2024 Porsche Panamera launched at 1.69 crore. Check what's new

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 04 May 2024, 13:08 PM
The 2024 Panamera is powered by a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine tuned for 343 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque, paired with the 8-speed PDK automatic tr
2024 Porsche Panamera
The 2024 Porsche Panamera comes with a redesigned exterior and updated interior.
2024 Porsche Panamera
The 2024 Porsche Panamera comes with a redesigned exterior and updated interior.

Porsche India has launched the 2024 Panamera in the Indian market at a price of 1.69 crore ex-showroom. The manufacturer will also start delivering new Panameras in India now. The luxury sedan gets cosmetic upgrades as well as feature additions. In the global market, the third generation of Panamera was unveiled last year.

While the exterior design remains largely unchanged, there are noticeable differences such as the revamped headlamp design, now equipped with LED Matrix lights as standard. Additionally, an extra air inlet above the license plate and new window lines contribute to the refreshed look.

Inside the cabin, the gear selector has been relocated to the right of the new steering wheel and onto the dashboard, a feature borrowed from the electric Taycan. Furthermore, there is an optional 10.9-inch passenger display that provides a wealth of technical information and more. In terms of features, the performance sedan offers 8-way electrically adjustable seats, six airbags, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with Navigation, smartphone connectivity, voice command, and more.

Under the hood, the 2024 Porsche Panamera for India is powered by a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, delivering 343 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. This power is transmitted to the rear wheels through an 8-speed PDK automatic transmission. The car also boasts a two-way adaptive rear spoiler and achieves a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 4.8 seconds, with a top speed of 270 kmph.

Also Read : Porsche tumbles, global Q1 sales fall with Americans and Chinese buying less

The latest Panamera model is now equipped with a standard dual-chamber two-valve air suspension, along with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM). This advanced technology allows for a greater range between comfort and sportiness by separating the rebound and compression stages of the damper control. As a result, the system effectively reduces the impact from transverse joints and road damage, while also providing enhanced body stability during dynamic driving scenarios.

First Published Date: 04 May 2024, 12:48 PM IST
TAGS: Panamera Taycan Panamera Porsche 2024 Panamera porsche India

