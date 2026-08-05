Audi Q7 Key Specs
- Engine2995 cc
- Mileage11.21 kmpl
- Power335 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Max Torque500 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
The Audi Q7 continues to establish its dominance in the luxury SUV segment, making headlines with its impressive blend of style, performance, and cutting-edge technology. The 2024 Audi Q7 is a vehicle that not only meets the expectations of luxury SUV enthusiasts but also pushes the boundaries of what drivers can expect from an SUV in this price range. With a robust V6 turbocharged engine, fresh design elements, and a suite of modern features, the Audi Q7 has garnered considerable attention. The Q7 facelift is available in the Indian luxury SUV segment for ₹88.66 lakh (ex-showroom) and can be had in two trim levels. It comes with updates in tech, refreshed styling and a range of other upgrades.
The Audi Q7 is currently available with a price range of ₹88.66 lakh to ₹97.81 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a competitive choice among other luxury SUVs in India. The price varies based on the chosen variant and options selected, reflecting the luxury and performance it delivers.
The Audi Q7 has been making waves ever since its facelift was launched in India on November 28, 2024. The current version has already become a customer favourite, with production having started at Audi's Aurangabad facility. The updated version brings refreshed styling, new tech and a host of other upgrades. The new Audi Q7 continues to be a three-row offering.
The Audi Q7 is offered in two distinguished variants:- Premium Plus: Priced at ₹88.66 Lakhs, this variant provides an elegant entry point into the world of luxury SUVs. - Technology: Retailing at ₹97.81 Lakhs, this variant augments the luxury experience with advanced technology features and superior specifications. Each variant is designed to cater to the specific needs and desires of drivers looking for an upscale driving experience combined with substantial performance.
The 2024 Audi Q7 boasts a stunning exterior that embodies luxury and sophistication. Its imposing front grille, enhanced with chrome detailing, creates a bold statement that is unmistakably Audi. The SUV is available with a choice of 20 to 22-inch alloy wheels that complement its robust stance, and new colour options such as Ascari Blue, Sakhir Gold, and Chili Red add versatility to its visual appeal. The advanced MATRIX LED headlights, along with the LED taillights connected by a chrome strip, enhance both safety and aesthetics. Each detail, from the large air intakes to the sleek profile lines, showcases Audi's commitment to functional elegance. The overall design captures the essence of an SUV that is comfortable both on busy city streets and winding country roads.
The Q7 comes equipped with a 10.1-inch infotainment screen and an 8.6-inch touchscreen for climate control, providing an intuitive dual-screen experience. Passengers are treated to 30 different ambient lighting options, making every journey a personalised experience. Comfort is paramount, with 12-way power-adjustable front seats and high-quality upholstery ensuring a plush ride. Additionally, features like a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system and wireless charging enhance your driving experience, making it not just a car but a sanctuary on wheels for occupants. The second-row seating is equally luxurious, offering ample space and support for passengers. Tablet-like screens for rear passengers powered by an Android interface provide access to various apps, including streaming services, ensuring entertainment during long drives.
Powering the Audi Q7 facelift is the 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine that has been tuned for 335 bhp and 500 Nm. This unit is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The petrol motor comes paired with the 48-volt mild-hybrid system for enhanced efficiency and improved control over emissions.
Regarding fuel efficiency, the Audi Q7 stands out with a 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine, delivering impressive performance while maintaining reasonable fuel economy figures. The manufacturer-stated mileage typically reflects that the Q7 offers a blend of power and efficiency, making it suitable for both city commuting and long-distance travel. The integration of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system not only enhances vehicle efficiency but also contributes to electro-mechanical boost and better fuel consumption. Real-world figures indicate the Q7 manages fuel efficiency competitively for its class, ensuring that it remains a viable option for the environmentally conscious driver who does not want to compromise on performance.
Safety is a cornerstone of the Audi Q7's design, equipped with an extensive suite of features that enhance driver and passenger protection. This SUV supports all-around safety with eight airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, and enhanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that include various warning displays and crucial aids such as adaptive cruise control.ADAS features contribute to a safer driving experience by alerting the driver to potential hazards and assisting with crucial driving tasks.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Audi Q7
|Rs. 90.48 LakhsOnwards
|335 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|8
|-
|-
|5072 mm
|1970 mm
|1705 mm
|-
|Audi Q8
|Rs. 1.17 CrOnwards
|-
|335 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|-
|-
|1755 litres
|4995 mm
|1995 mm
|1705 mm
|-
|Q7VSQ8
|BMW X5
|Rs. 95.4 LakhsOnwards
|282 bhp
|650 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|650 litres
|4922 mm
|2004 mm
|1745 mm
|6.3 metres
|Q7VSX5
|BMW X4
|Rs. 96.2 LakhsOnwards
|355 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|4754 mm
|1927 mm
|1620 mm
|6.05 metres
|Q7VSX4
|Land Rover Range Rover Velar
|Rs. 87.9 LakhsOnwards
|201 bhp
|430 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|196 mm
|673 litres
|4797 mm
|2041 mm
|1683 mm
|5.8 metres
|Q7VSRange Rover Velar
|Mercedes-Benz GLE
|Rs. 99 LakhsOnwards
|-
|362 bhp
|750 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|9
|215 mm
|630 litres
|4924 mm
|2157 mm
|1795 mm
|5.9 metres
|Q7VSGLE
AI generated summary
The Audi Q7 offers luxurious comfort, powerful performance, and advanced features, with exceptional high-speed stability and safety. However, third-row space is limited and city mileage remains low.
|Max Power
|335 bhp
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|500 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|11.21 kmpl
|Engine
|2995 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Max Speed
|250 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Audi Q7 in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Audi Q7's petrol variant is 11.21 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Audi Q7 Premium Plus comes with a 85 litres fuel tank.
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