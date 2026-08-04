The Bajaj Pulsar 125 is one of India's top-selling 125cc motorcycles, bringing the muscular design and iconic road presence of the classic Pulsar 150 into an accessible, fuel-efficient commuter package.

Here is a breakdown of its specifications, feature updates, and variant pricing:

Engine & Performance

The Pulsar 125 uses Bajaj's proven DTS-i engine tech tuned for smooth city riding with adequate highway cruising ability for a 125cc bike.

Engine: 124.4 cc, single-cylinder, 2-valve, air-cooled DTS-i engine

124.4 cc, single-cylinder, 2-valve, air-cooled DTS-i engine Max Power: 11.8 PS @ 8,500 rpm

11.8 PS @ 8,500 rpm Max Torque: 10.8 Nm @ 6,500 rpm

10.8 Nm @ 6,500 rpm Transmission: 5-speed manual gearbox (all-down or 1-down 4-up depending on variant)

5-speed manual gearbox (all-down or 1-down 4-up depending on variant) Fuel Efficiency: ~50 to 55 km/l

~50 to 55 km/l Top Speed: ~99 km/h

Tech Updates & Features

Bajaj has modernised the Pulsar 125 line-up with fresh tech and styling packages:

Digital Console & Connectivity: Higher trims feature a fully digital LCD instrument cluster equipped with Bluetooth connectivity via the Bajaj Ride Connect app. It supports turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call/SMS notifications, and real-time fuel efficiency data.

Higher trims feature a fully digital LCD instrument cluster equipped with Bluetooth connectivity via the Bajaj Ride Connect app. It supports turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call/SMS notifications, and real-time fuel efficiency data. USB Charging: Includes a convenient handlebar-mounted USB charging socket for smartphones.

Includes a convenient handlebar-mounted USB charging socket for smartphones. Styling Options: Available in classic Neon accents as well as sporty Carbon Fibre graphics with faux carbon-fibre texture on the bodywork.

Available in classic accents as well as sporty graphics with faux carbon-fibre texture on the bodywork. Lighting: LED headlamp/DRL options on upper variants along with the iconic twin-strip LED tail lamp.

Variants & Pricing (Ex-Showroom)

The Pulsar 125 comes in both single-seat and sporty split-seat configurations:

Variant Key Highlights Approx. Ex-Showroom Price Neon (Single Seat) Classic Pulsar styling, neon colour highlights, standard digital dash ₹ 81,400 – ₹ 85,200 Carbon Fibre (Single Seat) Textured carbon graphics, tank shrouds, digital LCD console with Bluetooth ₹ 89,900 – ₹ 92,300 Carbon Fibre (Split Seat) Sporty split-seat layout, split grab rails, belly pan engine cowl, Bluetooth ₹ 92,000 – ₹ 94,500

Key Hardware & Dimensions