PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsImages
1/27

AUDI Q7

₹90.48 - 99.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.7
100
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Shorts
News
Variants

Latest Updates on Audi Q7

The Audi Q7 continues to establish its dominance in the luxury SUV segment, making headlines with its impressive blend of style, performance, and cutting-edge technology. The 2024 Audi Q7 is a vehicle that not only meets the expectations of luxury SUV enthusiasts but also pushes the boundaries of what drivers can expect from an SUV in this price range. With a robust V6 turbocharged engine, fresh design elements, and a suite of modern features, the Audi Q7 has garnered considerable attention. The Q7 facelift is available in the Indian luxury SUV segment for 88.66 lakh (ex-showroom) and can be had in two trim levels. It comes with updates in tech, refreshed styling and a range of other upgrades. 

Audi Q7 Price

The Audi Q7 is currently available with a price range of 88.66 lakh to 97.81 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a competitive choice among other luxury SUVs in India. The price varies based on the chosen variant and options selected, reflecting the luxury and performance it delivers.

Audi Q7 Launch Date

The Audi Q7 has been making waves ever since its facelift was launched in India on November 28, 2024. The current version has already become a customer favourite, with production having started at Audi's Aurangabad facility. The updated version brings refreshed styling, new tech and a host of other upgrades. The new Audi Q7 continues to be a three-row offering.

Audi Q7 Variants

The Audi Q7 is offered in two distinguished variants:- Premium Plus: Priced at 88.66 Lakhs, this variant provides an elegant entry point into the world of luxury SUVs. - Technology: Retailing at 97.81 Lakhs, this variant augments the luxury experience with advanced technology features and superior specifications. Each variant is designed to cater to the specific needs and desires of drivers looking for an upscale driving experience combined with substantial performance.

Audi Q7 Design and Exterior

The 2024 Audi Q7 boasts a stunning exterior that embodies luxury and sophistication. Its imposing front grille, enhanced with chrome detailing, creates a bold statement that is unmistakably Audi. The SUV is available with a choice of 20 to 22-inch alloy wheels that complement its robust stance, and new colour options such as Ascari Blue, Sakhir Gold, and Chili Red add versatility to its visual appeal. The advanced MATRIX LED headlights, along with the LED taillights connected by a chrome strip, enhance both safety and aesthetics. Each detail, from the large air intakes to the sleek profile lines, showcases Audi's commitment to functional elegance. The overall design captures the essence of an SUV that is comfortable both on busy city streets and winding country roads.

Audi Q7 Interior

The Q7 comes equipped with a 10.1-inch infotainment screen and an 8.6-inch touchscreen for climate control, providing an intuitive dual-screen experience. Passengers are treated to 30 different ambient lighting options, making every journey a personalised experience. Comfort is paramount, with 12-way power-adjustable front seats and high-quality upholstery ensuring a plush ride. Additionally, features like a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system and wireless charging enhance your driving experience, making it not just a car but a sanctuary on wheels for occupants. The second-row seating is equally luxurious, offering ample space and support for passengers. Tablet-like screens for rear passengers powered by an Android interface provide access to various apps, including streaming services, ensuring entertainment during long drives.

Audi Q7 Engine Options

Powering the Audi Q7 facelift is the 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine that has been tuned for 335 bhp and 500 Nm. This unit is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The petrol motor comes paired with the 48-volt mild-hybrid system for enhanced efficiency and improved control over emissions. 

Audi Q7 Fuel Efficiency

Regarding fuel efficiency, the Audi Q7 stands out with a 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine, delivering impressive performance while maintaining reasonable fuel economy figures. The manufacturer-stated mileage typically reflects that the Q7 offers a blend of power and efficiency, making it suitable for both city commuting and long-distance travel. The integration of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system not only enhances vehicle efficiency but also contributes to electro-mechanical boost and better fuel consumption. Real-world figures indicate the Q7 manages fuel efficiency competitively for its class, ensuring that it remains a viable option for the environmentally conscious driver who does not want to compromise on performance.

Safety Features

Safety is a cornerstone of the Audi Q7's design, equipped with an extensive suite of features that enhance driver and passenger protection. This SUV supports all-around safety with eight airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, and enhanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that include various warning displays and crucial aids such as adaptive cruise control.ADAS features contribute to a safer driving experience by alerting the driver to potential hazards and assisting with crucial driving tasks. 

Audi Q7 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2995 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    11.21 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    335 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    500 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
View All Q7 SpecsView specs icon

Audi Q7 Videos

  • Quick Shorts
The #AudiQ7facelift has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 88 66 lakh ex showroom.
Play Icon

The #AudiQ7facelift has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 88 66 lakh ex showroom.

Audi Q7 Variants

Audi Q7 price starts at ₹ 90.48 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 99.81 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Audi Q7 comes in 4 variants. Audi Q7's top variant is Signature Edition.
4 Variants Available
Q7 Premium Plus
₹90.48 Lakhs*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Q7 Bold Edition
₹97.84 Lakhs*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Q7 Technology
₹99.81 Lakhs*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Audi Q7 Latest Updates

Calendar icon5 Aug 2026
Audi's next-gen Q7 SUV debuts in the UK with updated design, tech, and three trims starting at £81,665.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Jul 2026
The story highlights various off-road SUVs in India, detailing their engine specs, water wading capacities, and prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Jun 2026
Audi unveils the redesigned Q7 SUV, featuring advanced lighting, spacious interiors, and electrified diesel engines, launching in June 2026.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Jun 2026
Audi will unveil the third generation Q7 SUV in Summer 2026, alongside the new Q9 model.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 May 2026
The Mahindra Thar, Jimny, ScorpioN, and Force Gurkha are rugged SUVs with various engine options and 4x4 capabilities.Read Full Story

Audi Q7 Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Q7.
Audi Q7
Audi Q8
VS
Audi Q7Select model
Audi Q8Select model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Rear View
Gear Shifter
Infotainment System Main Menu
Left Side View
Grille
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Audi Q7 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Audi Q7
Audi Q7 image
Rs. 90.48 LakhsOnwards
4.7100
335 bhp500 NmAutomaticSUV8--5072 mm1970 mm1705 mm-
Audi Q8Audi Q8 imageRs. 1.17 CrOnwards-335 bhp500 NmAutomaticSUV--1755 litres4995 mm1995 mm1705 mm-Q7VSQ8
BMW X5BMW X5 imageRs. 95.4 LakhsOnwards
4.5191
282 bhp650 NmAutomaticSUV6-650 litres4922 mm2004 mm1745 mm6.3 metresQ7VSX5
BMW X4BMW X4 imageRs. 96.2 LakhsOnwards
51
355 bhp500 NmAutomaticSUV6--4754 mm1927 mm1620 mm6.05 metresQ7VSX4
Land Rover Range Rover VelarLand Rover Range Rover Velar imageRs. 87.9 LakhsOnwards
4.72
201 bhp430 NmAutomaticSUV6196 mm673 litres4797 mm2041 mm1683 mm5.8 metresQ7VSRange Rover Velar
Mercedes-Benz GLEMercedes-Benz GLE imageRs. 99 LakhsOnwards-362 bhp750 NmAutomaticSUV9215 mm630 litres4924 mm2157 mm1795 mm5.9 metresQ7VSGLE

Audi Q7 Images

Audi Q7 Image 1
Audi Q7 Image 2
Audi Q7 Image 3
Audi Q7 Image 4
Audi Q7 Image 5
Audi Q7 Image 6

Audi Q7 Alternatives

Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 Cr
Q7vsQ8
BMW X5

BMW X5

95.4 Lakhs - 1.11 Cr
Q7vsX5
BMW X4

BMW X4

96.2 Lakhs
Q7vsX4
Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

87.9 Lakhs Onwards
Q7vsRange Rover Velar
Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz GLE

99 Lakhs - 1.17 Cr
Q7vsGLE
BMW M2

BMW M2

1.02 - 1.66 Cr
Q7vsM2

Audi Q7 User Reviews & Ratings

4.8Engine & Performance
4.6Features
5Safety
4.6Design
4.4Value For Money
4.9Comfort
Write a Review

Audi Q7 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Audi Q7 offers luxurious comfort, powerful performance, and advanced features, with exceptional high-speed stability and safety. However, third-row space is limited and city mileage remains low.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSuper smooth acceleration and powerful performance
  • check circle iconLuxurious cabin with ambient lighting
  • check circle iconExceptional ride comfort with adaptive air suspension
  • check circle iconRock solid highway stability and safety features
  • check circle iconQuattro AWD system confidence

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconThird-row space tight for adults
  • warning iconLow city mileage
  • warning iconInfotainment screens can distract driver
  • warning iconMaintenance cost is high
  • warning iconTouchscreen gets fingerprint marks easily
Majestic luxury SUV
Audi Q7 looks stately and elegant on road. Air suspension ride quality, B&O music system, and 3.0L V6 performance make it the ultimate luxury SUV.
By: Girish Bharadwaj (Aug 7, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
High security feel
Audi Q7 heavy door thud and 8 airbags provide high safety assurance. Air suspension absorbs road irregularities smoothly. Highly recommended!
By: Ritesh Mittal (Aug 7, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Top highway stability
Audi Q7 is super stable at high speeds on highways. Touch screen console gathers fingerprints quickly and third row is small. Driving feel is great.
By: Varun Deshmukh (Aug 7, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Good driving comfort
Audi Q7 delivers great performance and comfort. City fuel efficiency is on lower side around 8 kmpl and third row seat is tight. Otherwise top car.
By: Lokesh Hegde (Aug 7, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Premium lounge interior
Interior of Audi Q7 feels like luxury lounge at night with ambient lighting. B&O sound system is phenomenal. Seats offer excellent support.
By: Yogesh Kulkarni (Aug 7, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Audi Q7 Related News

The third-generation Audi Q7 debuts with new digital lighting technology, flexible seating options and electrified V6 diesel power.
Audi unveils third gen Q7 with a 295 bhp, 3.0-litre V6 engine
10 Jun 2026
The newly introduced Audi Q7 Signature Edition builds upon the Technology trim.
Audi Q7 Signature Edition: Check out 5 standout features that set it apart from the standard SUV
25 Jun 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles. (Mohd Nasir for HT Auto)
Auto recap, June 23: Tata Harrier EV price list revealed, Audi Q7 Signature Edition launched, Mercedes-Benz's EV plans
24 Jun 2025
The Audi Q7 Signature Edition is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>99.81 lakh, ex-showroom
Audi Q7 Signature Edition launched in India at 99.81 lakh. Check details
23 Jun 2025
While the Volvo XC90 is priced at rs 1.03 crore, the Audi Q7's price ranges between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>88.70 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>97.85 lakh.
Volvo XC90 vs Audi Q7: Specs, features and price compared. Which premium ride would you go for
6 Mar 2025
View all
 Audi Q7 Related News

Audi Q7 Specifications and Features

Max Power335 bhp
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque500 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage11.21 kmpl
Engine2995 cc
SunroofYes
Max Speed250 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Q7 specs and features

Audi Q7 Mileage

Audi Q7 in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Audi Q7's petrol variant is 11.21 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Audi Q7 Premium Plus comes with a 85 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Premium Plus
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
11.21 kmpl

Popular Audi Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Audi Cars

Top Luxury Cars

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.07 - 2.62 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

₹2.4 - 4.66 Cr
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

₹2.18 - 2.25 Cr
Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

₹51.8 - 55 Lakhs
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹2.11 - 3.82 Cr
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A2

Audi A2

20 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 Cr
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 Cr
Q8 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Cars

view all specs and features