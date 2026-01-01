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Pulsar 125PriceMileageSpecifications
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Front Left View
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Left View
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Front Right View
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Front View
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Rear Left View
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Rear Right View
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Split Seat

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.08 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
61 Offers Available
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Key Specs
Engine124.4 cc
View all Pulsar 125 specs and features

Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Split Seat

Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Split Seat Prices

The Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Split Seat, is listed at ₹1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Split Seat Mileage

All variants of the Pulsar 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Split Seat Colours

The Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Split Seat is available in 10 colour options: Black Blue, Black Cyan Blue, Black Green, Black Grey, Black Racing Red, Black Red, Black Silver, Blue Carbon Fibre, Racing Red With Tan Beige, Red Carbon Fibre.

Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Split Seat Engine and Transmission

The Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Split Seat is powered by a 124.4 cc engine.

Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Split Seat vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Pulsar 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Glamour XTEC priced between ₹90.5 Thousands - 95.1 Thousands or the Hero Super Splendor XTEC priced between ₹84.45 Thousands - 90 Thousands.

Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Split Seat Specs & Features

The Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Split Seat has Fuel Gauge, Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Split Seat Price

Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Split Seat

₹1.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
94,451
RTO
7,556
Insurance
6,344
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,08,351
EMI@2,329/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Split Seat Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
11.5 L
Length
2042 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Height
1060 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
765 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
99 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm
Max Torque
10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Carburetor
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
56 mm

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Split Seat Offers
Bring Home Bajaj Pulsar 125: Cash discount up to ₹...
Applicable on pulsar-125neon-single-seat & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer
View All Offers
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Split Seat EMI
EMI2,096 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
97,515
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
97,515
Interest Amount
28,244
Payable Amount
1,25,759

Bajaj Pulsar 125 other Variants

Pulsar 125 Neon Single Seat

₹ 98,159*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
85,178
RTO
6,814
Insurance
6,167
On-Road Price in Delhi
98,159
EMI@2,110/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

Pulsar 125 Carbon Disc Single Seat LED

₹1.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
89,910
RTO
7,192
Insurance
6,257
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,03,359
EMI@2,222/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Pulsar 125 Carbon Disc Split Seat LED

₹1.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
92,046
RTO
7,363
Insurance
6,298
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,05,707
EMI@2,272/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Single Seat

₹1.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
92,320
RTO
7,385
Insurance
6,303
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,06,008
EMI@2,279/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Alternatives

Hero Glamour XTEC

Hero Glamour XTEC

90,498 - 95,098
Pulsar 125vsGlamour XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

84,448 - 90,000
Pulsar 125vsSuper Splendor XTEC
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Pulsar 125vsSP 125
Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

80,328 - 84,128
+3
Pulsar 125vsPassion Plus
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
+2
Pulsar 125vsSplendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

91,952 - 95,315
Pulsar 125vsSplendor Plus XTEC

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