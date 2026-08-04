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BAJAJ Pulsar 125

₹85,677 - 91,610*
*Ex-showroom price
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The Bajaj Pulsar 125 is one of India's top-selling 125cc motorcycles, bringing the muscular design and iconic road presence of the classic Pulsar 150 into an accessible, fuel-efficient commuter package.

Here is a breakdown of its specifications, feature updates, and variant pricing:

Engine & Performance

The Pulsar 125 uses Bajaj's proven DTS-i engine tech tuned for smooth city riding with adequate highway cruising ability for a 125cc bike.

  • Engine: 124.4 cc, single-cylinder, 2-valve, air-cooled DTS-i engine
  • Max Power: 11.8 PS @ 8,500 rpm
  • Max Torque: 10.8 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
  • Transmission: 5-speed manual gearbox (all-down or 1-down 4-up depending on variant)
  • Fuel Efficiency: ~50 to 55 km/l
  • Top Speed: ~99 km/h

Tech Updates & Features

Bajaj has modernised the Pulsar 125 line-up with fresh tech and styling packages:

  • Digital Console & Connectivity: Higher trims feature a fully digital LCD instrument cluster equipped with Bluetooth connectivity via the Bajaj Ride Connect app. It supports turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call/SMS notifications, and real-time fuel efficiency data.
  • USB Charging: Includes a convenient handlebar-mounted USB charging socket for smartphones.
  • Styling Options: Available in classic Neon accents as well as sporty Carbon Fibre graphics with faux carbon-fibre texture on the bodywork.
  • Lighting: LED headlamp/DRL options on upper variants along with the iconic twin-strip LED tail lamp.

Variants & Pricing (Ex-Showroom)

The Pulsar 125 comes in both single-seat and sporty split-seat configurations:

VariantKey HighlightsApprox. Ex-Showroom Price
Neon (Single Seat)Classic Pulsar styling, neon colour highlights, standard digital dash 81,400 – 85,200
Carbon Fibre (Single Seat)Textured carbon graphics, tank shrouds, digital LCD console with Bluetooth 89,900 – 92,300
Carbon Fibre (Split Seat)Sporty split-seat layout, split grab rails, belly pan engine cowl, Bluetooth 92,000 – 94,500

Key Hardware & Dimensions

  • Front Suspension: Telescopic forks
  • Rear Suspension: Twin gas-charged shock absorbers (Nitrox)
  • Brakes: 240 mm Front Disc / 130 mm Rear Drum (with Combined Braking System - CBS)
  • Wheels & Tyres: 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tires
  • Kerb Weight: 142 kg (Single Seat) / 146 kg (Split Seat)
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 11.5 Litres
  • Ground Clearance: 165 mm

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    124.4 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    51.46 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    11.8 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    99 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    10.8 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    142 kg
View All Pulsar 125 SpecsView specs icon

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Variants

Bajaj Pulsar 125 price starts at ₹ 85,677 and goes up to ₹ 91,610 (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Pulsar 125 comes in 5 variants. Bajaj Pulsar 125's top variant is Carbon Fiber Split Seat.
5 Variants Available
Pulsar 125 Neon Single Seat
₹85,178*
124.4 cc
99 kmph
Pulsar 125 Carbon Disc Single Seat LED
₹89,910*
124.4 cc
99 kmph
Pulsar 125 Carbon Disc Split Seat LED
₹92,046*
124.4 cc
99 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Aug 2026
Bajaj Auto's July 2026 sales surged 30%, driven by strong export growth in two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jun 2026
The summary highlights various popular maxi-scooters in India, featuring advanced engines and technology for performance and comfort.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 May 2026
Bajaj Auto's April 2026 sales surged 40.4%, driven by strong domestic and export growth in two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Apr 2026
Multiple motorcycle brands unveil upgraded scramblers, enhancing performance, features, and off-road capabilities while maintaining rugged designs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 Jan 2026
Bajaj Auto launched the 2026 Pulsar 125 in India, featuring LED lighting, design updates, and familiar mechanical specifications.Read Full Story

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Visual Comparison

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Bajaj Pulsar 125 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125 image
Rs. 85,677Onwards
4.41218
124.4 cc11.8 PS10.8 NmCommuter Bikes142 kg2042 mmDiscDrumAlloy
Hero Glamour XTECHero Glamour XTEC imageRs. 90,498Onwards
4.5106
124.7 cc10.84 PS10.6 NmCommuter Bikes123 kg2051 mmDiscDrumAlloyPulsar 125VSGlamour XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTECHero Super Splendor XTEC imageRs. 84,448Onwards
4.68
124.7 cc10.84 PS10.6 NmCommuter Bikes121 kg2034 mm--AlloyPulsar 125VSSuper Splendor XTEC
Honda SP 125Honda SP 125 imageRs. 89,748Onwards
4.51046
123.94 cc10.87 PS10.9 NmCommuter Bikes117 kg2027 mmDrumDrumAlloyPulsar 125VSSP 125
Hero Passion PlusHero Passion Plus imageRs. 80,328Onwards
4.4105
97.2 cc5.9 kW8.05 NmCommuter Bikes116 kg1982 mmDiscDrumAlloyPulsar 125VSPassion Plus
Hero Splendor Plus XTECHero Splendor Plus XTEC imageRs. 91,952Onwards
4.683
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg2000 mmDiscDrumAlloyPulsar 125VSSplendor Plus XTEC

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Images

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Image 1
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Image 2
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Image 3
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Image 4
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Image 5
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Image 6

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Colours

Bajaj Pulsar 125 is available in the 10 Colours in India.

Black Blue
Black Cyan Blue
Black Green
Black Grey
Black Racing Red
Black Red
Black Silver
Blue Carbon Fibre
Racing Red With Tan Beige
Red Carbon Fibre
Black blue

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Alternatives

Hero Glamour XTEC

Hero Glamour XTEC

90,498 - 95,098
Pulsar 125vsGlamour XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

84,448 - 90,000
Pulsar 125vsSuper Splendor XTEC
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Pulsar 125vsSP 125
Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

80,328 - 84,128
Pulsar 125vsPassion Plus
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

91,952 - 95,315
Pulsar 125vsSplendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Pulsar 125vsSplendor Plus

Bajaj Pulsar 125 User Reviews & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4.1Features
4.4Safety
4.6Design
4.7Value For Money
4.4Comfort
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Pulsar 125 combines stylish design with impressive performance and fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for daily commuters seeking reliability and comfort.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish and modern appearance
  • check circle iconSmooth acceleration and engine response
  • check circle iconReliable braking system
  • check circle iconGood fuel efficiency
  • check circle iconReasonable servicing costs

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHeavier than some competitors
  • warning iconBasic features for the price
  • warning iconFirm seat cushioning for long rides
  • warning iconVibrations at higher speeds
  • warning iconFrequent chain adjustments required

User Reviews

A Best Commuter Motorcycle
The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Edition is an excellent commuter motorcycle that offers a perfect blend of performance, practicality, and affordability. Powered by a 124.4cc fuel-injected engine producing 11.8 PS of power and 10.8 Nm of torque, it delivers strong acceleration and a refined riding experience. The 5-speed gearbox ensures smooth gear shifts, while the real-world mileage of around 50–55 kmpl makes it economical for daily use.
By: Muntasir mallick (Jun 14, 2026)
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A True Monster on the Road
The styling is amazing and it looks great on the road. The features are good, and the name Bajaj Pulsar itself speaks for its popularity. It also comes with some exciting colour options.
By: Ayush Joshi (Mar 3, 2026)
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Perfect style aur strong performance
I've been using this vehicle for quite some time now, and honestly, my experience has been excellent. The first thing that strikes you is its stylish and premium look. On the road, it attracts a lot of attention and gives off a very modern feel. The driving experience is also very good. The engine response is excellent, the acceleration is smooth, and it handles easily even in traffic. The stability is good on the highway as well, which makes long drives comfortable. The braking system is reliable, giving you confidence in its safety. The mileage is also quite good for daily use. I'm getting good fuel efficiency in both city and highway driving. The servicing experience has also been positive. The service center staff is helpful, and the servicing costs are reasonable. Overall, this car offers a perfect balance of looks, performance, and comfort. If you're looking for a reliable, stylish, and comfortable ride, this is a great option.
By: Shantnu Singh Kushwaha (Jan 2, 2026)
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Reliable Braking System
I have to tighten the chain every 500 km. It makes a loose sound. Service center says it's normal but it's annoying.
By: Vinayak P. (Dec 31, 2025)
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Design Needs Fresh Look
I gifted this to my brother. He loves the neon green look. Easy to maintain and fuel efficient. Very happy with the purchase.
By: Dipali Shah (Dec 31, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Related News

The new Pulsar 125 retain some of the design language but will get an all-new chassis.
New Bajaj Pulsar 125 leaked ahead of launch, likely to debut on August 12
4 Aug 2026
The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 gets LED headlamps, updated indicators, and new colour options.
2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 launched in India; Prices start at Rs. 89,910
20 Jan 2026
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 gets USD front forks, digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and ABS modes
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched, Pulsar 125, 150 & 220F get new features
14 Jun 2024
While design and hardware remain largely unchanged of the new Bajaj Pulsar 125, familiar features like the muscular bodywork, halogen headlight with DRLs, split seat, and grab rail persist.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is getting a revamp with new features. Check details
2 May 2024
Bajaj Pulsar might be old in the segment but it is still going strong. On the other end, is the Raider which has a certain polarizing design.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs TVS Raider: Which 125 cc motorcycle should you buy?
16 Nov 2022
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 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Related News
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Specifications and Features

Max Power11.8 PS
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque10.8 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage51.46 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightHalogen
Engine124.4 cc
Max Speed99 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
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