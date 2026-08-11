Bajaj Pulsar N160 Key Specs
- Engine164.82 cc
- Mileage59.11 kmpl
- Power16 ps
- Speed120 kmph
- Max Torque14.65 Nm
- Kerb Weight148 kg
The premium 160cc street-naked motorcycle segment demands a fine balance of aggressive aesthetics, athletic city handling, and pocket-friendly running costs. Meeting this challenge head-on is the 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N160. Built on Bajaj’s modern modular platform, this streetfighter captures the stealthy, muscular silhouette of its larger siblings while delivering refined power. For young professionals and enthusiast commuters searching for a reliable, tech-savvy naked bike with class-leading safety features, the Pulsar N160 stands tall as an exceptional everyday package.
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is competitively priced to rival premium sports commuters, sitting right at the sweet spot of value. The ex-showroom price for the entry-level single-seat layout starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakh, while the top-of-the-line trim featuring premium suspension hardware and complete smartphone integration reaches up to Rs. 1.26 Lakh.
Bajaj structures the lineup into four specific variants based on seat configurations, brake architectures, and front fork technology.
Variant Choices Unique Mechanical & Tech Features Ex-Showroom Price (Approx.) Pulsar N160 Single Seat Dual Channel ABS Single-piece saddle, standard telescopic forks, dual-channel safety Rs. 1,13,133 Pulsar N160 Dual Channel ABS Sporty split-seat aesthetic, standard telescopic forks Rs. 1,16,773 Pulsar N160 Gold USD Forks Single Seat Single-piece saddle, gold-anodised inverted front forks Rs. 1,24,000 Pulsar N160 Dual Channel ABS (With USD) Premium split seat, inverted front forks, Bluetooth cockpit Rs. 1,26,290
On-road vehicle expenses fluctuate based on customised state RTO parameters, regional taxation policies, and chosen insurance types.
At the core of the Pulsar N160 is a smooth, highly tractable oil-cooled engine tailored for immediate throttle response across stop-and-go urban traffic conditions.
The engineering focus places a strong emphasis on low-to-mid-range acceleration, allowing the motorcycle to effortlessly glide through tight traffic spots without demanding constant gear downshifts. Top-tier variants elevate handling safety by introducing specific ABS riding modes (Road, Rain, and Off-Road) to adjust braking intervention levels. The machine achieves an estimated top speed of 120 km/h with commendable stability.
The oil-cooled engine platform stands out for its structural efficiency, delivering a highly competitive ARAI-certified mileage of up to 59.11 kmpl. Under typical urban commuting situations, riders can count on a reliable fuel efficiency ranging between 45 kmpl and 52 kmpl. Supported by a muscular 14-litre fuel tank, the motorcycle easily delivers a driving range of over 650 km on a single fill.
Visually, the Pulsar N160 projects a sharp streetfighter stance characterised by a signature bi-functional LED projector headlamp unit with slim LED DRLs, crisp body graphics, a sporty underbelly exhaust layout, and an athletic fuel tank profile.
The frame and hardware components are balanced for premium ride control:
The premium variants boast an updated, fully digital LCD instrument console that features Bluetooth smartphone connectivity. By syncing with the dedicated mobile application, riders gain access to turn-by-turn navigation updates, incoming call and SMS notifications, a digital odometer, trip metrics, and real-world fuel tracking metrics. A conveniently placed USB charging port allows riders to easily juice up their devices on the go.
Analysing the core pros and cons can assist prospective buyers in deciding if the Pulsar N160 matches their lifestyle and everyday commuting needs:
Yes, in 2026, Bajaj launched a specific variant that combines a single-piece seat with USD forks (priced at ₹1.24 Lakh) for those who find the split-seat setup uncomfortable for daily commuting with a pillion.
Bluetooth connectivity is available on the top-spec USD variants. It allows you to pair your smartphone for turn-by-turn navigation and notification alerts on the digital console.
The Pulsar N160 offers superior braking safety with standard Dual-Channel ABS and better low-end refinement. The Apache RTR 160 4V is slightly more powerful at the top end and offers more riding modes.
The Pulsar N160 has a claimed top speed of 120 kmph. However, it is most comfortable cruising between 85–95 kmph.
While primarily a city bike, the 2026 updates, like the USD forks and better-padded seats, make it capable of short weekend tours. For frequent long-distance touring, the larger Pulsar N250 or NS200 might be more suitable.
The bike is available in four primary colours: Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, Racing Red, and Polar Sky Blue.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Bajaj Pulsar N160
|Rs. 1.16 LakhsOnwards
|164.5 cc
|-
|-
|Sports Bikes
|148 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Honda Hornet 2.0
|Rs. 1.45 LakhsOnwards
|184.4 cc
|17.26 PS
|15.9 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|142 kg
|2034 mm
|-
|Disc
|Alloy
|Pulsar N160VSHornet 2.0
|Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|163.2 cc
|16.9 PS
|14.6 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|146 kg
|2029 mm
|-
|Disc
|Alloy
|Pulsar N160VSXtreme 160R 4V
|Bajaj Pulsar NS160
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|160 cc
|17.2 PS
|14.6 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|152 kg
|2017 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Pulsar N160VSPulsar NS160
|Suzuki Gixxer SF
|Rs. 1.35 LakhsOnwards
|155 cc
|13.6 PS
|13.8 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|148 kg
|2025 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Pulsar N160VSGixxer SF
|Yamaha FZS FI V4
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|136 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Pulsar N160VSFZS FI V4
|Yamaha FZ-S Fi
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|138 kg
|2000 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Pulsar N160VSFZ-S Fi
Bajaj Pulsar N160 is available in the 9 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the Bajaj Pulsar N160 for its stylish design, powerful performance, and good mileage, although there's a consensus on the need for improvement in pillion comfort and rear suspension.
|Max Power
|16 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|14.65 Nm
|Mileage
|59.11 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|No
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|164.82 cc
|Max Speed
|120 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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