2023 Honda SP125 launched at 85,131, will rival Bajaj Pulsar 125

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the 2023 SP125 in the Indian market. It will be offered in two variants - Drum which is priced at 85,131 and the Disc variant costs 89,131. Both prices are ex-showroom. Honda SP125 will be sold in five colour options. There is Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue and a new Mat Marvel Blue Metallic.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 31 Mar 2023, 14:46 PM
For 2023, the Honda SP125 is OBD2 compliant and gets a new blue paint scheme.
Honda SP125 is now OBD2 compliant. The 125 cc engine comes with eSP, fuel injection and an ACG starter motor for silent and jolt-free starting procedure. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The fuel pump is now fitted outside the fuel tank so that it is easier to access and maintenance time can be used.

The motorcycle comes with a fully digital meter that can show information like average fuel efficiency, distance to empty, real-time fuel efficiency, ECO indicator, gear position indicator and service due reminder among other things.

Honda SP125 in new Mat Marvel Blue Metallic paint scheme.
To improve the stability and grip levels, Honda has increased the width of the rear tyre to 100 mm. Other features on offer are an LED headlamp, engine start/stop switch, integrated headlamp beam and passing switch. There is a combi-brake system on offer, as well as the rear suspension, gets a 5-step adjustability.

Also Read : Honda could introduce a new 350 cc motorcycle by Diwali

Speaking on the launch of 2023 SP 125, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Operating Officer, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Today marks a new milestone in Honda's commitment to providing our customers with the latest technology and innovations in the industry. At HMSI, we are always striving to exceed our customers' expectations, and the new OBD2 compliant SP125 is no exception. We are confident that the new SP 125 will remain a popular choice among the customers and set new standards for performance, comfort, and sustainability."

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2023, 14:46 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Honda SP125
