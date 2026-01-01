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Honda Shine Drum OBD2

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
94,164*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
122 Offers Available
Honda Shine Key Specs
Engine123.94 cc
View all Shine specs and features

Shine Drum OBD2

Shine Drum OBD2 Prices

The Shine Drum OBD2, is listed at ₹94,164 (ex-showroom).

Shine Drum OBD2 Mileage

All variants of the Shine offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Shine Drum OBD2 Colours

The Shine Drum OBD2 is available in 5 colour options: Black, Rebel Red Metallic, Matte Axis Grey, Decent Blue Metallic, Genny Grey Metallic.

Shine Drum OBD2 Engine and Transmission

The Shine Drum OBD2 is powered by a 123.94 cc engine.

Shine Drum OBD2 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Shine's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda SP 125 priced between ₹89.75 Thousands - 97.33 Thousands or the Hero Super Splendor XTEC priced between ₹84.45 Thousands - 90 Thousands.

Shine Drum OBD2 Specs & Features

The Shine Drum OBD2 has Fuel Gauge, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.

Honda Shine Drum OBD2 Price

Shine Drum OBD2

₹ 94,164*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
80,852
RTO
6,968
Insurance
6,344
On-Road Price in Delhi
94,164
EMI@2,024/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
Close

Honda Shine Drum OBD2 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
10.5 L
Ground Clearance
162 mm
Length
2046 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm
Kerb Weight
114 kg
Height
1116 mm
Saddle Height
791 mm
Width
737 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
577.5 Km
Max Speed
90 Kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
123.94 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Electric
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6
Bore
50 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Diamond Type
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Analogue
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Additional Features
Side Stand Engine Cut-Off
Odometer
Analogue
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V, 4.0 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Honda Shine Drum OBD2 EMI
EMI1,822 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
84,747
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
84,747
Interest Amount
24,546
Payable Amount
1,09,293

Honda Shine other Variants

Shine Disc OBD2

₹ 98,926*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
85,211
RTO
7,317
Insurance
6,398
On-Road Price in Delhi
98,926
EMI@2,126/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
Close

Shine Limited Edition

₹ 99,487*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
86,211
RTO
6,896
Insurance
6,380
On-Road Price in Delhi
99,487
EMI@2,138/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Honda Shine Alternatives

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
ShinevsSP 125
Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

84,448 - 90,000
ShinevsSuper Splendor XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
+2
ShinevsSplendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

91,952 - 95,315
ShinevsSplendor Plus XTEC
Hero Glamour XTEC

Hero Glamour XTEC

90,498 - 95,098
ShinevsGlamour XTEC
Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

80,328 - 84,128
+3
ShinevsPassion Plus

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