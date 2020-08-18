Additional Features

Sharp Striking Lines Continuous Shoulder Line Accentuates Athletic Lines Wide Sculptured 3D Single Frame Grill Prominent Muscular Bumper and Air Inlets Inlays Strips at the Bottom Of the Doors With Quattro Embossing Bold 5 Spoke Alloy Wheels Full Paint Finish Smoke Tail Lamp Audi Rings Decal On D-Pillar Front and Rear Bottom Bumper tion and Sill Trims and Wheel Arch Trims Grained in Anthracite Door Trim Strips With Quattro Embossing and Under body Protection, Front and Rear, in Barceloneta Silver Exhaust Tailpipes