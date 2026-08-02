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HONDA Shine

₹80,852 - 86,211*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5Expert Score
4.3
1229
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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Variants

Introduction

The Honda Shine is a fuel-efficient, commuter motorcycle that is available in two variants and five colour options. Priced from 84,493 (ex-showroom), it has been a mainstay in the commuter segment for nearly twenty years and has remained popular in the Indian market due to its durability, practicality, and mass-appealing design. The Shine is a no-frills offering and was last updated in February 2025 to fall in line with the latest OBD-2B norms. The update brought new colour options and features including a fully digital instrument console, an idle start/stop system, and a USB Type-C charging port.

Honda Shine Price:

The Honda Shine is available in two variants. The Drum variant is priced at 84,493 (ex-showroom), while the Disc variant costs 89,245 (ex-showroom).

When was Honda Shine launched?

The Honda Shine was introduced in 2006 and has undergone periodic updates to keep pace with changing regulations and customer expectations. It was last updated in February 2025 when it received significant updates that made it OBD-2B compliant and brought new features such as a digital instrument console among others. The update also brought a wider 90 mm rear tyre. In October 2023, the Honda Shine received a BS-VI Phase 2-compliant 125 cc single-cylinder engine that was capable of supporting ethanol-blended fuel up to 20 per cent. The Honda Shine range is reputed for its reliability and for giving great fuel economy figures. Traits like these help it achieve a low cost of ownership, which, coupled with an appealing design, has retained its popularity among Indian commuters.

How many variants and colour options of the Honda Shine are available?

The Honda Shine is offered in two variants: Drum and Disc. It is now available in six colour options: Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Siren Blue, Genny Grey Metallic, Decent Blue Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, and Matte Axis Grey.

What features are available in the Honda Shine?

The Honda Shine’s design includes a bold headlamp flanked by an angular cowl, a curvaceous fuel tank, and a streamlined tail section. The bike is equipped with a silent starter and a side-stand engine cut-off, and it features an idle start/stop system. The Shine is additionally fitted with a fully digital instrument cluster displaying information such as real-time fuel efficiency, distance-to-empty, service due indicator, gear position indicator, and Eco indicator. The bike also gets a USB Type-C charging port. Standard features further include 18-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, a halogen headlamp, and a bulb-type taillight. The Shine also comes with Combi-Braking System (CBS) as standard.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Honda Shine?

The 2023 Honda Shine features a 124 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine mated to a five-speed gearbox. This motor delivers a maximum output of 10.54 bhp at 7,500 rpm and peak torque of 11 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is designed to run on ethanol-blended fuel up to 20 per cent and is compliant with BS VI Phase 2 emissions norms. Suspension duties are managed by conventional telescopic forks at the front and hydraulic rear shock absorbers. Braking options include a front disc variant or drum brakes all-around, with CBS as a standard feature across both variants. It is fitted with a 240 mm disc and a 130 mm drum in the front disc variant. The base model gets 130 mm drum brakes all around.

What is the Honda Shine’s mileage?

The Honda Shine offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 55 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Honda Shine?

The bike has a seat height of approximately 791 mm, a kerb weight of 114 kg, and a ground clearance of 162 mm

What bikes does the Honda Shine rival in its segment?

In the highly competitive 125 cc segment, the Honda Shine faces competition from models such as the Honda SP 125 and the Bajaj Pulsar 125.

Honda Shine Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    123.94 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    55 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    10.74 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    90 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    11 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    113 kg
View All Shine SpecsView specs icon

Honda Shine Videos

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Honda Shine Variants

Honda Shine price starts at ₹ 80,852 and goes up to ₹ 86,211 (Ex-showroom). Honda Shine comes in 3 variants. Honda Shine's top variant is Limited Edition.
3 Variants Available
Shine Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
123.94 cc
90 Kmph
Shine Disc OBD2
₹85,211*
123.94 cc
90 kmph
Shine Limited Edition
₹86,211*
123.94 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Honda Shine Latest Updates

Calendar icon2 Aug 2026
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reported a 5% sales increase in July 2026, with strong domestic and export growth.Read Full Story
Calendar icon12 Jun 2026
Honda teases a significant launch for July 24, possibly introducing a new ethanol-compatible motorcycle for the Indian market.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 May 2026
Fuel prices in India have increased again, marking the fourth hike in two weeks, burdening consumers nationwide.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Apr 2026
Amara Raja's 'Boss Mechanic' program engaged 5,000 mechanics nationwide, recognizing top performers with awards and future expansion plans.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 May 2025
In April 2025, Honda Two-Wheeler India reported a significant sales decline, selling 4,80,896 units compared to the previous year.Read Full Story

Honda Shine Visual Comparison

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Honda Shine comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Honda Shine
Honda Shine image
Rs. 80,852Onwards
4.31229
123.94 cc10.78 PS11 NmCommuter Bikes113 kg2046 mmDiscDrumAlloy
Honda SP 125Honda SP 125 imageRs. 89,748Onwards
4.51046
123.94 cc10.87 PS10.9 NmCommuter Bikes117 kg2027 mmDrumDrumAlloyShineVSSP 125
Hero Super Splendor XTECHero Super Splendor XTEC imageRs. 84,448Onwards
4.68
124.7 cc10.84 PS10.6 NmCommuter Bikes121 kg2034 mm--AlloyShineVSSuper Splendor XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTECHero Splendor Plus XTEC imageRs. 91,952Onwards
4.683
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg2000 mmDiscDrumAlloyShineVSSplendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor PlusHero Splendor Plus imageRs. 77,557Onwards
3.41481
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg2000 mmDrumDrumAlloyShineVSSplendor Plus
Hero Glamour XTECHero Glamour XTEC imageRs. 90,498Onwards
4.5106
124.7 cc10.84 PS10.6 NmCommuter Bikes123 kg2051 mmDiscDrumAlloyShineVSGlamour XTEC
Bajaj Pulsar 125Bajaj Pulsar 125 imageRs. 85,677Onwards
4.41218
124.4 cc11.8 PS10.8 NmCommuter Bikes142 kg2042 mmDiscDrumAlloyShineVSPulsar 125

Honda Shine Expert Review

The new Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler giant’s most affordable motorcycle on sale right now. And naturally, so, this is an extremely important product for the company. It marks Honda’s return to the 100 cc segment in over a decade, at least since the brand was Hero Honda and the Japanese giant is taking the fight to erstwhile partner Hero MotoCorp, one of the leaders in the 100 cc segment with the trusted Shine name, an all-new engine and chassis. Can Honda deliver yet another simple and solidly built product like it did before? Let’s find out.

(Also read: TVS iQube S review: Should you buy or wait for the ST?)

The Honda Shine 100 borrows several styling cues from the older Shine 125 bringing a familiar look to the motorcycle
The Honda Shine 100 borrows several styling cues from the older Shine 125 bringing a familiar look to the motorcycle

Honda Shine 100 - Design

Honda is banking upon the trust created by the Shine 125 - its bestselling motorcycle in India - to trickle down to the Shine 100 as well. The styling is all too familiar with the triangular halogen headlamp, slim fuel tank, five-spoke alloy wheels, and slender frame. The body graphics are also reminiscent of the larger Shine 125. The bodywork is simple and not too fancy and it’ll be difficult to tell the Shine apart from some of its rivals. However, as we’ve seen in the past, familiarity goes a long way in creating trust in the commuter segment. There’s a reason why the Hero Splendor or Bajaj Platina haven’t seen major updates over the years. So, keeping things familiar may not be a bad thing at all in the Shine 100’s case either.

The overall build is basic and so are the quality levels. But everything feels sturdy - from the switchgear to the pillion grab rail. The instrument console remains simple with a speedometer, odometer and other essential tell-tale lights. The Shine 100 is also the most affordable ICE motorcycle to get a self-start. The rearview mirrors are wide enough for a good view of what’s behind and the light kerb weight of 99 kg makes managing the Shine 100 very easy to manage on a standstill.

The feature list is basic with a halogen headlamp and taillight, twin-pod instrument cluster, and 5-spoke alloy wheels gracing the Shine 100
The feature list is basic with a halogen headlamp and taillight, twin-pod instrument cluster, and 5-spoke alloy wheels gracing the Shine 100

Honda Shine 100 - Ergonomics

The ergonomics of the Honda Shine 100 are also on point. It gets a wide handlebar with centre-set footpegs that will keep you comfortable even after a day’s worth of riding. The slim fuel tank does take some effort to hold on to. For the pillion, there’s ample space and the same can also double up to carry luggage, which is a common factor with motorcycles in this segment. There are several hook points (not intentionally) as well to fasten a bungee cord on the motorcycle.

The Honda Shine 100's motor feels most refined at speeds up to 60 kmph. The engine is tractable enough and requires minimal gear changes
The Honda Shine 100's motor feels most refined at speeds up to 60 kmph. The engine is tractable enough and requires minimal gear changes

Honda Shine 100 - Performance

The Shine 100 is a classic example of why keeping things simple works out the best. Power comes from the newly-developed 98.98 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine tuned for 7.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.05 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm, while paired with a 4-speed gearbox. The motor comes with ESP and fuel injection and is now OBD2-compliant and E20 fuel ready, in line with the latest emission norms. So yes, it’s a modern-day package but the construction is pretty simple and so the cost of maintenance should be low as well.

The engine impresses with its low and mid-range performance, which is where most of the power is concentrated. Keep it under 60 kmph and the bike will feel sublime, ready to tackle almost anything. The long ratio four-speed gearbox makes the engine super tractable allowing for minimal gear changes. The gear shifts feel solid and not too clunky while it uses a heel and toe shifter like other traditional commuters.

Move beyond that and you will see the lack of refinement immediately. Vibrations are most apparent at speeds over 70 kmph and you feel them notably around the footpegs and handlebar. The engine too gets quite vocal at higher speeds and not in a good way. The strain is quite apparent and that does sour your riding experience. The small displacement is also more apparent when climbing gradients. This rider is on the heavier side and I did find it stressful to climb uphill, which will also be the case for an average-sized rider with a pillion. But that’s pretty much the only nitpick I’d like to make from the motor. It does nearly as told and at decent speeds, it should keep the owners comfortable.

The ride quality is impressive and so are the ergonomics of the Shine 100. It is no corner carver though
The ride quality is impressive and so are the ergonomics of the Shine 100. It is no corner carver though

Honda Shine 100 - Handling and Ride Quality

The Shine 100 is not a corner carver by any means and gets a little wobbly around a sharp bend. The slender frame and slim tyres aren’t exactly designed for cornering action but on most curved roads, the bike offers sufficient ability to handle itself with ease. The Shine 100 also impresses with its ride quality. The slim telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear do a fairly good job of keeping you comfortable. The rear feels slightly stiffer while the 677 mm seat is long enough to accommodate the rider and pillion.

The Shine 100 is also pretty accessible with a seat height of 786 mm. That’s inviting for riders of all sizes, without compromising on the ground clearance at 168 mm. We were largely riding on paved roads with the occasional rough road and the bike made its way through most undulations with ease. The ground clearance should be good enough to tackle some nasty bumps as well. Braking performance comes from drum brakes on either end with a combi-braking system as standard. The feedback on the brake lever is average at best and we would’ve liked a sharper bite from the braking setup.

(Also read: TVS Apache RTR 160 2V Review: Still relevant in 2023?)

Honda has not disclosed the official fuel efficiency figures on the Shine 100
Honda has not disclosed the official fuel efficiency figures on the Shine 100

Honda Shine 100 - Fuel Efficiency

Honda Two-Wheelers India has not revealed the fuel efficiency figures on the Shine 100 but claims to be segment-leading. Most commuters in this space offer about 65-70 kmpl and the Shine 100 should be on par with the same. However, we will get a clearer idea of the same once we test the motorcycle in person in real-world conditions.

Honda Shine 100 - Price

The Honda Shine 100 is priced at 64,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai) for the single fully-loaded variant on sale. This makes it more affordable than the Hero Splendor+ and the HF Deluxe by a good few thousand rupees, while also undercutting the Bajaj Platina 100 in the segment. Honda is offering a three-year warranty as standard on the motorcycle with the option to extend the same by an additional three years.

The Honda Shine 100 ticks all the right boxes of a no-nonsense commuter motorcycle. It now needs to win the trust of its customer
The Honda Shine 100 ticks all the right boxes of a no-nonsense commuter motorcycle. It now needs to win the trust of its customer

Honda Shine 100 - Verdict

The Shine 100 brings a lot of familiarity with itself in the quest of appealing to a conservative buyer. The Shine name, familiar design language and a simple motor are all things we appreciate about the bike and so will the customer. The motorcycle keeps the template simple and that allows customers to utilise it as they please. The Shine 100 checks all the right boxes when it comes to a no-nonsense commuter motorcycle that’s reliable and efficient. The pricing too is on point and that will play a big role in helping buyers make their decision. However, we now eagerly wait to see if the Shine 100 can win the customer’s trust, which will make all the difference.

Honda Shine Images

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Honda Shine Colours

Honda Shine is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Black
Rebel Red Metallic
Matte Axis Grey
Decent Blue Metallic
Genny Grey Metallic
Black

Honda Shine Alternatives

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
ShinevsSP 125
Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

84,448 - 90,000
ShinevsSuper Splendor XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

91,952 - 95,315
ShinevsSplendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
ShinevsSplendor Plus
Hero Glamour XTEC

Hero Glamour XTEC

90,498 - 95,098
ShinevsGlamour XTEC
Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

80,328 - 84,128
ShinevsPassion Plus

Honda Shine User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
3.8Features
4.2Safety
4.2Design
4.6Value For Money
4.4Comfort
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Honda Shine User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Honda Shine for its excellent mileage, smooth engine performance, and comfort for commuting. However, concerns arise regarding outdated features and weak drum brakes.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExcellent mileage (52-65 kmpl)
  • check circle iconSmooth and refined engine
  • check circle iconComfortable riding posture
  • check circle iconLow maintenance costs
  • check circle iconLightweight and easy to handle

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconBasic analog console, lacks digital features
  • warning iconWeak rear drum brakes
  • warning iconCold start issues in winter
  • warning iconNarrow stock tyres for wet conditions
  • warning iconLimited styling options

User Reviews

This Is Really Impressive
Very nice-looking vehicle with a strong engine, attractive color options, and a sturdy body. It offers good mileage and is a great choice for college use.
By: Ved prakash Pandey (Jun 8, 2026)
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Good Super Bike
The Honda Shine 100 stands out as a top contender in the 100cc commuter segment, offering exceptional fuel efficiency, impressive reliability, and a comfortable upright riding posture that makes it ideal for daily and long-term use.
By: Deep (Mar 1, 2026)
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Expensive Service
It fits into tight parking spots easily. The design is slim but looks mature. Perfect for working professionals.
By: Nitin Kaushik (Jan 5, 2026)
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Paint Chipping
Shine is a name everyone knows. The new 2026 model keeps the legacy alive. It's still the king of 125cc bikes.
By: Devendra Tomar (Jan 5, 2026)
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Gear Shifting Issues
I face frequent clunky gear shifts, especially from 3rd to 4th. Sometimes it gets stuck. It's an irritating flaw in an otherwise smooth engine.
By: Chetan (Dec 10, 2025)
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Honda Shine Related News

The 2025 Honda Shine 125 gets an OBD-2B compliant engine along with a new digital console, wider rear tyre, and refreshed colour options
Activa, Shine help Honda cross 5.18 lakh sales in May 2026; exports jump 24%
1 Jun 2026
The 2025 Honda Shine 125 gets an OBD-2B compliant engine along with a new digital console, wider rear tyre, and refreshed colour options
5 things to know before buying the Honda Shine 125
25 Mar 2026
The 2025 Honda Dio is a popular choice for the youngsters.
Honda Activa, Dio, Shine, CB350 Drive Growth by 45% in December 2025
7 Jan 2026
On first glance, both motorcycles sport the same fundamental silhouette and commuter-oriented proportions. The DX variant, however, receives a few updates to take its visual presentation up a notch.
Honda Shine 100 DX vs Honda Shine 100: Is the extra 6,000 worth it?
4 Aug 2025
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the Honda Shine 100 DX and the CB125 Hornet in India, aiming to strengthen its presence in the 100cc and 125cc motorcycle market.
Honda CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX launched, prices start at 74,959
1 Aug 2025
View all
 Honda Shine Related News

Honda Shine Specifications and Features

Max Power10.74 PS
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque11 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage55 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightHalogen
Engine123.94 cc
Max Speed90 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Shine specs and features

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