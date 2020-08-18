Electric Adjustable Seats
Front
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
Wrap Around Cockpit For Improved Driver Bias ,Elegance and Operation Horizontal Design Architecture Slim Low Profile Dash With Continuous Broad Band Of Air Vents Slim High Resolution Retractable I Display Benchmark In Aeroacoustics Library Ouient Cabin Floating Dashboard Effect From Plunging Centre Console 30 Combination Ambient Light Black and Biege Leather upholstery Electric Steering Wheel Adjustment Electrically Foldable Third row Seat Front and Rear Entry Lights 4 Spoke Design with Multifunction Plus Selector lever knob in leather 17.78 cm colour display in the instrument cluster
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
Tilt Angle Sensor For Off Road and All Road Modes ,Audi Pre Sense ,Electronic Differential Lock ,Parking System Plus ,LED Rear Lights With Dynamic Indicator ,High Beam Assist
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
Yes
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
Yes
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless,Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Sharp Striking Lines Continuous Shoulder Line Accentuates Athletic Lines Wide Sculptured 3D Single Frame Grill Prominent Muscular Bumper and Air Inlets Inlays Strips at the Bottom Of the Doors With Quattro Embossing Bold 5 Spoke Alloy Wheels Full Paint Finish Smoke Tail Lamp Audi Rings Decal On D-Pillar Front and Rear Bottom Bumper tion and Sill Trims and Wheel Arch Trims Grained in Anthracite Door Trim Strips With Quattro Embossing and Under body Protection, Front and Rear, in Barceloneta Silver Exhaust Tailpipes
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
No
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
With Storage
Foldable Rear Seat
60:40 Split
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
Yes
Memory Function Seats
Driver's Seat Only
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
4 Zone