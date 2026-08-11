The premium 160cc street-naked motorcycle segment demands a fine balance of aggressive aesthetics, athletic city handling, and pocket-friendly running costs. Meeting this challenge head-on is the 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N160. Built on Bajaj’s modern modular platform, this streetfighter captures the stealthy, muscular silhouette of its larger siblings while delivering refined power. For young professionals and enthusiast commuters searching for a reliable, tech-savvy naked bike with class-leading safety features, the Pulsar N160 stands tall as an exceptional everyday package.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price in India and Variant Lineup

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is competitively priced to rival premium sports commuters, sitting right at the sweet spot of value. The ex-showroom price for the entry-level single-seat layout starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakh, while the top-of-the-line trim featuring premium suspension hardware and complete smartphone integration reaches up to Rs. 1.26 Lakh.

Bajaj structures the lineup into four specific variants based on seat configurations, brake architectures, and front fork technology.

Variant and Ex-Showroom Pricing Structure

Variant Choices Unique Mechanical & Tech Features Ex-Showroom Price (Approx.) Pulsar N160 Single Seat Dual Channel ABS Single-piece saddle, standard telescopic forks, dual-channel safety Rs. 1,13,133 Pulsar N160 Dual Channel ABS Sporty split-seat aesthetic, standard telescopic forks Rs. 1,16,773 Pulsar N160 Gold USD Forks Single Seat Single-piece saddle, gold-anodised inverted front forks Rs. 1,24,000 Pulsar N160 Dual Channel ABS (With USD) Premium split seat, inverted front forks, Bluetooth cockpit Rs. 1,26,290

On-road vehicle expenses fluctuate based on customised state RTO parameters, regional taxation policies, and chosen insurance types.

Engine Performance, Refinement, and Fuel Efficiency

At the core of the Pulsar N160 is a smooth, highly tractable oil-cooled engine tailored for immediate throttle response across stop-and-go urban traffic conditions.

Engine Configuration: 164.82 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve, oil-cooled, Fuel-Injected (FI) engine.

164.82 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve, oil-cooled, Fuel-Injected (FI) engine. Maximum Power Output: 16 PS of power at 8,750 rpm.

16 PS of power at 8,750 rpm. Peak Torque Delivery: 14.65 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm.

14.65 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. Gearbox Configuration: 5-speed manual transmission matched with a smooth wet multiplate clutch system.

Performance & Riding Modes

The engineering focus places a strong emphasis on low-to-mid-range acceleration, allowing the motorcycle to effortlessly glide through tight traffic spots without demanding constant gear downshifts. Top-tier variants elevate handling safety by introducing specific ABS riding modes (Road, Rain, and Off-Road) to adjust braking intervention levels. The machine achieves an estimated top speed of 120 km/h with commendable stability.

Real-World Fuel Economy

The oil-cooled engine platform stands out for its structural efficiency, delivering a highly competitive ARAI-certified mileage of up to 59.11 kmpl. Under typical urban commuting situations, riders can count on a reliable fuel efficiency ranging between 45 kmpl and 52 kmpl. Supported by a muscular 14-litre fuel tank, the motorcycle easily delivers a driving range of over 650 km on a single fill.

Design, Cycle Parts, and Technology

Visually, the Pulsar N160 projects a sharp streetfighter stance characterised by a signature bi-functional LED projector headlamp unit with slim LED DRLs, crisp body graphics, a sporty underbelly exhaust layout, and an athletic fuel tank profile.

The frame and hardware components are balanced for premium ride control:

Suspension System: High-spec variants receive gold-finished Upside-Down (USD) front forks that increase front-end rigidity and cornering feel, while lower configurations rely on traditional 37mm telescopic front forks. Rear suspension duties are managed across all variants by a Nitrox monoshock system.

High-spec variants receive gold-finished Upside-Down (USD) front forks that increase front-end rigidity and cornering feel, while lower configurations rely on traditional 37mm telescopic front forks. Rear suspension duties are managed across all variants by a Nitrox monoshock system. Brakes and Safety: Backed by excellent stopping power via a large 300mm front disc brake and a 230mm rear disc brake, managed securely by a dual-channel ABS configuration as standard.

Backed by excellent stopping power via a large 300mm front disc brake and a 230mm rear disc brake, managed securely by a dual-channel ABS configuration as standard. Tire Setup & Ergonomics: Features 17-inch lightweight alloy wheels wrapped in a wide tubeless tyre profile (100/80 front and 130/70 rear) for planted road grip. It offers an accessible 795mm saddle height, a nimble 152 kg kerb weight, and a healthy 165mm ground clearance.

Modern Digital Cockpit

The premium variants boast an updated, fully digital LCD instrument console that features Bluetooth smartphone connectivity. By syncing with the dedicated mobile application, riders gain access to turn-by-turn navigation updates, incoming call and SMS notifications, a digital odometer, trip metrics, and real-world fuel tracking metrics. A conveniently placed USB charging port allows riders to easily juice up their devices on the go.

Advantages and Considerations of the Pulsar N160

Analysing the core pros and cons can assist prospective buyers in deciding if the Pulsar N160 matches their lifestyle and everyday commuting needs:

Advantages

Class-leading safety via standard dual-channel ABS along with adjustable ABS riding modes.

Inverted (USD) front forks on premium trims supply excellent handling control.

Distinctive, stealthy styling with a powerful bi-functional LED projector headlight setup.

Smooth power delivery with an energetic mid-range that handles city traffic with ease.

Commendable real-world fuel economy translates into minimal running costs.

Considerations

The 5-speed gearbox functions cleanly but misses out on a 6th highway overdrive gear found on select highway-oriented alternatives.

The rear split-seat setup features firm padding tailored for sporty riding, which may feel a bit tight for larger pillion passengers on extended journeys.

At 152 kg, it carries a slightly heavier weight footprint than a few of its minimalist, air-cooled 150cc commuter rivals.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 2026 FAQs

Is Pulsar N160 available with a single seat?

Yes, in 2026, Bajaj launched a specific variant that combines a single-piece seat with USD forks (priced at ₹1.24 Lakh) for those who find the split-seat setup uncomfortable for daily commuting with a pillion.

Does Pulsar N160 have Bluetooth connectivity?

Bluetooth connectivity is available on the top-spec USD variants. It allows you to pair your smartphone for turn-by-turn navigation and notification alerts on the digital console.

Which is better: Pulsar N160 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V?

The Pulsar N160 offers superior braking safety with standard Dual-Channel ABS and better low-end refinement. The Apache RTR 160 4V is slightly more powerful at the top end and offers more riding modes.

What is the top speed of Pulsar N160?

The Pulsar N160 has a claimed top speed of 120 kmph. However, it is most comfortable cruising between 85–95 kmph.

Is it worth buying for long rides?

While primarily a city bike, the 2026 updates, like the USD forks and better-padded seats, make it capable of short weekend tours. For frequent long-distance touring, the larger Pulsar N250 or NS200 might be more suitable.

What are the Pulsar N160 colour options?

The bike is available in four primary colours: Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, Racing Red, and Polar Sky Blue.