Audi Q7 Bold Edition launched in India, priced at 97.84 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 May 2024, 11:58 AM
  Audi Q7 Bold Edition comes with a wide range of design and feature updates at exterior and inside the cabin.
Audi Q7 Bold Edition comes with a wide range of design and feature updates at the exterior and inside the cabin.
Audi Q7 Bold Edition comes with a wide range of design and feature updates at the exterior and inside the cabin.

Audi India has launched a new special edition of the Q7 SUV. Christened Audi Q7 Bold Edition, the SUV comes available at a price tag of 97.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition SUV comes with a wide range of cosmetic updates on the exterior, while the cabin of this car too has received a plethora of distinct features. The German luxury car giant has stated that this special edition SUV will be offered in a limited number.

The Audi Q7 Bold Edition features the Black Styling Package, which comprises a gloss black front grille with blacked-out Audi rings at the front and rear, black window surrounds, ORVMs and roof rails. Besides these, the luxury SUV is also equipped with the automaker's famous Matrix LED headlamps and 19-inch alloy wheels. The all-new Audi Q7 Bold Edition SUV is available in four exterior colours, which are Glacier White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue and Samurai Grey.

Also Read : Luxury car sales in India could breach 50k units mark in 2024, hopes Audi

Watch: 2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV: First drive review

Inside the cabin, the Audi Q7 Bold Edition features a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system paired with a 19-speaker B&O sound system. The SUV also comes with features like four-zone automatic climate control, Park Assist Plus with a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and seven different drive modes.

Powering the Audi Q7 Bold Edition is a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine, which is paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. Combined, the hybrid powertrain setup churns out 335 bhp peak power and 500 Nm of maximum torque. The engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and power is sent to all four wheels through the brand's iconic Quattro all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.

Commenting on the launch of this special edition of the Q7 SUV, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said that the Q7 has been an icon in Audi's Q family, merging remarkable driving dynamics with incredible versatility. “With the launch of this Bold Edition, we are offering our customers an even more exclusive variant packed with distinctive styling elements that amplify its road presence. The Audi Q7 Special Edition is designed for those who want to make a powerful statement and discover the perfect synthesis of comfort, sophistication, and cutting-edge technology," he added.

First Published Date: 21 May 2024, 11:58 AM IST
TAGS: Audi Q7

