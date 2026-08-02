Honda Shine Key Specs
- Engine123.94 cc
- Mileage55 kmpl
- Power10.74 ps
- Speed90 kmph
- Max Torque11 Nm
- Kerb Weight113 kg
The Honda Shine is a fuel-efficient, commuter motorcycle that is available in two variants and five colour options. Priced from ₹84,493 (ex-showroom), it has been a mainstay in the commuter segment for nearly twenty years and has remained popular in the Indian market due to its durability, practicality, and mass-appealing design. The Shine is a no-frills offering and was last updated in February 2025 to fall in line with the latest OBD-2B norms. The update brought new colour options and features including a fully digital instrument console, an idle start/stop system, and a USB Type-C charging port.
The Honda Shine is available in two variants. The Drum variant is priced at ₹84,493 (ex-showroom), while the Disc variant costs ₹89,245 (ex-showroom).
The Honda Shine was introduced in 2006 and has undergone periodic updates to keep pace with changing regulations and customer expectations. It was last updated in February 2025 when it received significant updates that made it OBD-2B compliant and brought new features such as a digital instrument console among others. The update also brought a wider 90 mm rear tyre. In October 2023, the Honda Shine received a BS-VI Phase 2-compliant 125 cc single-cylinder engine that was capable of supporting ethanol-blended fuel up to 20 per cent. The Honda Shine range is reputed for its reliability and for giving great fuel economy figures. Traits like these help it achieve a low cost of ownership, which, coupled with an appealing design, has retained its popularity among Indian commuters.
The Honda Shine is offered in two variants: Drum and Disc. It is now available in six colour options: Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Siren Blue, Genny Grey Metallic, Decent Blue Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, and Matte Axis Grey.
The Honda Shine’s design includes a bold headlamp flanked by an angular cowl, a curvaceous fuel tank, and a streamlined tail section. The bike is equipped with a silent starter and a side-stand engine cut-off, and it features an idle start/stop system. The Shine is additionally fitted with a fully digital instrument cluster displaying information such as real-time fuel efficiency, distance-to-empty, service due indicator, gear position indicator, and Eco indicator. The bike also gets a USB Type-C charging port. Standard features further include 18-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, a halogen headlamp, and a bulb-type taillight. The Shine also comes with Combi-Braking System (CBS) as standard.
The 2023 Honda Shine features a 124 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine mated to a five-speed gearbox. This motor delivers a maximum output of 10.54 bhp at 7,500 rpm and peak torque of 11 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is designed to run on ethanol-blended fuel up to 20 per cent and is compliant with BS VI Phase 2 emissions norms. Suspension duties are managed by conventional telescopic forks at the front and hydraulic rear shock absorbers. Braking options include a front disc variant or drum brakes all-around, with CBS as a standard feature across both variants. It is fitted with a 240 mm disc and a 130 mm drum in the front disc variant. The base model gets 130 mm drum brakes all around.
The Honda Shine offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 55 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.
The bike has a seat height of approximately 791 mm, a kerb weight of 114 kg, and a ground clearance of 162 mm
In the highly competitive 125 cc segment, the Honda Shine faces competition from models such as the Honda SP 125 and the Bajaj Pulsar 125.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Honda Shine
|Rs. 80,852Onwards
|123.94 cc
|10.78 PS
|11 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|113 kg
|2046 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Honda SP 125
|Rs. 89,748Onwards
|123.94 cc
|10.87 PS
|10.9 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|117 kg
|2027 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|ShineVSSP 125
|Hero Super Splendor XTEC
|Rs. 84,448Onwards
|124.7 cc
|10.84 PS
|10.6 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|121 kg
|2034 mm
|-
|-
|Alloy
|ShineVSSuper Splendor XTEC
|Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
|Rs. 91,952Onwards
|97.2 cc
|8.02 PS
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112 kg
|2000 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|ShineVSSplendor Plus XTEC
|Hero Splendor Plus
|Rs. 77,557Onwards
|97.2 cc
|8.02 PS
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112 kg
|2000 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|ShineVSSplendor Plus
|Hero Glamour XTEC
|Rs. 90,498Onwards
|124.7 cc
|10.84 PS
|10.6 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|123 kg
|2051 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|ShineVSGlamour XTEC
|Bajaj Pulsar 125
|Rs. 85,677Onwards
|124.4 cc
|11.8 PS
|10.8 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|142 kg
|2042 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|ShineVSPulsar 125
The new Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler giant’s most affordable motorcycle on sale right now. And naturally, so, this is an extremely important product for the company. It marks Honda’s return to the 100 cc segment in over a decade, at least since the brand was Hero Honda and the Japanese giant is taking the fight to erstwhile partner Hero MotoCorp, one of the leaders in the 100 cc segment with the trusted Shine name, an all-new engine and chassis. Can Honda deliver yet another simple and solidly built product like it did before? Let’s find out.
Honda is banking upon the trust created by the Shine 125 - its bestselling motorcycle in India - to trickle down to the Shine 100 as well. The styling is all too familiar with the triangular halogen headlamp, slim fuel tank, five-spoke alloy wheels, and slender frame. The body graphics are also reminiscent of the larger Shine 125. The bodywork is simple and not too fancy and it’ll be difficult to tell the Shine apart from some of its rivals. However, as we’ve seen in the past, familiarity goes a long way in creating trust in the commuter segment. There’s a reason why the Hero Splendor or Bajaj Platina haven’t seen major updates over the years. So, keeping things familiar may not be a bad thing at all in the Shine 100’s case either.
The overall build is basic and so are the quality levels. But everything feels sturdy - from the switchgear to the pillion grab rail. The instrument console remains simple with a speedometer, odometer and other essential tell-tale lights. The Shine 100 is also the most affordable ICE motorcycle to get a self-start. The rearview mirrors are wide enough for a good view of what’s behind and the light kerb weight of 99 kg makes managing the Shine 100 very easy to manage on a standstill.
The ergonomics of the Honda Shine 100 are also on point. It gets a wide handlebar with centre-set footpegs that will keep you comfortable even after a day’s worth of riding. The slim fuel tank does take some effort to hold on to. For the pillion, there’s ample space and the same can also double up to carry luggage, which is a common factor with motorcycles in this segment. There are several hook points (not intentionally) as well to fasten a bungee cord on the motorcycle.
The Shine 100 is a classic example of why keeping things simple works out the best. Power comes from the newly-developed 98.98 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine tuned for 7.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.05 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm, while paired with a 4-speed gearbox. The motor comes with ESP and fuel injection and is now OBD2-compliant and E20 fuel ready, in line with the latest emission norms. So yes, it’s a modern-day package but the construction is pretty simple and so the cost of maintenance should be low as well.
The engine impresses with its low and mid-range performance, which is where most of the power is concentrated. Keep it under 60 kmph and the bike will feel sublime, ready to tackle almost anything. The long ratio four-speed gearbox makes the engine super tractable allowing for minimal gear changes. The gear shifts feel solid and not too clunky while it uses a heel and toe shifter like other traditional commuters.
Move beyond that and you will see the lack of refinement immediately. Vibrations are most apparent at speeds over 70 kmph and you feel them notably around the footpegs and handlebar. The engine too gets quite vocal at higher speeds and not in a good way. The strain is quite apparent and that does sour your riding experience. The small displacement is also more apparent when climbing gradients. This rider is on the heavier side and I did find it stressful to climb uphill, which will also be the case for an average-sized rider with a pillion. But that’s pretty much the only nitpick I’d like to make from the motor. It does nearly as told and at decent speeds, it should keep the owners comfortable.
The Shine 100 is not a corner carver by any means and gets a little wobbly around a sharp bend. The slender frame and slim tyres aren’t exactly designed for cornering action but on most curved roads, the bike offers sufficient ability to handle itself with ease. The Shine 100 also impresses with its ride quality. The slim telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear do a fairly good job of keeping you comfortable. The rear feels slightly stiffer while the 677 mm seat is long enough to accommodate the rider and pillion.
The Shine 100 is also pretty accessible with a seat height of 786 mm. That’s inviting for riders of all sizes, without compromising on the ground clearance at 168 mm. We were largely riding on paved roads with the occasional rough road and the bike made its way through most undulations with ease. The ground clearance should be good enough to tackle some nasty bumps as well. Braking performance comes from drum brakes on either end with a combi-braking system as standard. The feedback on the brake lever is average at best and we would’ve liked a sharper bite from the braking setup.
Honda Two-Wheelers India has not revealed the fuel efficiency figures on the Shine 100 but claims to be segment-leading. Most commuters in this space offer about 65-70 kmpl and the Shine 100 should be on par with the same. However, we will get a clearer idea of the same once we test the motorcycle in person in real-world conditions.
The Honda Shine 100 is priced at ₹64,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai) for the single fully-loaded variant on sale. This makes it more affordable than the Hero Splendor+ and the HF Deluxe by a good few thousand rupees, while also undercutting the Bajaj Platina 100 in the segment. Honda is offering a three-year warranty as standard on the motorcycle with the option to extend the same by an additional three years.
The Shine 100 brings a lot of familiarity with itself in the quest of appealing to a conservative buyer. The Shine name, familiar design language and a simple motor are all things we appreciate about the bike and so will the customer. The motorcycle keeps the template simple and that allows customers to utilise it as they please. The Shine 100 checks all the right boxes when it comes to a no-nonsense commuter motorcycle that’s reliable and efficient. The pricing too is on point and that will play a big role in helping buyers make their decision. However, we now eagerly wait to see if the Shine 100 can win the customer’s trust, which will make all the difference.
Honda Shine is available in the 5 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the Honda Shine for its excellent mileage, smooth engine performance, and comfort for commuting. However, concerns arise regarding outdated features and weak drum brakes.
|Max Power
|10.74 PS
|Body Type
|Commuter Bikes
|Max Torque
|11 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|123.94 cc
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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