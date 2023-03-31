|Engine
|124.4 cc
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|Max Speed
|99 kmph
Latest Update
The Bajaj Pulsar 125, a standout in the commuter bike segment, offers a powerful 124.4 cc engine, efficient mileage of 51.46 kmpl, and a sleek design, making it an optimal choice for urban riders seeking performance and fuel efficiency. Price: ...Read More
Bajaj Pulsar 125 price starts at ₹ 80,416 and goes upto ₹ 94,138 (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Pulsar 125 comes in 3 variants. Bajaj Pulsar 125 top variant price is ₹ 94,138.
₹80,416*
₹89,984*
₹94,138*
