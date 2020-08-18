Audi Q7

Audi Q7 (HT Auto photo)
₹ 69.21 to 81.11 Lakhs*

Ex showroom price
Mileage 13.55 to 14.75 kmpl
Engine 1,984 to 2,967 cc
Transmission Automatic
Fuel type Petrol and Diesel

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

45 TFSI Premium Plus (Petrol) BS IV, 2967 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 69.21 Lakhs

45 TDI Quattro Premium Plus (Diesel) BS IV, 2967 cc, Diesel, Automatic

₹ 72.21 Lakhs

45 TFSI Technology (Petrol) BS IV, 2967 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 76.21 Lakhs

45 TFSI Black Edition (Petrol) BS IV, 1984 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 77.11 Lakhs

45 TDI Quattro Technology (Diesel) BS IV, 2967 cc, Diesel, Automatic

₹ 80.21 Lakhs

45 TDI Black Edition (Diesel) BS IV, 2967 cc, Diesel, Automatic

₹ 81.11 Lakhs

