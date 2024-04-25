Lamborghini Urus PHEV gets more power, promises 60 km pure electric run

Lamborghini has added more zing to Urus by introducing the plug-in hybrid version of the performance SUV. The Volkswagen Group has unwrapped the Lamborghini Urus PHEV with a nomenclature saying Urus SE, which comes as the electrified avatar of the Italian performance car manufacturer's bestselling model. Interestingly, while plug-in hybrid cars usually come with downsized engines, this is not the case here.

The Lamborghini Urus SE gets the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged petrol engine powering the car, paired with an electric motor. Housed with an eight-speed automatic transmission the electric motor produces 186 bhp peak power and 482 Nm maximum torque. Combined, the electrified powertrain churns out 778 bhp peak power at 6,000 rpm and 950 Nm of mammoth torque output from 1,750 rpm. Clearly, the PHEV version of Urus generates more power than the non-hybrid version. Adding the lower emission to that creates a winning combination for the SUV.

Lamborghini claims that compared to the Urus S, the new Urus SE is 0.1 seconds quicker to reach 0-100 kmph. It takes 3.4 seconds to reach 100 kmph from a standstill position. However, the Performante remains the quickest Urus at 3.3 seconds. The new Urus SE reaches 0-200 kmph in 1.4 seconds, faster than the petrol-only version by 1.1 seconds and even 0.1 seconds quicker than the spicy Urus Performante. The new electrified Urus can reach 312 kmph top speed flat out.

For the electrification duty, the Urus SE uses a 25.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is mounted under the cargo floor. It offers 60 kilometres of pure electric range. Driven in EV mode, the SUV claims to top out at 130 kmph. If the driver keeps pressing, the V8 motor automatically kicks in after that. The supercar marque claims the new Urus SE offers 80 per cent lower emissions compared to the pure ICE version.

Lamborgini Urus SE: Design & features

While the electrified powertrain is the headline maker, Lamborghini has given the SUV a nip and tuck on the design front with updated matrix LED headlamps with revised LED anytime running lights. There are some discreet tweaks to the car with front profile design elements derived from the Revuelto, while the rear apparently takes after the Gallardo.

The OEM claims the Urus SE comes with 35 per cent improved aerodynamics compared to the Urus S. The SUV comes with more than 100 body colour options and 47 interior themes while there is a new 23-inch wheel option available for the customers. The hybrid Urus comes with a pair of 12.3-inch screens and four new selectable modes: EV Drive, Hybrid, Performance, and Recharge, which are on top of the usual Strada, Sport, Corsa, Neve, Sabbia, and Terra.

