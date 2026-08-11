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BAJAJ Pulsar N160

₹1.16 - 1.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
27
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The premium 160cc street-naked motorcycle segment demands a fine balance of aggressive aesthetics, athletic city handling, and pocket-friendly running costs. Meeting this challenge head-on is the 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N160. Built on Bajaj’s modern modular platform, this streetfighter captures the stealthy, muscular silhouette of its larger siblings while delivering refined power. For young professionals and enthusiast commuters searching for a reliable, tech-savvy naked bike with class-leading safety features, the Pulsar N160 stands tall as an exceptional everyday package.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price in India and Variant Lineup

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is competitively priced to rival premium sports commuters, sitting right at the sweet spot of value. The ex-showroom price for the entry-level single-seat layout starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakh, while the top-of-the-line trim featuring premium suspension hardware and complete smartphone integration reaches up to Rs. 1.26 Lakh.

Bajaj structures the lineup into four specific variants based on seat configurations, brake architectures, and front fork technology.

Variant and Ex-Showroom Pricing Structure

Variant ChoicesUnique Mechanical & Tech FeaturesEx-Showroom Price (Approx.)
Pulsar N160 Single Seat Dual Channel ABSSingle-piece saddle, standard telescopic forks, dual-channel safetyRs. 1,13,133
Pulsar N160 Dual Channel ABSSporty split-seat aesthetic, standard telescopic forksRs. 1,16,773
Pulsar N160 Gold USD Forks Single SeatSingle-piece saddle, gold-anodised inverted front forksRs. 1,24,000
Pulsar N160 Dual Channel ABS (With USD)Premium split seat, inverted front forks, Bluetooth cockpitRs. 1,26,290

On-road vehicle expenses fluctuate based on customised state RTO parameters, regional taxation policies, and chosen insurance types.

Engine Performance, Refinement, and Fuel Efficiency

At the core of the Pulsar N160 is a smooth, highly tractable oil-cooled engine tailored for immediate throttle response across stop-and-go urban traffic conditions.

  • Engine Configuration: 164.82 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve, oil-cooled, Fuel-Injected (FI) engine.
  • Maximum Power Output: 16 PS of power at 8,750 rpm.
  • Peak Torque Delivery: 14.65 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm.
  • Gearbox Configuration: 5-speed manual transmission matched with a smooth wet multiplate clutch system.

Performance & Riding Modes

The engineering focus places a strong emphasis on low-to-mid-range acceleration, allowing the motorcycle to effortlessly glide through tight traffic spots without demanding constant gear downshifts. Top-tier variants elevate handling safety by introducing specific ABS riding modes (Road, Rain, and Off-Road) to adjust braking intervention levels. The machine achieves an estimated top speed of 120 km/h with commendable stability.

Real-World Fuel Economy

The oil-cooled engine platform stands out for its structural efficiency, delivering a highly competitive ARAI-certified mileage of up to 59.11 kmpl. Under typical urban commuting situations, riders can count on a reliable fuel efficiency ranging between 45 kmpl and 52 kmpl. Supported by a muscular 14-litre fuel tank, the motorcycle easily delivers a driving range of over 650 km on a single fill.

Design, Cycle Parts, and Technology

Visually, the Pulsar N160 projects a sharp streetfighter stance characterised by a signature bi-functional LED projector headlamp unit with slim LED DRLs, crisp body graphics, a sporty underbelly exhaust layout, and an athletic fuel tank profile.

The frame and hardware components are balanced for premium ride control:

  • Suspension System: High-spec variants receive gold-finished Upside-Down (USD) front forks that increase front-end rigidity and cornering feel, while lower configurations rely on traditional 37mm telescopic front forks. Rear suspension duties are managed across all variants by a Nitrox monoshock system.
  • Brakes and Safety: Backed by excellent stopping power via a large 300mm front disc brake and a 230mm rear disc brake, managed securely by a dual-channel ABS configuration as standard.
  • Tire Setup & Ergonomics: Features 17-inch lightweight alloy wheels wrapped in a wide tubeless tyre profile (100/80 front and 130/70 rear) for planted road grip. It offers an accessible 795mm saddle height, a nimble 152 kg kerb weight, and a healthy 165mm ground clearance.

Modern Digital Cockpit

The premium variants boast an updated, fully digital LCD instrument console that features Bluetooth smartphone connectivity. By syncing with the dedicated mobile application, riders gain access to turn-by-turn navigation updates, incoming call and SMS notifications, a digital odometer, trip metrics, and real-world fuel tracking metrics. A conveniently placed USB charging port allows riders to easily juice up their devices on the go.

Advantages and Considerations of the Pulsar N160

Analysing the core pros and cons can assist prospective buyers in deciding if the Pulsar N160 matches their lifestyle and everyday commuting needs:

Advantages

  • Class-leading safety via standard dual-channel ABS along with adjustable ABS riding modes.
  • Inverted (USD) front forks on premium trims supply excellent handling control.
  • Distinctive, stealthy styling with a powerful bi-functional LED projector headlight setup.
  • Smooth power delivery with an energetic mid-range that handles city traffic with ease.
  • Commendable real-world fuel economy translates into minimal running costs.

Considerations

  • The 5-speed gearbox functions cleanly but misses out on a 6th highway overdrive gear found on select highway-oriented alternatives.
  • The rear split-seat setup features firm padding tailored for sporty riding, which may feel a bit tight for larger pillion passengers on extended journeys.
  • At 152 kg, it carries a slightly heavier weight footprint than a few of its minimalist, air-cooled 150cc commuter rivals.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 2026 FAQs

Is Pulsar N160 available with a single seat?

Yes, in 2026, Bajaj launched a specific variant that combines a single-piece seat with USD forks (priced at 1.24 Lakh) for those who find the split-seat setup uncomfortable for daily commuting with a pillion.

Does Pulsar N160 have Bluetooth connectivity?

Bluetooth connectivity is available on the top-spec USD variants. It allows you to pair your smartphone for turn-by-turn navigation and notification alerts on the digital console.

Which is better: Pulsar N160 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V?

The Pulsar N160 offers superior braking safety with standard Dual-Channel ABS and better low-end refinement. The Apache RTR 160 4V is slightly more powerful at the top end and offers more riding modes.

What is the top speed of Pulsar N160?

The Pulsar N160 has a claimed top speed of 120 kmph. However, it is most comfortable cruising between 85–95 kmph.

Is it worth buying for long rides?

While primarily a city bike, the 2026 updates, like the USD forks and better-padded seats, make it capable of short weekend tours. For frequent long-distance touring, the larger Pulsar N250 or NS200 might be more suitable.

What are the Pulsar N160 colour options?

The bike is available in four primary colours: Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, Racing Red, and Polar Sky Blue.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    164.82 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    59.11 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    16 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    120 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    14.65 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    148 kg
View All Pulsar N160 SpecsView specs icon

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Variants

Bajaj Pulsar N160 price starts at ₹ 1.16 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.43 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Pulsar N160 comes in 6 variants. Bajaj Pulsar N160's top variant is SS.
6 Variants Available
Pulsar N160 Single Channel Single Seat
₹1.16 Lakhs*
164.82 cc
120 kmph
Pulsar N160 Dual Channel Single Seat
₹1.2 Lakhs*
164.82 cc
120 kmph
Pulsar N160 Dual Channel Single Seat USD
₹1.23 Lakhs*
164.82 cc
120 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Bajaj Pulsar N160 Latest Updates

Calendar icon11 Aug 2026
Bajaj Auto introduces Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS, featuring upgraded engines, ride modes, and advanced technology.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 Aug 2026
Bajaj Auto launches Pulsar N160 S and SS with new 165cc engine, Intelligent Throttle, and advanced rider assistance features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Jul 2026
The story compares various motorcycles, highlighting their engines, features, and suitability for different rider preferences and performance needs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 Jun 2026
Union Ministers promote ethanol-blended fuel, highlighting E85's lower cost and cleaner energy benefits compared to E20.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Mar 2026
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman supports excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel to stabilize prices amid global oil market volatility.Read Full Story

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Visual Comparison

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Bajaj Pulsar N160 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Bajaj Pulsar N160
Bajaj Pulsar N160 image
Rs. 1.16 LakhsOnwards
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Hero Xtreme 160R 4VHero Xtreme 160R 4V imageRs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
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163.2 cc16.9 PS14.6 NmSports Bikes146 kg2029 mm-DiscAlloyPulsar N160VSXtreme 160R 4V
Bajaj Pulsar NS160Bajaj Pulsar NS160 imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
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Yamaha FZS FI V4Yamaha FZS FI V4 imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
4.4111
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Yamaha FZ-S FiYamaha FZ-S Fi imageRs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
4.910
149 cc12.4 PS13.3 NmSports Bikes138 kg2000 mmDiscDiscAlloyPulsar N160VSFZ-S Fi

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Images

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Image 1
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Bajaj Pulsar N160 Image 6

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Colours

Bajaj Pulsar N160 is available in the 9 Colours in India.

Brooklyn Black
Glossy Racing Red
Grey
Pearl Metalic White
Polar Sky Blue
Racing Red
Atlantic Blue
Brooklyn Black
Pearl Metallic White
Brooklyn black

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Alternatives

Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.45 Lakhs
Pulsar N160vsHornet 2.0
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

1.3 - 1.34 Lakhs
Pulsar N160vsXtreme 160R 4V
Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

1.2 Lakhs
Pulsar N160vsPulsar NS160
Suzuki Gixxer SF

Suzuki Gixxer SF

1.35 - 1.36 Lakhs
Pulsar N160vsGixxer SF
Yamaha FZS FI V4

Yamaha FZS FI V4

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
Pulsar N160vsFZS FI V4
Yamaha FZS-FI V3

Yamaha FZS-FI V3

1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs
Pulsar N160vsFZS-FI V3

Bajaj Pulsar N160 User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.7Features
4.3Safety
4.8Design
4.5Value For Money
4.3Comfort
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Bajaj Pulsar N160 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Bajaj Pulsar N160 for its stylish design, powerful performance, and good mileage, although there's a consensus on the need for improvement in pillion comfort and rear suspension.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish and aggressive design
  • check circle iconPowerful engine with good torque
  • check circle iconImpressive mileage (45-50 km/l)
  • check circle iconComfortable ride for daily commutes
  • check circle iconValue for money with premium features

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconPillion comfort needs improvement
  • warning iconRear suspension could be better
  • warning iconKick start issues in rain
  • warning iconMaintenance costs can be high
  • warning iconLong rides may be slightly uncomfortable

User Reviews

Looks & performance of this bike are amazing.
The Bajaj N160 is one of the most well-balanced bikes in its segment. It features a refined engine, smooth power delivery, confident handling, and reliable braking, making every ride enjoyable and comfortable. Its muscular design, ergonomic riding posture, and impressive fuel efficiency make it an excellent choice for both daily commuting and weekend rides.
By: Nishant surya (Aug 7, 2026)
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Best for city
This is the best bike in this price range. It has an amazing look and stylish design. I checked many other bikes, but none of them matched this one. It's definitely the best bike I've seen at this price. Highly recommended!
By: Shreyas (Jul 9, 2026)
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Awesome Bike
The bike is awesome and very comfortable to ride. It offers excellent mileage, and night riding feels great. Love it
By: Kumar Ariyan Routray (Apr 27, 2026)
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Best for budget
Awesome bike—my brother bought it, and it’s truly value for money. The mileage is excellent, and the design and looks are impressive. It’s good for both solo riding and family use.
By: Rohan Singha (Feb 1, 2026)
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Perfect Bike
Sporty and Engaging Performance: Pulsar engines are lively and responsive, especially in the mid-to-high RPM range, delivering quick acceleration for both city and highway rides. This makes overtaking easier and the overall ride more exciting.
By: Parmod (Sept 19, 2025)
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Bajaj Pulsar N160 Related News

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS gets a new 165cc engine, Intelligent Throttle, ride modes and a 5-inch TFT console with Google Maps mirroring.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS launched starting at 1.33 lakh
7 Aug 2026
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 comes with a 164.82 cc engine that puts out 16 Ps of max power.
5 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from the Bajaj Pulsar N160
13 Jul 2026
The Pulsar N250 and the MT-15 V2 are two competing motorcycles in the Indian streetfighter segment that offer sporty styling with a range of features.
Yamaha MT-15 V2 vs Bajaj Pulsar N250: Which sub-2 lakh streetfighter should you pick
17 Oct 2024
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 gets USD front forks, digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and ABS modes
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched, Pulsar 125, 150 & 220F get new features
14 Jun 2024
Bajaj Auto has not made any mechanical changes to the 2024 Pulsar N160.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 with USD forks starts reaching dealerships
27 Apr 2024
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 Bajaj Pulsar N160 Related News
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Bajaj Pulsar N160 Brochure

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Bajaj Pulsar N160 Specifications and Features

Max Power16 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque14.65 Nm
Mileage59.11 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityNo
HeadlightLED
Engine164.82 cc
Max Speed120 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Pulsar N160 specs and features

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