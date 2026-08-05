Latest Updates on Audi Q7

The Audi Q7 continues to establish its dominance in the luxury SUV segment, making headlines with its impressive blend of style, performance, and cutting-edge technology. The 2024 Audi Q7 is a vehicle that not only meets the expectations of luxury SUV enthusiasts but also pushes the boundaries of what drivers can expect from an SUV in this price range. With a robust V6 turbocharged engine, fresh design elements, and a suite of modern features, the Audi Q7 has garnered considerable attention. The Q7 facelift is available in the Indian luxury SUV segment for ₹88.66 lakh (ex-showroom) and can be had in two trim levels. It comes with updates in tech, refreshed styling and a range of other upgrades.

Audi Q7 Price

The Audi Q7 is currently available with a price range of ₹88.66 lakh to ₹97.81 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a competitive choice among other luxury SUVs in India. The price varies based on the chosen variant and options selected, reflecting the luxury and performance it delivers.

Audi Q7 Launch Date

The Audi Q7 has been making waves ever since its facelift was launched in India on November 28, 2024. The current version has already become a customer favourite, with production having started at Audi's Aurangabad facility. The updated version brings refreshed styling, new tech and a host of other upgrades. The new Audi Q7 continues to be a three-row offering.

Audi Q7 Variants

The Audi Q7 is offered in two distinguished variants:- Premium Plus: Priced at ₹88.66 Lakhs, this variant provides an elegant entry point into the world of luxury SUVs. - Technology: Retailing at ₹97.81 Lakhs, this variant augments the luxury experience with advanced technology features and superior specifications. Each variant is designed to cater to the specific needs and desires of drivers looking for an upscale driving experience combined with substantial performance.

Audi Q7 Design and Exterior

The 2024 Audi Q7 boasts a stunning exterior that embodies luxury and sophistication. Its imposing front grille, enhanced with chrome detailing, creates a bold statement that is unmistakably Audi. The SUV is available with a choice of 20 to 22-inch alloy wheels that complement its robust stance, and new colour options such as Ascari Blue, Sakhir Gold, and Chili Red add versatility to its visual appeal. The advanced MATRIX LED headlights, along with the LED taillights connected by a chrome strip, enhance both safety and aesthetics. Each detail, from the large air intakes to the sleek profile lines, showcases Audi's commitment to functional elegance. The overall design captures the essence of an SUV that is comfortable both on busy city streets and winding country roads.

Audi Q7 Interior

The Q7 comes equipped with a 10.1-inch infotainment screen and an 8.6-inch touchscreen for climate control, providing an intuitive dual-screen experience. Passengers are treated to 30 different ambient lighting options, making every journey a personalised experience. Comfort is paramount, with 12-way power-adjustable front seats and high-quality upholstery ensuring a plush ride. Additionally, features like a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system and wireless charging enhance your driving experience, making it not just a car but a sanctuary on wheels for occupants. The second-row seating is equally luxurious, offering ample space and support for passengers. Tablet-like screens for rear passengers powered by an Android interface provide access to various apps, including streaming services, ensuring entertainment during long drives.

Audi Q7 Engine Options

Powering the Audi Q7 facelift is the 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine that has been tuned for 335 bhp and 500 Nm. This unit is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The petrol motor comes paired with the 48-volt mild-hybrid system for enhanced efficiency and improved control over emissions.

Audi Q7 Fuel Efficiency

Regarding fuel efficiency, the Audi Q7 stands out with a 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine, delivering impressive performance while maintaining reasonable fuel economy figures. The manufacturer-stated mileage typically reflects that the Q7 offers a blend of power and efficiency, making it suitable for both city commuting and long-distance travel. The integration of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system not only enhances vehicle efficiency but also contributes to electro-mechanical boost and better fuel consumption. Real-world figures indicate the Q7 manages fuel efficiency competitively for its class, ensuring that it remains a viable option for the environmentally conscious driver who does not want to compromise on performance.

Safety Features

Safety is a cornerstone of the Audi Q7's design, equipped with an extensive suite of features that enhance driver and passenger protection. This SUV supports all-around safety with eight airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, and enhanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that include various warning displays and crucial aids such as adaptive cruise control.ADAS features contribute to a safer driving experience by alerting the driver to potential hazards and assisting with crucial driving tasks.