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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 125 vs SP 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs Honda SP 125

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 vs SP 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 125 Sp 125
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 85,677₹ 89,748
Mileage51.46 kmpl63 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc123.94 cc
Power11.8 PS PS10.87 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Neon Single Seat
₹85,178*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SP 125
Honda SP 125
STD
₹89,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.5 L11 L
Length
2055 mm2027 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg116 kg
Height
1060 mm1091 mm
Width
755 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm Rear :-457.2 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
99 kmph100 kmph
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc123.94 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
56 mm50.0 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,1591,03,382
Ex-Showroom Price
85,17889,748
RTO
6,8147,179
Insurance
6,1676,455
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1092,222
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Good fuel economyRefined engineLightweight

Cons

Conservative looksMore expensive than some rivals

Pulsar 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Raider
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Shine

SP 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Shine
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Raider
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs SP160

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