monitoring.

Kick and self-start options for convenience and flexibility. Other Features: Thoughtfully designed as a commuter bike, fitting various body types.

Fuel type: Petrol, ensuring widespread availability and affordability. Rivals: Competing with stalwarts in the segment, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 stands tall against: Hero Splendor Plus

Honda SP 125

TVS Fiero 125

Hero Glamour

Honda Livo

Hero Glamour XTEC In a market filled with options, the Pulsar 125 distinguishes itself with a balanced blend of power, efficiency, and affordability, making it a top choice for riders prioritizing practicality without compromising on performance. ...Read More Read Less