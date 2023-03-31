Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125 starting price is Rs. 80,416 in India. Bajaj Pulsar 125 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a 124.4 cc engine. Bajaj Pulsar 125 mileage is 51.46 kmpl.
80,416 - 94,138*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Key Specs
Engine124.4 cc
Mileage51.46 kmpl
Max Speed99 kmph
About Bajaj Pulsar 125

Latest Update

  • 2023 Honda SP125 launched at ₹85,131, will rival Bajaj Pulsar 125
  • Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs TVS Raider: Which 125 cc motorcycle should you buy?

    • The Bajaj Pulsar 125, a standout in the commuter bike segment, offers a powerful 124.4 cc engine, efficient mileage of 51.46 kmpl, and a sleek design, making it an optimal choice for urban riders seeking performance and fuel efficiency. Price:

    • Starting at an affordable 80,416 INR (Ex-Showroom)
    • Reaching a maximum of 94,138 INR (Ex-Showroom)
    Specs and Features: Engine:
    • A robust 124.4 cc engine ensures a dynamic riding experience.
    • Single-cylinder configuration for streamlined performance.
    • Max power of 11.8 PS provides an ample boost on the road.
    • Max torque of 10.8 Nm enhances overall ride control.
    Mileage and Efficiency:
    • Impressive mileage of 51.46 kmpl for cost-effective fuel consumption.
    • Ideal for daily commuting needs, reducing the frequency of fuel stops.
    Transmission and Speed:
    • Manual transmission for precision control.
    • Achieves a maximum speed of 99 kmph, ensuring a swift and efficient commute.
    Safety Features:
    • Equipped with a Halogen headlight for enhanced visibility.
    • Digital speedometer for accurate speed monitoring.
    • Kick and self-start options for convenience and flexibility.
    Other Features:
    • Thoughtfully designed as a commuter bike, fitting various body types.
    • Fuel type: Petrol, ensuring widespread availability and affordability.
    Rivals: Competing with stalwarts in the segment, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 stands tall against:
    • Hero Splendor Plus
    • Honda SP 125
    • TVS Fiero 125
    • Hero Glamour
    • Honda Livo
    • Hero Glamour XTEC
    In a market filled with options, the Pulsar 125 distinguishes itself with a balanced blend of power, efficiency, and affordability, making it a top choice for riders prioritizing practicality without compromising on performance. ...Read More

    Check latest Offers
    Check latest Offers
    Check latest Offers
    Check latest Offers
    Check latest Offers
    Bajaj Pulsar 125 Variants & Price

    Bajaj Pulsar 125 price starts at ₹ 80,416 and goes upto ₹ 94,138 (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Pulsar 125 comes in 3 variants. Bajaj Pulsar 125 top variant price is ₹ 94,138.

    Neon Single Seat
    80,416*
    124.4 cc
    Carbon Fiber Single Seat
    89,984*
    124.4 cc
    Carbon Fiber Split Seat
    94,138*
    124.4 cc
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Bajaj Pulsar 125 Specifications and Features

    Max Power11.8 PS
    Body TypeCommuter Bikes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage51.46 kmpl
    HeadlightHalogen
    Engine124.4 cc
    Max Speed99 kmph
    Bajaj Pulsar 125 News

    For 2023, the Honda SP125 is OBD2 compliant and gets a new blue paint scheme.
    2023 Honda SP125 launched at 85,131, will rival Bajaj Pulsar 125
    31 Mar 2023
    Bajaj Pulsar might be old in the segment but it is still going strong. On the other end, is the Raider which has a certain polarizing design.
    Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs TVS Raider: Which 125 cc motorcycle should you buy?
    16 Nov 2022
    There are no cosmetic changes on the Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre edition.
    Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition launched at 89,254
    15 Nov 2022
    From the Ather 450 Apex and Simple Dot One, to the new Bajaj Chetak Urbane, December 2023 will see plenty of new e-scooter launches
    5 upcoming electric scooter launches in December 2023
    2 Dec 2023
    The 2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane packs more range but a lower top speed and drum brakes on both wheels. It gets an optional 'Tecpac' with more features
    2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane launched with upgrades, priced from 1.15 lakh
    2 Dec 2023
    Bajaj Videos

    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
    Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
    16 Dec 2022
    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
    3 Nov 2021
    Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 share same 249.07 cc oil-cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox and churns out 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque output.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched, price starts at 1.38 lakh
    28 Oct 2021
