Bajaj Pulsar 125 Key Specs
- Engine124.4 cc
- Mileage51.46 kmpl
- Power11.8 ps
- Speed99 kmph
- Max Torque10.8 Nm
- Kerb Weight142 kg
The Bajaj Pulsar 125 is one of India's top-selling 125cc motorcycles, bringing the muscular design and iconic road presence of the classic Pulsar 150 into an accessible, fuel-efficient commuter package.
Here is a breakdown of its specifications, feature updates, and variant pricing:
The Pulsar 125 uses Bajaj's proven DTS-i engine tech tuned for smooth city riding with adequate highway cruising ability for a 125cc bike.
Bajaj has modernised the Pulsar 125 line-up with fresh tech and styling packages:
The Pulsar 125 comes in both single-seat and sporty split-seat configurations:
|Variant
|Key Highlights
|Approx. Ex-Showroom Price
|Neon (Single Seat)
|Classic Pulsar styling, neon colour highlights, standard digital dash
|₹81,400 – ₹85,200
|Carbon Fibre (Single Seat)
|Textured carbon graphics, tank shrouds, digital LCD console with Bluetooth
|₹89,900 – ₹92,300
|Carbon Fibre (Split Seat)
|Sporty split-seat layout, split grab rails, belly pan engine cowl, Bluetooth
|₹92,000 – ₹94,500
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Bajaj Pulsar 125
|Rs. 85,677Onwards
|124.4 cc
|11.8 PS
|10.8 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|142 kg
|2042 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Hero Glamour XTEC
|Rs. 90,498Onwards
|124.7 cc
|10.84 PS
|10.6 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|123 kg
|2051 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Pulsar 125VSGlamour XTEC
|Hero Super Splendor XTEC
|Rs. 84,448Onwards
|124.7 cc
|10.84 PS
|10.6 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|121 kg
|2034 mm
|-
|-
|Alloy
|Pulsar 125VSSuper Splendor XTEC
|Honda SP 125
|Rs. 89,748Onwards
|123.94 cc
|10.87 PS
|10.9 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|117 kg
|2027 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Pulsar 125VSSP 125
|Hero Passion Plus
|Rs. 80,328Onwards
|97.2 cc
|5.9 kW
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|116 kg
|1982 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Pulsar 125VSPassion Plus
|Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
|Rs. 91,952Onwards
|97.2 cc
|8.02 PS
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112 kg
|2000 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Pulsar 125VSSplendor Plus XTEC
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is available in the 10 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The Pulsar 125 combines stylish design with impressive performance and fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for daily commuters seeking reliability and comfort.
|Max Power
|11.8 PS
|Body Type
|Commuter Bikes
|Max Torque
|10.8 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|124.4 cc
|Max Speed
|99 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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